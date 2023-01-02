SPORTS
Both Bowie basketball teams win at Jacksboro
The Bowie basketball teams played and won at Jacksboro on Friday night to pick up important wins in district play.
The Lady Rabbits won 47-24 while the Jackrabbits battled for a close 42-36 win.
The Bowie girl’s team wanted to keep its place at second in the district and while it was favored against Jacksboro, the Lady Tigers did have one big advantage.
Jacksboro’s tall post player Erin Jonas in the past has been called one of the more skilled players in the district by Bowie Coach Matthew Miller. One of the areas this Lady Rabbits team lacks the most is height.
Still, Bowie has been able to overcome that shortcoming all season in certain matchups by playing fast and putting pressure on opposing ball handlers on defense so entry passes into the post are more difficult.
It was a fast paced first quarter with the Lady Rabbits scoring at will as Ziba Robbins scored 13 of the team’s 18 points in the quarter. Jacksboro had answers offensively with four different players making one basket, but Bowie still led 18-11 after the first quarter.
The Lady Rabbits grew a bit more diverse on offense as Robbins cooled down, but they still scored at a good pace in the second quarter putting up 14 points.
More importantly, Bowie shut down the Lady Tigers holding them to four points. The Lady Rabbits led 32-15 going into halftime.
Bowie’s offense slowed down in the second half, scoring 10 points in the third quarter and only five in the fourth quarter. This was alright because the Lady Rabbits continued to play lights out defense, holding Jacksboro to nine total points in the second half.
Bowie easily won 47-24.
Robbins led the team with 21 points and five steals. Maddie Mandela was second with 14 points while grabbing a team high 10 rebounds along with three assists. Kayleigh Crow added six points and five rebounds from the post area.
The Jackrabbits were in a different boat coming into the game. They had lost earlier in the week against an Iowa Park team it had beaten in the first round and had one of Bowie’s worst shooting performances of the season. Surely a blowout win against a Tigers’ team that was 1-6 in district would get the team back on track.
Instead it was a tough game from start to until the close finish.
The first half saw the Tigers come out in a matchup zone defense that made movement difficult. Besides making four 3-pointers, including 11 points from A.J. Whatley, the Jackrabbits struggled make many baskets in the first half.
Jacksboro led 25-18 at halftime and things were not looking much better from the previous game.
Bowie turned things up in the second half on both sides of the ball which led to more free throw attempts and points near the basket thanks to turnovers.
The Tigers scored only 11 points in the second half which allowed the Jackrabbits to take the lead in the end.
Bowie won 42-36.
Whatley led the team with 15 points while Brody Armstrong was second with 12 points.
The win keeps the Jackrabbits in the playoff hunt as several teams have roundabout losses to each other.
Boys Roundup
Saint Jo vs Gold-Burg
The Saint Jo Panthers picked up a district win at home on Friday against Gold-Burg.
The Panthers won 52-22 against the Bears, but most of the damage came in the second half.
Saint Jo was playing its second game in less than 24 hours after winning an important game at Midway the previous night in overtime 67-58 that could help move the team up in the district playoff seeding.
After that game, playing a Gold-Burg team it had already beaten seemed to be a piece of cake.
The Bears came in rested after a bye game that week and with nothing to lose but to play hard and fast. Their aggressive pressing and up tempo pace made for a fun first half of up and down play, but it was a bit sloppy with both teams turning the ball over a lot.
Saint Jo led at halftime, but it was still a game with Gold-Burg trailing single-digits 24-15 and the Panthers were not pleased.
Saint Jo came out in the second half with renewed intensity and started turning up the pressure and forcing turnovers that directly led to easy points. Gold-Burg was flustered and never recovered as the Bears scored only seven points in the second half.
The Panthers ran away with the game 52-22.
For Saint Jo, backcourt duo Kile Thurman and Collin Thomas each scored 13 points to lead the team while Brice Durham was right behind him scoring 12 points.
For Gold-Burg, Isaac Renteria led the team with six points and Jayon Grace was second with five points.
Nocona
The Nocona Indians picked up a big win on the road Friday night at Archer City.
The Indians won a tough physical game 48-42 against the Wildcats.
Both teams came into the game with 3-1 district records, each only losing to Seymour. The winner would cap the first round of district in sole position of second place.
The first half was competitive as Archer City gained control in the first quarter before Nocona regained that control by one point 30-29 heading into halftime.
The Indians came out and had a great third quarter, limiting the Wildcats to only six points while they continued to score well. The one point lead was now 10 as Nocona led 45-35 heading into the fourth quarter.
The pace slowed significantly so Archer City would have a tougher time coming back. The Wildcats only barely scored more than they did in the third quarter.
What made it closer than it probably should have was Nocona only scored three points in the last eight minutes.
Still, the defense held on to secure the win 48-42 and keep the Indians in second place in the district.
Brady McCasland led the team with 14 points and four assists.
Conley Kleinhans joined him in double-figures with 10 points while grabbing a team high eight rebound and five steals. Luke Fuller added eight points and three steals.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs lost a tough one against district favorites Slidell at home on Friday.
