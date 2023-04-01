SPORTS
Prairie Valley teams play at Electra tournament
The Prairie Valley basketball teams both played a holiday tournament at Electra last week to try and break off the rust from the long break.
The Bulldogs were missing some starters but still went 2-2 while the Lady Bulldogs went 2-1.
The boy’s were missing leading scorer Tyler Winkler, but it allowed other players to step up during the tournament.
The Bulldogs lost a tough first game to Newcastle 50-48. They bounced back to get a low scoring win against Petrolia (35-29) and a solid win against Woodson (46-35).
The final game against tournament host Electra did not go Prairie Valley’s way as the team lost 52-30.
Individually, Tyson Easterling and Trae Campbell were selected to the all-tournament team.
Coach Seth Stephens thought it was a good stretch of games to let some guys with less experience take a more prominent role and gain some confidence.
Stephens also had to coach the Lady Bulldogs at the same tournament in a stressful two days for him.
The team started off the tournament by coming out the winners against Woodson in a low-scoring game 33-22.
Unfortunately, the next game against Benjamin saw the team start the game poorly which allowed the Lady Mustangs to run away with the game 66-36.
The Lady Bulldogs played one last time against tournament host Electra. In the most competitive game of the tournament, it was Prairie Valley that came out on top 42-39.
Carmen Gomez was chosen for the all-tournament team.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Lady Indians stay undefeated
The Nocona Lady Indians are still undefeated after winning their third tournament of the season at the Cooke County Holiday Classic in Callisburg last week.
The Lady Indians went 4-0 at the tournament to win first overall before then winning against Millsap on Saturday. The team celebrated individual and program milestones.
The new poll in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches this week now puts Nocona at rank No. 1 for the first time in program history. Also, sophomore Megyn Meekins scored her 1,000 career point during the tournament final and celebrated with a banner along with the team’s trophy.
The Lady Indians started the tournament with a 45-36 win against Collinsivlle. Meekins led the team with 15 points while Skyler Smith had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Coach Kyle Spitzer did not think the team played really well, but the team picked up the execution in its next two games.
Nocona blew out Gainesville and S&S Consolidated 76-19 and 55-24 to get to the championship game. Meekins scored 26 points to lead the team in the second game and Smith scored 23 points and grabbed 19 rebounds in the third game.
The Lady Indians met state-ranked Muenster in the final and the Lady Hornets provided one of the closest game of the season for Nocona. Muenster led 20-14 at halftime, but second half defensive adjustments led to more transition opportunities which allowed the Lady Indians to have a 16-4 third quarter before hanging on to get the win the fourth quarter 41-37.
Meekins led the team with 17 points while Smith scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Meekins was named tournament most valuable player and Smith was named to the all-tournament team.
Meekins also scored her 1,000 career point in the game despite being only a sophomore, an honor not lost on her coach.
The team then closed out the week on Saturday playing Millsap on the road. Another third quarter surge where Nocona outscored the Lady Bulldogs 24-14 allowed the Lady Indians to run away with the game 71-56.
Meekins scored 27 points and dished eight assists to lead the team. Smith scored 16 points and grabbed a team high nine rebounds. Reagan Phipps joined the two in double-figures scoring 11 points.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Lady Rabbits beat Ponder at home
The Bowie Lady Rabbits played their second game back from the holiday break on Friday against Ponder.
The Lady Rabbits beat the Lady Lions 49-35 to head back into district play riding a three-win streak.
Bowie played Petrolia two days before in its first game back from break and while the team shot well enough to get the win, Coach Matthew Miller thought it was one of his team’s worst defensive performances of the season.
That was emphasized heading into Friday’s game.
It was a clash of opposing styles as Ponder had a big size advantage inside while Bowie was looking to push the ball with its guards and speed the game up.
Bowie was never able to get the pace up to what it wanted, but did control the game from the start.
The Lady Rabbits attacked the Lady Lions zone and were able to get some baskets off interior passes.
Other baskets came in transition as Bowie forced some turnovers and pushed the ball off of misses.
Bowie led 11-7 after the first quarter.
Ponder was able to use its length to get some hands on some passes on defense and scored on the fast break as well in the second quarter.
It was an even quarter as Bowie made two 3-pointers to keep its small lead 22-18 heading into halftime.
The Lady Rabbits got a huge boost as leading scorer Maddie Mandela, who was held without points in the first half, rained in three 3-pointers in the third quarter give the team a lift on offense.
Bowie’s lead was now double-digits 38-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Rabbits defense made sure to never let Ponder go on a good offensive run or get the ball inside on a postup without a fight.
Bowie was able to run away with the game as the Lady Lions were in the bonus early in the quarter and sent the Lady Rabbits to the free throw line a lot.
After attempting only four in the first three quarters, Bowie attempted six in the fourth to help run away with the win.
The Lady Rabbits won 49-35.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie wins first game after break
The Bowie Jackrabbits came back from their holiday break to dust off the rust and play Bridgeport at home on Friday.
The Jackrabbits won 54-40 against the Bulls in a game that was mostly used as a warmup by both teams to try and get back where they were before the long break.
Bowie last played a game 10 days before on Dec. 20 when it opened district with a win against Iowa Park.
With the following week restarting district play, the Jackrabbits wanted some game action to see where they were at.
The opening quarter was competitive throughout. Bridgeport was taller in the post and played a zone defense that made it a tough proposition to drive into the lane.
Instead, Bowie hunted open shots on the perimeter in the half court while looking to speed the game up by playing full-court press style defense that led to opportunities in transition.
The Jackrabbits made three 3-pointers in the first quarter and led 15-10.
The second quarter saw a lot less scoring from both teams. Bowie seemed to be settling for too many 3-pointers and only one went in during this time.
With transition opportunities drying up since the team could not set up the press, the Jackrabbit players had to start challenging the Bulls with shots near the rim and did come away with a few baskets.
Thankfully, Bowie’s defense clamped down harder as well, limiting Bridgeport to only six points which led the Jackrabbits to keep their lead at 24-16 at halftime.
Bowie got a big offensive jolt from Andrew Sandhoff in the second half. He scored 14 off the bench including four 3-pointers to help the Jackrabbits keep their lead even as Bridgeport’s offense found a bit more success as well.
Bowie balanced out the shooting from outside from Sandhoff with some shots around the rim to build its lead to 38-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Jackrabbits made three 3-pointers and a handful of shots around the basket to pull away in the final period as Bowie won 54-40.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS1 month ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 month ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS2 days ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
NEWS4 weeks ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS2 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case
-
NEWS2 months ago
Bowie fire battles house fire Saturday
-
NEWS4 weeks ago
Hometown recruit joins Bowie Police patrol staff