OBITUARIES
Anna Lee Haralson
October 22, 1945 – February 23, 2023
NOCONA – Anna Lee Haralson, 77, died on Feb. 23, 2023.
A visitation was from 2 – 3 p.m. on Feb. 26 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona. A graveside service was at 2 p.m. on Feb. 27 at Center Point Cemetery with Billy Bryant as the officiant. Pallbearers were Kasey Uselton, Chris Sterling, Mike Johnston, Dustin Bryant, Tommy Price and Josiah Duck.
She was born on Oct. 22, 1945 in Ryan, OK to Hannan and Sybil Bryant. She worked as a homemaker and rancher most of her life. She married Richard Haralson in 1988 in Nocona.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Ryan Haralson; brother, Phil Bryant and sister, Cecille Hodges.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Haralson, Nocona; children, David Duck, Nocona, Patrick Duck, Spanish Fort and Rachel Haralson, New Braunfels; brother, Billy Bryant, Brenham, TX; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial donations may be made to Nocona Volunteer Fire Dept. or Wichita Falls Texoma Cancer Center.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Angelia Nicole Butler
June 24, 1983 – February 25, 2023
BOWIE – Angelia Nicole Butler, 39, passed away on Feb. 25, 2023.
The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on March 2 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Angelia was born June 24, 1983 in Denton to Billy Jo Butler and Debra Beasley. She attended Callisburg High School and graduated from Gold-Burg High School. She was a hairstylist in the area for many years, and attended the Amon Carter Baptist Church. Angelia will be forever remembered as a loving mother and daughter; she loved her children more than anything.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Donald Ray Bruce, James C. Butler and Juanita Knautz and sister, DeRae Butler.
Angelia is survived by her children, Ethan Butler, Jonathan Butler and Baylie Clark; grandchild, Bodhi Sewell; father, Billy Butler and wife Barbara; mother, Debra Beasley and husband Larry Jr.; brother, Raymond Butler; grandmother, Barbara Bruce; niece, Elaina Butler; nephew, Matthew Butler; significant other, Chad Shook and his children, Dani Shook and Kori Shook and lots of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Susie Yeargin Russell
April 3, 1946 – February 23, 2023
BOWIE – Susie Yeargin Russell, 76, died on Feb. 23, 2023 in Bowie.
A visitation was from 6 – 7 p.m. on Feb. 27 at Jerry Woods Chapel in Nocona. A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Feb. 28 at Jerry Woods Chapel with minister Valleri Sewell as the officiant. Interment followed in Nocona Cemetery. Pallbearers were Scott Embry, Chase Fenoglio, Todd Wright, Hobie Meekins, Robert Fenoglio and David Yeargin.
She was born on April 3, 1946 in Fort Smith, AR to Jo and Walter Mock. She attended middle school at Taipe American School in Taiwan and attended and graduated from Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio in 1964. That same year she was selected as Miss Fort Sam Houston. She attended college at East Texas State University. She owned and operated Sears and Montgomery Ward catalog stores until 1979 when she accepted a job at F & M bank, now called Wells Fargo Bank, in Nocona where she worked until retirement in 2012.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Al Yeargin and Don Russell; son, Jeff Yeargin and daughter, Joey Yeargin-Clower.
She is survived by her son, Jay Yeargin, League City, TX; one granddaughter and two best friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Alma Jean “Jeanie” Carlisle
January 1, 1956 – February 24, 2023
BOWIE – Alma Jean “Jeanie” Carlisle, 67, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 24, 2023.
The family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Feb. 27 at White Family Funeral Home. A funeral services was at 11 a.m. on Feb. 28 at The Old Country Church of Bowie with Doyle Wade and Chuck Jestis as the officiants. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Jeanie was born Jan. 1, 1956 in Morton, TX to C.G. and Peggy (Duke) Coker. She graduated from Morton High School and moved to Bowie in her early 20s. She volunteered at the Bowie Senior Citizens Center delivering Meals on Wheels when her two boys were small. Later she went to work for Legend Bank where she worked for 37 years until her retirement in 2021.
Jeanie loved working in her flower beds and watching the birds and deer from the back porch. She was a faithful Christian who made sure her boys were always in church during their growing up years. She deeply loved her Thursday morning Bible Study ladies. She taught children’s Sunday School for many years and was involved in various other ministries in the church throughout the years. She was Neanie to her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She and her two sisters loved taking trips and shopping together. She married Jerry Carlisle on Jan. 27, 1996.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Joel Coker.
Jeanie is survived by her husband of 27 years, Jerry Carlisle; son, Joey Fluitt and wife Jennifer, Roach, MO; son, Nicky Fluitt and wife Renee, Bowie; stepsons, Aaron Carlisle and partner Cheri, Springtown, Clinton Carlisle and wife Jennifer, Aledo, TX and Cheston Carlisle, Springtown; grandchildren, Hunter, Landry and Jaxon Fluitt, Bowie, Libby, Judah and Jace Fluitt, Roach, MO, Grayson, Tucker, Campton, Corbon, Audi and Landon Carlisle and Alli Stillwell; sisters, Landra Albus and husband Curtis, Morton, TX and Toni Hooper and husband Gene, Hilltop, TX; brother, Kerry Coker, San Jose, CA and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her church, The Old Country Church of Bowie, 316 W. Pecan St. or the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