The Greyhounds won 62-36 against the young Bulldogs.
Prairie Valley was able to keep Slidell contained in the first quarter and trailed only by three points 12-9.
Unfortunately, the Greyhounds took off in the second quarter scoring 23 points and the Bulldogs could never catch back up.
Tyler Winkler led Prairie Valley with 15 points while Tyson Easterling was second with nine points scored.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns lost a tough game at home on Friday night against Midway.
The Falcons won 68-32 against the young Longhorn team.
Both teams were coming off playing a game the previous night due to games being rescheduled, but it did not slow down Midway at all. The Falcons scored 20 or more points in both quarters of the first half while Forestburg was never really able to get much going offensively.
Jesse Wadsworth led the team with eight points while Jesus Sanchez was right behind him with seven points. Kyler Willett collected 10 rebounds and Nathan Payne had three blocks to lead the team.
Girls Roundup
Saint Jo vs Gold-Burg
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won at home against Gold-Burg on Friday night.
The Lady Panthers won 60-38 in a game where it was a competitive first half between the teams.
Saint Jo was coming into the game less than 24 hours after having lost a tough game at Midway where the team did not play well while Gold-Burg had a bye game to get ready.
Saint Jo came out running and gunning and while the team did not make a lot of its shots, it was affective as the team led 10-5 after the first quarter.
The Lady Bears slowed the game down to handle Saint Jo’s press defense and slowly got back into the game as the Lady Panthers went cold from the field.
Gold-Burg drew a lot of free throws and was making them in order to cut the lead to one basket 23-20 at halftime.
Saint Jo came out in the second half and picked up the intensity.
The press defense started to affect the Lady Bears like it didn’t in the first half which led to easy points in transition.
This in turn got the Lady Panthers going offensively.
Saint Jo started the third quarter on an 11-3 run and never looked back as the lead grew more and more.
Gold-Burg got frustrated as mistakes piled up and could not get back to controlling the press and making Saint Jo pay for its aggressiveness.
The Lady Panthers won 60-38.
For Saint Jo, Kyler Dunn led the team with 24 points while Payzlie Cervantes was second with 18 points.
For Gold-Burg, Sadie Weaver led the team with 14 points. Shadie Whitaker was second with 11 points and Sierra Weaver also scored 10 points.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians won their 30th game of the season at Archer City on Friday night.
The Lady Indians won with little trouble against the Lady Cats.
Nocona had little worry heading into the game against an Archer City team that failed to win a district game this season.
The Lady Indians wasted little time as they went up 29-8 after the first quarter. That would first quarter total would have been enough as Nocona’s defense limited the Lady Cats to single digits below eight points in the final three quarters.
The Lady Indians did not keep up the lightning pace on offense which was the only negative for Coach Kyle Spitzer.
“After the first quarter, it just seemed like our offense wasn’t clicking like it normally does,” Spitzer said. “It looked like we were thinking too much. Our defense was pretty solid all game, for the most part. Overall, the effort and the urgency were there. It’s always good to get a win on the road.”
Nocona won 66-26.
Megyn Meekins led the team with 34 points and five assists. Skyler Smith was second with 11 points and led the team with 10 rebounds and five steals.
Aubree Kleinhans was second with seven rebounds, four steals and four assists to go with five points.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost a tough game at home against state-ranked Slidell.
The Lady Greyhounds won 62-26 against the Lady Bulldogs.
It was a mismatch just like all of Slidell’s district games have been, which meant it was a game Prairie Valley just had to get through.
Makaylee Gomez led the team with nine points while Natalee Young and Sara Horton were second scoring five points each.
Bowie boy team finishes third
The Bowie and Nocona boy’s powerlifting teams competed at Ponder on Jan. 26.
The Jackrabbits finished in third place while the Indians finished in fifth place.
Bowie had six lifters finish in the top five in their weight class and scoring points toward the team total while Nocona had four lifters.
For the Jackrabbits, Jackson Hofbauer won the 275 pound weight class a total of 1,535 pounds lifted, which was 45 pounds more than any other lifter at the meet.
Cooper McShan (132), Johnny Arenas (198) and Jacobi McGregor (308) all finished second in their weight classes.
McShan lifted 1,085 total pounds while both Arenas and McGregor both lifted 1,175 total pounds.
Jorge DeLeon finished in third place in the 275 pound weight class and Rylan Cole finished fourth in the 242 pound weight class.
Shiy Patel finished fifth in the 123 pound weight class.
For Nocona, Miguel Olivares and Nicky Diaz each finished second in their weight classes. Olivares finished with 995 total pounds in the 148 pound weight class while Diaz lifted 635 total pounds while competing in the 114 weight class.
Arturo Garcia finished fourth in the 165 pound weight class while lifting 1,155 pounds. Matthew Johnson earned the last point by finishing fifth in the 242 weight class by lifting 1,115 total pounds.
The next boy’s powerlifting meet is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Bowie in the final league meet before regional qualifier meet.
