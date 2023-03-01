NEWS
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
The Bowie community is mourning the shocking death of a local athlete and student who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening.
The accident occurred at 5:05 p.m. on State Highway 59 North where Mill Street merges with 59. Department of Public Safety officials said Colby Price, driving a 1999 Chevrolet pickup was southbound on Hwy. 59 and was stopped in the left turn lane to Mill.
The 1985 Kenworth dump truck driven by Jonathan Logan of Bowie was northbound on Hwy. 59. Public Information Trooper Dan Buesing stated Price failed to yield right-of-way turning in front of the dump truck, basically colliding head-on causing major damage to the pickup. Buesing said Price for “unknown reasons” may not have seen the truck when they collided.
He is the son of Cody and Lory Price, and Christy Price. He was a junior at Bowie High School where he played varsity football, and competed in power lifting and track.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Funeral scheduled
A funeral service for Price was announced late Tuesday. It will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 6 at the high school with burial at Elmwood Cemetery. Family visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Jan. 5 at the White Family Funeral Home. An account has been set up at Legend Bank for the Colby Price family to assist with expenses following his death in a car accident Monday. Donations may be made at any branch location.
NEWS
Government offices closing for New Year’s
Government offices will be closing for the New Year holiday.
The Cities of Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo will be closed for New Year’s on Jan. 2. The Montague County government offices also will be closed Jan. 2.
The Bowie News office will be closed Dec. 30.
NEWS
DPS remains on increased holiday patrol
AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is encouraging everyone to end 2022 safely as they travel and spend time with family and friends this holiday season. The Texas Highway Patrol will conduct its annual Christmas and New Year’s holiday traffic enforcement campaign beginning Dec. 23 and will be out on the roads looking for people who are speeding, not wearing their seat belts, driving while intoxicated or committing other traffic violations.
Additionally, this year DPS is reminding everyone to be watchful of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity you may see through iWatchTexas
“We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Whether you’re staying local to end the year or traveling, we encourage everyone to make safety their number one priority by following a few tips that will help make our roads and celebrations safer for everyone.”
The Texas Highway Patrol will increase enforcement as part Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort), which runs nationwide from Dec. 23 through Jan. 2. During DPS’ 2021 Christmas and New Year’s enforcement efforts, there were more than 91,000 citations and warnings issued. This included 30,291 speeding warnings/citations; 2,780 seat belt and child seat violations; 1,881 citations for driving without insurance; and 456 citations and warnings for Move Over, Slow Down violations.
DPS offers the following safety tips for the upcoming holiday season:
- Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol.
- Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road.
- Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
- Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
- Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.
- If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it, so you can keep your eyes on the road.
- Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.
- Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.
- Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
- On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).
- Don’t cut in front of large trucks and try not to brake quickly in front of them. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.
- If you can Steer It, Clear It: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.
- Check your vehicle to make sure it’s properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.
- Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.
- Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas.
The iWatchTexas program is a critical resource for reporting suspicious activity in communities in order to help prevent dangerous attacks as we bring 2022 to a close. Everyone is urged to download the free iOS or Android mobile app if you haven’t done so already. Tips can be reported via the website, the mobile app or by calling 844-643-2251. Reports may be submitted confidentially. For information on how to use iWatchTexas, you can view this how-to video.
Remember, iWatchTexas is not for emergencies. If there is an emergency, call 911 immediately.
DPS is also asking travelers to be on the lookout for possible human trafficking this holiday season. An increase in people on the road and at airports means there is an increased opportunity for the community to spot potential human trafficking activities and report it to law enforcement. This can save lives! If you are traveling, be observant of others around you and take note of the following indicators of human trafficking:
The person appears to be under control of another person either physically (someone else controls the person’s possessions i.e., ID, money, phone) or psychologically (little to no eye contact, unable to speak for themselves or unable to make simple decisions without approval).
- The person has little to no awareness of their surroundings including where they are or where they are headed.
- The person has untreated illness or infection, visible injuries, appears malnourished or sleep deprived.
- The person’s clothing is inappropriate for the weather or environment. The person is dressed in a manner that does not appear age appropriate or makes them appear older.
- The person is being transported to and from work by their employer.
- The person lives where they work or works excessively long or unusual hours.
- The person’s workplace has security measures that are unusual or excessive for the type of business (i.e., boarded or opaque windows, excessive security cameras).
The presence of an indicator does not confirm an occurrence of human trafficking; however, the combination and context of indicators may indicate human trafficking pending law enforcement investigation and you are encouraged to report it.
If you see signs of human trafficking while traveling for the holidays, call 911 immediately to report it and be ready to give as many details as possible. You can also make a report on iWatchTexas or call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “BeFree” to 233733.
Remember do not endanger yourself or others by intervening or confronting someone you suspect of engaging in human trafficking if it is not safe to do so.
NEWS
Pitfalls to avoid when making resolutions
Estimates vary depending on the year and scope of the study, but research into New Year’s resolutions has generally found that fewer than 10 percent of people who make resolutions each year stay the course until they’ve accomplished their goal. In fact, a 2020 poll conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Crispy Green found that the average person has abandoned his or her resolution by February 1.
No two people are the same, but resolutions could fall victim to various pitfalls that can affect anyone. Recognition of these pitfalls when making a resolution may improve your chances of being successful in the year ahead.
· Lack of specificity: When making a resolution, be as specific as possible. If you want to read more, resolve to read two books per month (or however many books you feel you can reasonably read in a month). If you want to lose weight, speak to your physician to help you set a specific weight loss goal you can meet without compromising your overall health.
· No measuring stick to track progress: Specificity is important, but it’s not the only tool you can use to stay the course with a resolution. Maintain a resolution journal or blog that allows you to gauge your performance. This can help you engage more fully in your resolution efforts, providing an outlet you can use to explore your successess and failures. The more engaged you are in your resolution efforts, the more likely those efforts will prove successful.
· Going it alone: The buddy system works when pursuing various goals, and New Year’s resolutions are no exception. A friend or family member along for the resolution journey can make it easier to maintain your motivation. For example, anyone who wants to read more can join a book club, which can provide the motivation to finish books or excerpts before a weekly discussion.
· Biting off more than you can chew: Small resolutions may not seem like much, but minor efforts can serve as the stepping stones to realizing larger goals. If your goals are too ambitious at the outset, you’re more likely to give up at the first setback.
· Not anticipating setbacks: Setbacks will happen, and as noted, it’s easy to let them derail your efforts when they first appear. Recognize that there will be bumps in the road but that these bumps should in no way end your journey. Take setbacks as the valuable lessons that they can be, and use them as an opportunity to examine what you did that didn’t work and what you can do to avoid future setbacks. TF22C536
Trending
-
NEWS1 month ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 month ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS2 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
NEWS4 weeks ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS2 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case
-
NEWS2 months ago
Bowie fire battles house fire Saturday
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
Hometown recruit joins Bowie Police patrol staff
-
COUNTY LIFE1 month ago
Former Bowie woman enjoys Macy’s parade with Spongebob