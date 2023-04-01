Prairie Valley teams play at Electra tournament

The Nocona Lady Indians are still undefeated after winning their third tournament of the season at the Cooke County Holiday Classic in Callisburg last week.

The Lady Indians went 4-0 at the tournament to win first overall before then winning against Millsap on Saturday. The team celebrated individual and program milestones.

The new poll in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches this week now puts Nocona at rank No. 1 for the first time in program history. Also, sophomore Megyn Meekins scored her 1,000 career point during the tournament final and celebrated with a banner along with the team’s trophy.

The Lady Indians started the tournament with a 45-36 win against Collinsivlle. Meekins led the team with 15 points while Skyler Smith had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Coach Kyle Spitzer did not think the team played really well, but the team picked up the execution in its next two games.

Nocona blew out Gainesville and S&S Consolidated 76-19 and 55-24 to get to the championship game. Meekins scored 26 points to lead the team in the second game and Smith scored 23 points and grabbed 19 rebounds in the third game.

The Lady Indians met state-ranked Muenster in the final and the Lady Hornets provided one of the closest game of the season for Nocona. Muenster led 20-14 at halftime, but second half defensive adjustments led to more transition opportunities which allowed the Lady Indians to have a 16-4 third quarter before hanging on to get the win the fourth quarter 41-37.

Meekins led the team with 17 points while Smith scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Meekins was named tournament most valuable player and Smith was named to the all-tournament team.

Meekins also scored her 1,000 career point in the game despite being only a sophomore, an honor not lost on her coach.

The team then closed out the week on Saturday playing Millsap on the road. Another third quarter surge where Nocona outscored the Lady Bulldogs 24-14 allowed the Lady Indians to run away with the game 71-56.

Meekins scored 27 points and dished eight assists to lead the team. Smith scored 16 points and grabbed a team high nine rebounds. Reagan Phipps joined the two in double-figures scoring 11 points.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.