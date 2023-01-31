Connect with us

NEWS

Tax deadline extended again through Friday

Published

2 hours ago

on

Montague County Judge Kevin Benton announced: Due to inclement weather conditions and the necessity to close the County Tax Office and the Appraisal District, all penalties and late fee deadlines for county and local taxes will be extended through 5 p.m. on Feb. 3. Previously the Jan. 31 deadline was extended through Thursday, but now it has been moved out to Friday.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWS

Courthouse, annex to close Tuesday

Published

20 hours ago

on

01/30/2023

By

Based on the forecast of overnight inclement weather and hazardous road conditions, the Montague County Courthouse and annex offices will be closed tomorrow, Jan. 31.

CLAY COUNTY CLOSINGS

The Clay County Courthouse, Annex, Library, and Extension offices will be closed on Jan. 31 reports County Judge Mike Campbell. .

Continue Reading

NEWS

Latest round of school closures (4 p.m. Jan. 30)

Published

24 hours ago

on

01/30/2023

By

The following schools will close on Jan. 31

Bellevue

Gold-Burg

Montague

Forestburg

Prairie Valley

Saint Jo

Bowie

Nocona

Continue Reading

NEWS

County, appraisal offices close early; tax deadline extended due to inclement weather

Published

1 day ago

on

01/30/2023

By

Tax Montague County Judge Kevin Benton said at noon Tuesday, the county offices will be closing at 1 p.m. today. Kathy Phillips, county tax assessor said due to inclement weather conditions and the necessity to close the County Tax Office, all penalties and late fee deadlines will be extended through Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at 5 p.m. We apologize for the inconvenience.

The Montague County Tax Appraisal District also is closing its offices at 1 p.m. Monday and the same deadline will apply for those payments coming to that entity. All penalties and late fee deadlines will be extended to 5 p.m. on Feb. 2.

DOCKET CANCELLED –

Due to current weather conditions, the County Judge has decided to cancel the Misdemeanor Arraignment Dockets on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Please help spread the word.

Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending