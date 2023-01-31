Project Graduation fundraiser moved

Bowie Junior High School will host its science and engineering fair on Jan. 17 and the public is invited to attend and see the projects.

Rachel Wesley, fair coordinator, said she was able to find some “awesome judges,” from the community and she is excited for the fair.

Located in the junior high cafeteria, the fair will be open to the public from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 17. Judging will take place from 4-5:15 p.m. that day.

“The kids would really like to show off their work to the community. Make plans to attend,” said Wesley.