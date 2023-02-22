Connect with us

COUNTY LIFE

How-To Guide in today’s Bowie News

Published

1 day ago

on

Finding a professional or a tradesman can be a difficult task. Read the “How To” guide to professional services in your mid-week Bowie News. There are tips to help your sort through a variety of trades and services from attorneys and insurance agents, to electricians and roofers.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

COUNTY LIFE

NHS ‘I Will Rise’ earns spot in state UIL finals

Published

1 day ago

on

02/22/2023

By

By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Once more the Nocona High School film program has earned a spot in the state finals of the University Interscholastic League competition and its other film also made it to the semi-finals.
The film students and sponsors enjoyed a big send-off on Tuesday as they headed to Austin for the red carpet treatment at the state finals.
“I Will Rise,” made it to the final six films in the narrative category. The semi-finals take the top 12 of each and it is narrowed to six for the finals. The program’s other film, “Proditio” made it to the semi-finals also in narrative.
The state finals will screen all the top finalist films with the awards presentation on Wednesday evening, an event that includes red carpet as they enter the theater at LBJ Auditorium. The top three films in each category receive medals.
This is the sixth year in a row for NHS Film to place in the state’s top student films and the seventh to make the state finals. UIL has hosted the film program for the last 10 years. Last year “Rise and Fall” placed second in animation and “Stranger” placed in the top six finalists.
There will be a public showing in Nocona of both films at 7 p.m. on March 7 in the Nocona High School Auditorium. The evening will include viewing some of the past UIL films, as well as celebrating the graduating film students. A link will be posted after the program for those who cannot attend to watch the films. The film program is coordinated by Rob Norman.

Read the full story on the films and how one of the teen directors worked alongside her dad, also the teacher, in your mid-week Bowie News.

Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

Couples rehearsing for Dancing to the Stars stage on March 25

Published

1 day ago

on

02/22/2023

By

Save the date of March 25 for the Dancing to the Stars competition as local and area couples rehearse their dance moves for this entertaining evening that helps raise funds for scholarships and local charities.
The event is sponsored by Rotary Club of Bowie and the North Central Texas College Montague County Foundation.
Dancing to the Stars last took place in 2019, but was put on hold during the pandemic. It will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on March 25 at the Bowie Community Center.
Tickets are $50 and include dinner. They go on sale on March 2. Seating is limited so guests are encouraged to buy tickets early from the dance group you would like to support. Ticket sales count as votes when purchased from the couple.
Sponsorships for Dancing to the Stars are still being accepted. If you or your business would like to support this event contact Janis Crawley at 940-531-8201 or janis@bowietexasedc.com.
Seven couples are scheduled to take to the stage. They are: Phyllis Matlock and Peter Johnson, Eric Steinkopff and Christie Craddock, Joseph and Shayla Delgado, Frankie Pair and Jazmin Briza, Maddie Ferguson and Kaden Shelton, Dylan Slade and McKinsey Cleveland and Jill Gardner and Ron Moses.
The couples will be vying for the prestigious mirror ball trophy and the People’s Choice Award.
Proceeds will fund scholarships for students attending the NCTC Bowie campus and support local charities and causes supported by the Bowie Rotary Club.

Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

Mardi Gras Nocona-Style fills downtown on the last day of the festival

Published

1 day ago

on

02/22/2023

By

A unique float entry rides in the Big Parade on Saturday.
This carriage was pulled by an ATV in the ATV parade on Friday night. (Chamber photo)
You can’t get more cajun than a crawfish boil and this one was a big hit during the festival week. (chamber photo)
Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending