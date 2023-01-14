NEWS
Scholarship contest now open
The Don’t mess with Texas® Scholarship Contest is now accepting applications for the 2023 school year.
Any Texas high school senior currently attending public, private or home school, and planning to attend an accredited Texas college or university in the fall 2023 semester is eligible to apply. Judges will select winners based on the students’ proven results in leading projects or efforts focused on educating communities about the importance of keeping our state clean and litter-free.
Presented in partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, the Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest will award a total of $9,000 in scholarships in May 2023. The 2023 scholarship contest awards are sponsored by iHeart Media and Ozarka.
“It’s imperative that future generations understand they are empowered to create long-term solutions that can transform their environment and communities into ones that are litter-free,” said Martha Martin, section director of services, projects and campaigns.
Don’t mess with Texas has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. The program includes a grassroots partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, annual “Trash-Off” community outreach events and the Adopt-a-Highway volunteer program.
To apply for the Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest, visit dontmesswithtexas.org. Applications must be received via online submission by 5 p.m. (CST) March 31, 2023.
NEWS
Montague County now under a burn ban
Montague County is now under an emergency burn ban. All outdoor burning is prohibited with some restrictions. See item below.
NEWS
Grand jury issues three indictments
A pair of indictments including one that was sealed was handed down by the Montague County Grand Jury last week.
John David Hancock, 64, homeless, indicted for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, a state jail felony. The alleged incident occurred Sept. 19, 2022. Bond was set at $3,000.
Mary Iona Thomason, 17, Bowie, indicted for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram from a May 23, 2022 alleged incident. Bond was $20,000.
The sealed indictment awaits the arrest of a suspect.
A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
NEWS
Clyde Johnson celebrates 45 years with City of Bowie
Mayor Gaylynn Burris presented Clyde Johnson, head of the city parks department, with a token of appreciation for his 45 years of service to the city. Johnson was honored with a surprise party this past week with his fellow city staffers, along with family and several former co-workers. Johnson visited with the guests and thanked them for coming. (News photo by Barbara Green)
