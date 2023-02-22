Bowie boy’s golf opens its season

The Bowie Jackrabbit golf team opened its season in the worst conditions on Thursday at River Creek Course in Burkburnett.

Despite strong winds, cold temperatures and a wet course, the Jackrabbits still did well enough to technically win the tournament. Not all teams finished their rounds, but of those that did Bowie had the lowest score.

Cy Egenbacher had the lowest score of the day for the Jackrabbits, shooting an 81.

Zac Harris and Andrew Sandhoff both finished a couple of strokes behind him shooting 83 while Hunter Lea closed out the scoring not farther back with an 87 score for a total of 334.

Hunter Fluitt and Rayder Mann brought up the rear shooting 89 and 101 to finish the first tournament of the season with good scores to build upon despite the conditions being far from the best.

