Sheron Jane Fain

November 25, 1947 – January 18, 2023

BOWIE – Terry Lee Roberts, 75, passed away on Jan. 18, 2023 in Fort Worth.

A funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with Pastor Mike Henson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Terry was born on Nov. 25, 1947 in Wichita Falls to Alvin E. and Neva Jo Roberts. Terry attended Bowie High School and graduated from Midwestern State University. She was a licensed real estate broker and worked with her father at Bowie Realty. She was executive secretary of the Board of Realtors and life long member of the First Baptist Church of Bowie. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Terry is survived by her brother, Roy Roberts and wife Phyllis; sister, Tina Gilland and husband Steve; nephews, Shane Roberts and wife Libby and their children, Ellie, Wren, Bodie and Beck; Spencer Gilland and wife Angela and their children, Parker and Morgan; niece, Suzanna Hill and husband Matt and their children, Neva and Emma.

Memorial donations may be made to the Bowie Mission, Bowie Rural Fire Department or Meals on Wheels.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

