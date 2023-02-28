OBITUARIES
Alma Jean “Jeanie” Carlisle
January 1, 1956 – February 24, 2023
BOWIE – Alma Jean “Jeanie” Carlisle, 67, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 24, 2023.
The family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Feb. 27 at White Family Funeral Home. A funeral services was at 11 a.m. on Feb. 28 at The Old Country Church of Bowie with Doyle Wade and Chuck Jestis as the officiants. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Jeanie was born Jan. 1, 1956 in Morton, TX to C.G. and Peggy (Duke) Coker. She graduated from Morton High School and moved to Bowie in her early 20s. She volunteered at the Bowie Senior Citizens Center delivering Meals on Wheels when her two boys were small. Later she went to work for Legend Bank where she worked for 37 years until her retirement in 2021.
Jeanie loved working in her flower beds and watching the birds and deer from the back porch. She was a faithful Christian who made sure her boys were always in church during their growing up years. She deeply loved her Thursday morning Bible Study ladies. She taught children’s Sunday School for many years and was involved in various other ministries in the church throughout the years. She was Neanie to her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She and her two sisters loved taking trips and shopping together. She married Jerry Carlisle on Jan. 27, 1996.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Joel Coker.
Jeanie is survived by her husband of 27 years, Jerry Carlisle; son, Joey Fluitt and wife Jennifer, Roach, MO; son, Nicky Fluitt and wife Renee, Bowie; stepsons, Aaron Carlisle and partner Cheri, Springtown, Clinton Carlisle and wife Jennifer, Aledo, TX and Cheston Carlisle, Springtown; grandchildren, Hunter, Landry and Jaxon Fluitt, Bowie, Libby, Judah and Jace Fluitt, Roach, MO, Grayson, Tucker, Campton, Corbon, Audi and Landon Carlisle and Alli Stillwell; sisters, Landra Albus and husband Curtis, Morton, TX and Toni Hooper and husband Gene, Hilltop, TX; brother, Kerry Coker, San Jose, CA and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her church, The Old Country Church of Bowie, 316 W. Pecan St. or the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Susie Yeargin Russell
April 3, 1946 – February 23, 2023
BOWIE – Susie Yeargin Russell, 76, died on Feb. 23, 2023 in Bowie.
A visitation was from 6 – 7 p.m. on Feb. 27 at Jerry Woods Chapel in Nocona. A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Feb. 28 at Jerry Woods Chapel with minister Valleri Sewell as the officiant. Interment followed in Nocona Cemetery. Pallbearers were Scott Embry, Chase Fenoglio, Todd Wright, Hobie Meekins, Robert Fenoglio and David Yeargin.
She was born on April 3, 1946 in Fort Smith, AR to Jo and Walter Mock. She attended middle school at Taipe American School in Taiwan and attended and graduated from Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio in 1964. That same year she was selected as Miss Fort Sam Houston. She attended college at East Texas State University. She owned and operated Sears and Montgomery Ward catalog stores until 1979 when she accepted a job at F & M bank, now called Wells Fargo Bank, in Nocona where she worked until retirement in 2012.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Al Yeargin and Don Russell; son, Jeff Yeargin and daughter, Joey Yeargin-Clower.
She is survived by her son, Jay Yeargin, League City, TX; one granddaughter and two best friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Patsy Ruth Roland
September 25, 1940 – February 21, 2023
FORT WORTH – Patsy Ruth Roland, 82, passed away on Feb. 21, 2023.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Feb. 25 at the First Christian Church in Bowie. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Pat was born to Dan and Billie Hayes on Sept. 25, 1940 in Sunset. She was a graduate of Bowie High School in 1958. Pat married Don W. Roland in 1959 and the couple were together for 32 years, until his passing in 1991. She and her husband were the perfect example of a 1950s sweetheart couple.
Pat spent many years working at Lockheed Martin and retired from Elbit in Fort Worth. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and Altrusa until her illness made her bow out. She also was a member of the First Christian Church in Bowie. Pat was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and trusted friend who was loved by everyone who knew her.
Pat is survived by her son, Tommy R. Roland, Fort Worth; daughters, Diane Roland Black, Keller, Kimberly Roland Wells, Decatur and Niki Roland Carson and husband Frankie, North Richland Hills; brother, Jerry Hayes and wife Kay, Abilene and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Beverly Hoover Woolf
March 1, 1950 – February 20, 2023
BOWIE – Beverly Hoover Woolf, 72, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 20, 2023.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 27, at Calvary Baptist Church in Bowie, with Pastor Chris Litt officiating. Burial will take place following the service at Tage Cemetery.
Beverly was born on March 1, 1950 in Alvin, TX to Robert Wesley and Joan Ruth (Hawkins) Hoover. On May 11, 1968, she married Jimmy Woolf in Bowie. She worked at Haggar Slacks and Nocona Boot Factory for several years before starting at the Woolf Den, later The Den, in 2001. She was baptized at East Side Baptist Church in Bowie and was currently worshiping at Calvary Baptist Church in Bowie.
Beverly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and dog, Leo. She loved shopping, watching The Kardashians, Hersey chocolate, ice cream and antiques. She was known for her self-taught culinary skills and whether it was at The Den or at home, everything she made was delicious.
Beverly is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Woolf and her parents, Robert and Joan Hoover.
Beverly is survived by her daughter, Tammie Brown and husband Stephen Hardison, Bowie; son, Bobby Woolf and wife Connie, Bowie; grandchildren, Kelcie and husband Bo Slaton, Wylie, TX, Landon and wife Ana Woolf, Bowie, Jordan Brown, Hannah Woolf, Bethany Woolf and Eli Woolf, Bowie; great-grandchildren, Timber and Sofia Woolf (on the way), Bowie; siblings, Robert (Buster) and wife Delores Hoover, Alvin, TX, Charlie and wife Jackie Hoover, Dickenson, TX and Donnie and Nancy Long, Alvin, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
Trending
-
NEWS3 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 month ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS3 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS3 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE2 months ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS3 months ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS4 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case