Bowie boys lose close one against Vernon

Nocona

The Nocona Indians are sitting in first place in the district after picking up wins against Windthorst and Seymour on Friday and Saturday.

The Indians won 67-53 against the Trojans and 46-37 against the Panthers.

The icy conditions moved the Seymour game to Saturday so Nocona first had to travel to Windthorst on Friday after little practice time.

The first game saw the Indians win a defensive struggle, but Friday saw both teams have much better offensive success.

Nocona controlled most of the game besides a bad third quarter where the Trojans outscored the Indians 22-13. It was not enough to catch back up as Nocona won with little drama.

Conley Kleinhans led the team with 17 points and seven assists. Michael Wetmore was second with 12 points while Ryder Oswald scored 10 points.

Saint Jo vs Forestburg

The Saint Jo Panthers traveled to Forestburg on Friday night.

The Panthers won 42-29 against the young Longhorn team.

Both teams had little practice time last week due to the icy weather.

Forestburg surprisingly led at halftime 16-15 thanks to allowing Saint Jo to score just two points in the second quarter.

The experienced Panthers team picked up the intensity in the second half and also played better offensively to get back control of the game.

Collin Thomas led Saint Jo with 14 points Brice Durham was second with 10 points.

The Panthers are next scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Feb. 10 at home against Bellevue.

The Longhorns were led by Nathan Payne and Jesus Sanchez each scoring nine points on three 3-pointers.

Forestburg did not have long to wait as it next played Gold-Burg less than 24 hours later.

Forestburg vs Gold-Burg

The Forestburg Longhorns were able to get a win at Gold-Burg on Saturday.

The Longhorns won 57-43 against the Bears.

Jesse Wadsworth led Forestburg with 17 points while Nathan Payne was second with 14 points. Kyler Willett was not far behind with 13 points.

For Gold-Burg, Isaac Renteria led the team with 11 points while Aidan Foster and Jack Henry each scored nine points.

Prairie Valley vs Gold-Burg

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs picked up a win against Gold-Burg at home on Friday night.

The Bulldogs won 79-48 against the Bears.

Tyler Winkler led Prairie Valley with 28 points while Trae Campbell was second with 16 points. Tyson Easterling joined them in double-figures scoring 12 points.

The Bulldogs could not follow with another win as they lost to Midway the next day 56-37.

For Gold-Burg, Jack Henry led the team with 18 points while Aidan Foster was right behind him with 16 points.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.