BISD board may name new AD this week

A far-reaching two-day search for a suspicious male subject who allegedly made threatening actions to a pair of residents in the Silver Lakes area last week took many different twists and turns, but eventually led to the man being arrested in Abilene.

Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas said on Feb. 8 they received two complaints about a male subject. At 4:21 p.m. a female subject on Silverleaf Drive said a man in a black Suburban with military-style license plates had followed her and pulled up behind her when she got to her residence. He reportedly told the woman he was told to follow her and said his phone was dead so he could not talk to that alleged person. He then got back in the vehicle and left.

Later that same evening a man called 911 reporting a vehicle with the same description pulled up close next to his vehicle. The man had a black bandana over his face.

“The victim thought he was needing directions or something like that, but then he allegedly made a motion that he wanted money. The victim thought the man had a gun pointing at him, noting there was a white covering on his hand with something sticking out. He thought it was a gun. The man was able to pull away and get around the black vehicle.

