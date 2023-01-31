Connect with us

SCHOOL NEWS

Project Graduation fundraiser moved

Published

34 mins ago

on

The Bowie High School Class of 2023 spaghetti dinner for Project Graduation was canceled and moved to Feb. 7 due to the weather.
The meal will be served from 5 p.m. to sell out at the high school cafeteria. This will be the last fundraiser of the year.

SCHOOL NEWS

BHS Class of 2023 plans fundraiser

Published

3 days ago

on

01/28/2023

By

The Bowie High School Class of 2023 will host a spaghetti dinner to benefit Project Graduation.
The meal will be served from 5 p.m. to sell-out at the high school cafeteria on Jan. 31. This will be the last fundraiser of the year and everyone is invited to help make it successful.

SCHOOL NEWS

Public invited to tour BJH Science Fair

Published

3 weeks ago

on

01/11/2023

By

Bowie Junior High School will host its science and engineering fair on Jan. 17 and the public is invited to attend and see the projects.
Rachel Wesley, fair coordinator, said she was able to find some “awesome judges,” from the community and she is excited for the fair.
Located in the junior high cafeteria, the fair will be open to the public from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 17. Judging will take place from 4-5:15 p.m. that day.
“The kids would really like to show off their work to the community. Make plans to attend,” said Wesley.

SCHOOL NEWS

Youth fair opens its 2023 run with full day of new events

Published

4 weeks ago

on

01/06/2023

By

The Montague County Youth Fair got underway Wednesday for its four-day run. The new Leadership Day opened on Wednesday with a new array of contests for youth to enter. Thursday marked the first day of two and a half days of livestock judging, as well as judging for food, shop and art. (Photos by Barbara Green)

Bryce Demore, Forestburg 4-H, won the junior division in the barbecue cooking contest with his outstanding spicy chili glazed meatballs. See all the results in the weekend Bowie News and watch for the Winner’s Circle Wednesday.
