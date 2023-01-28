COUNTY LIFE
So far incumbents fill most ballots for Nocona races
A week and a half into election filing season, all the Nocona entities have all of their incumbents registered to run on the May ballot.
Potential candidates have until Feb. 17 to file for the May 6 election.
For the Nocona City Council candidates include Mayor Robert Fenoglio and Council members Don Davis and Robert Fuller. Terms run two years.
The NISD has two places on the ballot: Place 5 filled now by J.W. Patterson and Place 7 filled by Jay Womack. Both incumbents have filed, along with Gary Eldred for place seven. School board terms run three years.
The Nocona Hospital District Board has four places open on the ballot. They are filled by Kristal Ferguson, Chris Keck, Ken Koontz, and Paula Webb. All the incumbents have filed. These terms run two years.
These were the candidates as of Thursday afternoon.
COUNTY LIFE
Snow pictures abound this week
(Top) This family of four snowmen was created by Lennox, Parx and Ross Houston on McWilliams Drive late Tuesday as a hefty snow fell. (Courtesy photo)
COUNTY LIFE
Alzheimer support groups meet locally
The Alzheimer’s Association North Central Texas Chapter will host family support group meetings for caregivers in Bowie and Nocona.
The Nocona group will meet at 2 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Grace Care Center of Nocona. The Bowie group will meet at 2 p.m. on Feb. 8 at Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Bowie.
The support group is free and is open to caregivers, family members and friends of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.
The support groups are a safe haven of understanding, companionship and encouragement for those who are often lost in the maze of this complicated, mysterious disease.
There will be monthly gatherings for members to share experiences, knowledge and provide emotional support as well as coping skills in matters relating to caregiving.
The groups also provide a forum for learning, with educational topics discussed concerning dementia-related issues.
For further information and a complete listing of groups, call the Alzheimer’s Association- North Central Texas Chapter at 940-767-8800 or 1-800-272-3900, or visit alz.org/northcentraltexas.
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Chamber celebrates by presenting community awards
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The 2023 Bowie Chamber of Commerce Banquet sparkled with its “Denim and Diamonds” theme Monday night as the community center filled with about 225 guests celebrating the 2022 accomplishments.
The evening opened with hors d’oeuvre and socializing in the big hall, then the curtains were drawn back and guests poured into the banquet hall to get their first look at all the beautifully decorated tables.
Fresh flowers, sparkling lights, glitter and diamond accents filled the tables. Once more chamber members were invited to decorate the tables to showcase their businesses.
The best decorated table awards were presented in the first-ever three-way tie. Those receiving the award were JCC Builders, Sue Swint Realty and Kory Hooks Auto Group.
Top awards during the night went to James and Joan Cantwell, the Frances Brite Citizen of the Year Award recognizing volunteerism; Community Support to the Bowie High School Spanish Club and its leader the late “Miss Yaya” Yajaira Cachonegrete; Business of the Year to KNTX and New Membership Award to Kimber Creek Gift Shop and Wine Bar.
See full coverage in your mid-week Bowie News.
