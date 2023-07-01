NEWS
Texas Legislature opens 88th session on Jan. 10
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
When the gavel opens the 88th Texas Legislative session on Jan. 10 elected leaders are expected to address many of the same topics they have in recent years such as public education, guns, energy and voting rights; however, they also will try to figure out how to use the state’s massive budget surplus, a projected $27 billion.
Governor Greg Abbott throughout his campaign against Democrat Beto O’Rourke promised voters he would use at least half of it for property tax relief. The Legislative Budget Board recently voted to allow legislators to spend about $12.5 billion more in the next budget cycle compared to the previous biennium. If the governor wants to spend more, about $13 billion, lawmakers would have to address a constitutional spending cap.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News, and see some of the pre-filed bills from the local representatives that represent Montague County.
NEWS
Grievance, lawsuit prompt city council executive session for legal review
The Bowie City Council will convene two meetings on Jan. 9 with a called session at 5:30 p.m. for a legal consultation regarding the termination of former Bowie Police Officer Randy Hanson.
The veteran officer was released on Sept. 6, 2022 for what city staff said was a “violation of city policy.” Police Chief Guy Green said at that time there was no violation of the law or a criminal investigation, but his dismissal was related to city policy.
The agenda lists an item for action on that issue following the executive session.
The second agenda for the regular 6 p.m. meeting also lists an executive session that includes the Hanson termination and the Laura McCarn vs. City of Bowie lawsuit related to property at Bowie Reservoir. Action items could follow that closed session.
Read the full story on the agenda in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Commissioners meet Monday
The Montague County Commissioner’s Court faces a brief agenda when its meets at 9 a.m. on Jan. 9.
An application for the Federal Surplus Property Program will be examined, along with a new survey that would include Driftwood Road in precinct two.
The court will consider going out for sealed bids for rock hauling and unleaded gas and off-road diesel for the sheriff’s office, volunteer fire departments and county firefighters association for 2023.
NEWS
Family Dollar/Dollar Tree receives building permit
Building plans for the new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store in Bowie have been approved by the city code office and building construction can move forward when the company is ready.
Code Officer David Rainey said the plans for the store to be located at 1601 State Highway 59 across from the present family dollar in Bowie Plaza have been approved and the building permit issued.
The new construction will create a 10,531 square foot store with capacity for 155 people. Estimated valued of the project is $500,000.
Rainey said the building is expected to take about three months to complete depending on winter weather.
Trending
-
NEWS2 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 days ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 month ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS2 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
NEWS1 month ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS2 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case
-
NEWS2 months ago
Bowie fire battles house fire Saturday
-
NEWS4 weeks ago
Hometown recruit joins Bowie Police patrol staff