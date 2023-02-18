NEWS
BISD board may name new AD this week
Bowie Independent School Trustees will consider administrator contracts and hiring of a new head football coach/athletic director when the board meets at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 23.
An executive session is scheduled for both topics followed by action back in open session.
The district has been accepting applications for the AD/coaching job since Coach Hugh Farmer resigned in early January after just one year on the job. He came to Bowie after eight years as Seymour’s football coach.
When he resigned Farmer said he had undergone some “life changing personal family events,” and he was retiring to focus on family. Farmer came in when Cory Mandrell left the job after just three years.
Superintendent Blake Enlow said they received about 100 applicants for the job and they narrowed it to seven who were interviewed. He anticipates a new AD may be named this week.
The administrator contracts include the assistant superintendent, principals and directors such as finance and curriculum.
Enlow will seek authorization to file a missed school day waiver for the weather event on Jan. 30-Feb. 4.
The superintendent will report on board training dates, the March board meeting date, calendar discussion for the 2023-24 school year and facilities committee update.
Crime Stopper tips help apprehend man on Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders
Tips from Crime Stoppers helped local and area law enforcement to apprehend a man who had been listed on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders.
Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas said the first tip on the possible location for Jerry Alan Neiss, 37, Bowie, came in on Feb. 8. Neiss was wanted on two warrants for failure to appear on a complaint of failure to comply with sex offender registration and one for failure to register as a sex offender.
The first two are third-degree felonies and the third one is a second-degree felony. He was placed on the state list the morning of Feb. 13. Bonds totaled $55,000 on these three warrants and as of Friday he remained in county jail.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Sheriff’s staff investigates robbery suspect who eludes officers
A far-reaching two-day search for a suspicious male subject who allegedly made threatening actions to a pair of residents in the Silver Lakes area last week took many different twists and turns, but eventually led to the man being arrested in Abilene.
Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas said on Feb. 8 they received two complaints about a male subject. At 4:21 p.m. a female subject on Silverleaf Drive said a man in a black Suburban with military-style license plates had followed her and pulled up behind her when she got to her residence. He reportedly told the woman he was told to follow her and said his phone was dead so he could not talk to that alleged person. He then got back in the vehicle and left.
Later that same evening a man called 911 reporting a vehicle with the same description pulled up close next to his vehicle. The man had a black bandana over his face.
“The victim thought he was needing directions or something like that, but then he allegedly made a motion that he wanted money. The victim thought the man had a gun pointing at him, noting there was a white covering on his hand with something sticking out. He thought it was a gun. The man was able to pull away and get around the black vehicle.
The search for the suspect went into Wise County and then back into Montague County, and the man was eventually arrested in Abilene. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Montague County Grand Jury returns indictments
The Montague County Grand Jury returned three indictments in its February session this week, along with two that are sealed awaiting the arrest of suspects.
Betty Y. Bearden, 74, Grand Prairie, indicted on two charges: Possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and abandon/endanger a child criminal negligence, both state jail felonies. The indictment states on Jan. 16, 2022 Bearden engaged in conduct that placed a child younger than 15 in imminent danger of death, bodily injury or physical or mental impairment by driving recklessly with that child and by possessing methamphetamine. The defendant also did not voluntarily deliver the child to designated emergency infant care provider under the Texas Family code. Bonds totaled $2,500.
John Paul Kuykendall, 56, Alvord, indicted for possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony June 20, 2022, bond was $10,000.
Jeffery Lynn Medley, 61, Montague, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, Feb. 21, 2022, bond of $20,000.
A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
