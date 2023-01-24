OBITUARIES
Sheron Jane Fain
June 2, 1945 – January 20, 2023
SUNSET – Sheron Jane (French) Fain, 77, died on Jan. 20, 2023 in Decatur.
The family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Jan. 25 at the White Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Smyrna Cemetery in Sunset.
She was born June 2, 1945 in Knox City, TX. She married Robert Wayne “Cowboy” Fain on July 22, 1962 in Sunset. They made their home and raised their daughters after living in Chico for a few years. She had several jobs throughout her life, but was mainly a housewife and mother in her younger years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cowboy Fain; sisters, Roberta and Eunice and her twin brother, Theron.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Ezzell and Christie Newberry; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Oliver Oscar Neff
May 18, 1939 – January 19, 2023
KEENE, TX – Oliver Oscar Neff, 83, died on Jan. 19, 2023.
The family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Jan. 22 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the White Family Funeral Home with Pastor Billy Waller as the officiant. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
He was born on May 18, 1939 in Junction, TX to James Franklin and Sara (Martin) Neff. At age 17 he met Patricia Booher. The couple married on Aug. 17, 1957 and spent 48 years together until her passing.
He began working in the oilfield when he was 16, and made it his longtime career until the industry collapsed in the ‘80s. He then drove a rock truck until his retirement. In 2013 he married Claudia McCanless.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two wives, Patricia Neff and Della Neff; one sister and three brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Claudia Neff; children, Glen Neff, Bowie, Marsha Pennington, Bowie, Kimberly Sledge, Montague and Oliver Odell Neff, Comanche, OK; three step-children; 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Terry Lee Roberts
November 25, 1947 – January 18, 2023
BOWIE – Terry Lee Roberts, 75, passed away on Jan. 18, 2023 in Fort Worth.
A funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with Pastor Mike Henson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Terry was born on Nov. 25, 1947 in Wichita Falls to Alvin E. and Neva Jo Roberts. Terry attended Bowie High School and graduated from Midwestern State University. She was a licensed real estate broker and worked with her father at Bowie Realty. She was executive secretary of the Board of Realtors and life long member of the First Baptist Church of Bowie. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Terry is survived by her brother, Roy Roberts and wife Phyllis; sister, Tina Gilland and husband Steve; nephews, Shane Roberts and wife Libby and their children, Ellie, Wren, Bodie and Beck; Spencer Gilland and wife Angela and their children, Parker and Morgan; niece, Suzanna Hill and husband Matt and their children, Neva and Emma.
Memorial donations may be made to the Bowie Mission, Bowie Rural Fire Department or Meals on Wheels.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Matheldia Fugitt
June 12, 1941 – January 16, 2023
BOWIE – Matheldia Fugitt, 81, died on Jan. 16, 2023.
The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the White Family Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 20, at the funeral home with Pastor Charles Reed officiating. Burial will follow at Smyrna Cemetery in Sunset.
She was born June 12, 1941 in Sunset to Earl and Florine Pittman. She was a graduate of Kennedale High School. She worked for 17 years at the Cedar House and K-Bob’s in Decatur. She then spent seven years working for Denton Independent School District as a custodian. She was an active bowler in different leagues.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Henry Pittman, Garland Pittman and Stanley Pittman; son, Gary Fugitt; daughter, Susan Fugitt and one great-grandson.
She is survived by her sister, Kedith Shaw, Bowie; brothers, Thelbert Pittman, Frankston and Dewayne Pittman, Muskogee, OK; daughters, Judy Payne, Valley View and Jolene Fugitt, Bowie; sons, Albert Fugitt, Azle and Robert Fugitt, Bowie; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
