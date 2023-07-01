Texas Legislature opens 88th session on Jan. 10

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

When the gavel opens the 88th Texas Legislative session on Jan. 10 elected leaders are expected to address many of the same topics they have in recent years such as public education, guns, energy and voting rights; however, they also will try to figure out how to use the state’s massive budget surplus, a projected $27 billion.

Governor Greg Abbott throughout his campaign against Democrat Beto O’Rourke promised voters he would use at least half of it for property tax relief. The Legislative Budget Board recently voted to allow legislators to spend about $12.5 billion more in the next budget cycle compared to the previous biennium. If the governor wants to spend more, about $13 billion, lawmakers would have to address a constitutional spending cap.

