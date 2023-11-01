Connect with us

SCHOOL NEWS

Public invited to tour BJH Science Fair

Published

7 hours ago

on

Bowie Junior High School will host its science and engineering fair on Jan. 17 and the public is invited to attend and see the projects.
Rachel Wesley, fair coordinator, said she was able to find some “awesome judges,” from the community and she is excited for the fair.
Located in the junior high cafeteria, the fair will be open to the public from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 17. Judging will take place from 4-5:15 p.m. that day.
“The kids would really like to show off their work to the community. Make plans to attend,” said Wesley.

SCHOOL NEWS

Youth fair opens its 2023 run with full day of new events

Published

5 days ago

on

01/06/2023

By

The Montague County Youth Fair got underway Wednesday for its four-day run. The new Leadership Day opened on Wednesday with a new array of contests for youth to enter. Thursday marked the first day of two and a half days of livestock judging, as well as judging for food, shop and art. (Photos by Barbara Green)

Bryce Demore, Forestburg 4-H, won the junior division in the barbecue cooking contest with his outstanding spicy chili glazed meatballs. See all the results in the weekend Bowie News and watch for the Winner’s Circle Wednesday.
SCHOOL NEWS

‘Beauty and the Beast’ returns for two shows Friday

Published

4 weeks ago

on

12/14/2022

By

The Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts and Bowie High School Theater Arts will present their production of “Beauty and the Beast” in two more shows this week.
They will be at 8:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the junior high auditorium. Admission is free.

SCHOOL NEWS

Science, engineering fair seeking judges

Published

1 month ago

on

12/10/2022

By

On Jan. 17 Bowie Junior High School presents its Science and Engineering Fair at the junior high cafeteria.
Teacher Rachel Wesley said there will be about 50 students participating in the fair and they are in need of judges. The judging will be from 4-5:15 p.m. on Jan. 17.
“If you are local to Bowie and work in a science or engineering field, we would love to have you come judge our projects,” said Wesley.
Each student will have a display of their project and the judge will have four minutes to interview each student about their project. Students will be split into three categories, so each judge will interview about 15 students.
The fair itself will be open for public viewing from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 17. Those who may want to participate as a judge can contact Wesley at the junior high or on Facebook under Mrs. Wesley’s Wonderful World of Math.

