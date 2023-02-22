How-To Guide in today’s Bowie News

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Once more the Nocona High School film program has earned a spot in the state finals of the University Interscholastic League competition and its other film also made it to the semi-finals.

The film students and sponsors enjoyed a big send-off on Tuesday as they headed to Austin for the red carpet treatment at the state finals.

“I Will Rise,” made it to the final six films in the narrative category. The semi-finals take the top 12 of each and it is narrowed to six for the finals. The program’s other film, “Proditio” made it to the semi-finals also in narrative.

The state finals will screen all the top finalist films with the awards presentation on Wednesday evening, an event that includes red carpet as they enter the theater at LBJ Auditorium. The top three films in each category receive medals.

This is the sixth year in a row for NHS Film to place in the state’s top student films and the seventh to make the state finals. UIL has hosted the film program for the last 10 years. Last year “Rise and Fall” placed second in animation and “Stranger” placed in the top six finalists.

There will be a public showing in Nocona of both films at 7 p.m. on March 7 in the Nocona High School Auditorium. The evening will include viewing some of the past UIL films, as well as celebrating the graduating film students. A link will be posted after the program for those who cannot attend to watch the films. The film program is coordinated by Rob Norman.

