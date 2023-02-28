Anna Lee Haralson

January 1, 1956 – February 24, 2023

BOWIE – Alma Jean “Jeanie” Carlisle, 67, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 24, 2023.

The family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Feb. 27 at White Family Funeral Home. A funeral services was at 11 a.m. on Feb. 28 at The Old Country Church of Bowie with Doyle Wade and Chuck Jestis as the officiants. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Jeanie was born Jan. 1, 1956 in Morton, TX to C.G. and Peggy (Duke) Coker. She graduated from Morton High School and moved to Bowie in her early 20s. She volunteered at the Bowie Senior Citizens Center delivering Meals on Wheels when her two boys were small. Later she went to work for Legend Bank where she worked for 37 years until her retirement in 2021.

Jeanie loved working in her flower beds and watching the birds and deer from the back porch. She was a faithful Christian who made sure her boys were always in church during their growing up years. She deeply loved her Thursday morning Bible Study ladies. She taught children’s Sunday School for many years and was involved in various other ministries in the church throughout the years. She was Neanie to her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She and her two sisters loved taking trips and shopping together. She married Jerry Carlisle on Jan. 27, 1996.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Joel Coker.

Jeanie is survived by her husband of 27 years, Jerry Carlisle; son, Joey Fluitt and wife Jennifer, Roach, MO; son, Nicky Fluitt and wife Renee, Bowie; stepsons, Aaron Carlisle and partner Cheri, Springtown, Clinton Carlisle and wife Jennifer, Aledo, TX and Cheston Carlisle, Springtown; grandchildren, Hunter, Landry and Jaxon Fluitt, Bowie, Libby, Judah and Jace Fluitt, Roach, MO, Grayson, Tucker, Campton, Corbon, Audi and Landon Carlisle and Alli Stillwell; sisters, Landra Albus and husband Curtis, Morton, TX and Toni Hooper and husband Gene, Hilltop, TX; brother, Kerry Coker, San Jose, CA and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her church, The Old Country Church of Bowie, 316 W. Pecan St. or the American Diabetes Association.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication