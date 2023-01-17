OBITUARIES
Sharla Kay Bailey-McGinnis
August 17, 1958 – January 4, 2023
WAGONER, OK – Sharla Kay Bailey-McGinnis, 64, died on Jan. 4, 2023.
Visitation was at noon on Jan. 14 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo. A funeral service followed at 1 p.m. Burial followed at Mountain Park Cemetery in Saint Jo.
She was born on Aug. 17, 1958 in Muenster to Joseph Hugh and Beulah May (Morrison) Bailey. She married Kevin Seay Bailey-McGinnis on June 12, 2009 in Heavener, OK.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Beulah Bailey and brothers, Donald ‘Harlin’ Bailey, Gerry Bailey and Glen Bailey.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin Bailey-McGinnis, Wagoner; daughter, Bailey Cordes, Coweta, OK; one granddaughter; sisters, Carolyn Thompson, Longview, Joan Gragg, Fort Worth and Nancy Holcomb, Leon, OK and brothers, Paul Bailey, Saint Jo and Keith Bailey, Longview.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.
OBITUARIES
Jerome Robert Sobeczek
November 20, 1930 – January 7, 2023
BOWIE – Jerome Robert ‘Jerry’ Sobeczek, 92, died on Jan. 7 2023.
Visitation was from 6 – 8 p.m. on Jan. 12 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo. A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Jan. 13 at Scott Funeral Home. Burial followed at Coker Cemetery.
He was born on Nov. 20, 1930 in San Antonio to Robert Joseph and Rosalie Hedwig ‘Rosie’ (Skrzycki) Sobeczek. His first job at the age of 16 was at Alamo Iron Works in San Antonio. He graduated from Breckenridge High School in San Antonio.
While the draft was still in force, he joined the Navy where he worked on refrigeration diesel engines. While in the Korean War he was injured and had to be lifted off ship for surgery. He had a medical discharge so he went to the University of Texas in Austin where he studied mechanical engineering. He graduated and went to work for Pearl Brewery where he remained until he changed to Associated Milk Producers Incorporated in San Antonio as the Southern region engineer, which involved plants in Oklahoma City, Muenster, El Paso, Sulphur Springs and Stephenville. He retired in 1992 and moved to Bowie to be a rancher.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rosie Sobeczek; brothers, Edwin and Herman Sobeczek and one uncle.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Coker Sobeczek, Bowie; sons, Charlie DeWolfe, Bowie, the Rev. Todd DeWolfe, Edmond, OK and Robert Sobeczek, San Antonio; daughters, Nadine Berger, La Vernia, TX, Lori Parker, San Antonio and Sharon Mann, San Antonio; 10 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brother, Clarence Sobeczek, La Vernia and sisters, Helen Lyssy, La Vernia and Frances Moczygemba, San Antonio.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.
OBITUARIES
Patricia “Patty” Ruth Lewis
April 7, 1962 – January 7, 2023
GREENVILLE – Patricia Ruth Lewis, 60, died on Jan. 7, 2023.
A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Lou Tiscione officiating. Burial will follow at Mallard Cemetery in Forestburg. A celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. on Feb. 2 at United Methodist Church Richardson, 503 N Central Expressway, Richardson, TX 75080.
She was born on April 7, 1962, in Dallas to Grenville, III and Dorothy Fortine Lewis. She was the youngest of two girls and three boys. She graduated from Plano Senior High School and worked as an executive admin at Electronic Data Systems, AmerisourceBergen and L3Harris. While working at EDS, she met Rick Leeper and they were married on March 20, 2010.
She loved the Dallas Cowboys, nature and traveling with her mother.
She is survived by her husband, Rick Leeper; mother, Dorothy Lewis; siblings, Grenville IV, Linda, Paul, Tom and her many nieces and nephew.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Mary Elizabeth Murray
October 24, 1962 – January 10, 2023
DENTON – Mary Elizabeth Murray, 60, went to be with our Lord on Jan. 10, 2023 in Denton.
The family will receive friends at 9 a.m. on Jan. 14 at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Chico Cemetery.
Mary was born on Oct. 24, 1962 in Sulphur Springs, TX to Albert Hardwick and Diann Gregg. She attended and received her associate degree from North Central Texas College. Mary was united in marriage to the love of her life, Michael Murray, on June 13, 1998 in Ponder. They were together for 25 wonderful years with many precious memories made. Mary was self-employed and a real estate investor.
She will be remembered for her courage and her love and support she always offered her family. Mary was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all that knew and loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Hardwick.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 25 years, Michael Murray, Denton; daughters, Brandie Hardwick and Kimber Hardwick; sons, Bobby Maes and Christopher Hardwick-Maes; six grandchildren, Aidan, Kaitlyn, Zane, Collin, Archer and Gracie; three brothers, James Hardwick, Jeffrey Hardwick and Thomas Hardwick; two sisters, Sherry Choate and Diana Self; her mother, Diann Wilson; numerous extended family members and a host of friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Hawkins Funeral Home of Bridgeport.
