Bowie boys spoil Eagle district title
The Bowie Jackrabbits finished their regular season with a big morale boosting win against Holliday on Tuesday night.
The Jackrabbits won 71-67 in a game that went back and forth throughout the night.
Bowie came into the game following two disappointing losses against City View and Vernon which meant the team was stuck finishing fourth in the district no matter what happened in its final home game against the Eagles. Still, the Jackrabbits had something to play for.
This year Holliday was in a three-team race for the district title with City View and Vernon heading into the final game and needed to win to keep that hope alive.
On a personal level, despite the teams being close in talent the past two years, and exchanging buzzer-beating winners last year, the Eagles have found ways to finish ahead of Bowie both years in the coveted second seed.
That history combined with senior Brody Armstrong most likely scoring his 1,000 career point during the game meant there was plenty to play for on both sides.
The first quarter started with both teams coming out and hitting shots. The Jackrabbits usually liked to push the pace by pressuring teams with their defense, but Holliday made them pay for it in the first game. This time, Bowie sat back in a zone and tried to limit the Eagles chances in the paint and contest best it could on 3-pointers.
It was shaky in the first quarter, but the Jackrabbits were making enough shots to stay close trailing 21-17.
Bowie did make three 3-pointers in the first quarter to keep pace, but when that was not happening in the second quarter the team found other ways to score on mid-range shots and baskets around the rim off dump off passes.
Holliday’s offense took a dip down in the second quarter which allowed the Jackrabbits to tie the game up at 32-32 heading into halftime.
It was another back and forth third quarter, with Bowie coming back to tie the game again after Holliday pulled ahead a bit. The game was tied 48-48 heading into the fourth quarter.
Bowie had its best offensive stretch of the game, powered by Armstrong as he scored 12 of his team high 29 points in the final period.
The Jackrabbits powered ahead in the final minutes and got some clutch free throws in the final seconds from Tucker Jones, who scored all six of his points in the fourth quarter after dealing with foul trouble all game.
He put Bowie up by four with less than 10 seconds left to seal the game up and give the Jackrabbits the win 71-67.
Nocona boys win first district title in 35 years
Nocona
The Nocona Indians won their first district title since 1988 with their win against Archer City on senior night Tuesday.
The Indians blew the Wildcats away by winning 61-32 in a game that was expected to be close.
Nocona needed to win to avoid being in a three-way tie for first place with Seymour and Archer City. The Indians won the first game between the teams by only six points 48-42 and knew with the stakes high they could not come out flat.
So Nocona came out and played its most complete game from the jump. All five starters made at least one basket, scoring in multiple ways, sharing the ball on smart cuts to the basket, drives and four made 3-pointers.
On the flip side, Nocona defensively were pests all night, pressuring the ball full-court in tough man-to-man sets that just seemed to overwhelm the Wildcats.
The Indians led 25-7 after the first quarter and never looked back.
While Nocona’s offense cooled off the next three quarters, Archer City did not score in the double-digits until late in the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach and the Indians had pulled back their press and intensity.
With the lead growing past 30 points at certain times in the second half, it was the type of game where end of the bench rotation players, some of whom are seniors, got to play big stretches of minutes and were encouraged to throw up shots with the game already in hand.
In the end, Nocona won 61-32.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers came up short against Slidell on Tuesday night.
The Greyhounds won 54-48 to seal up another district title.
The Panthers came into the game hoping to upset Slidell’s senior night and maybe keep alive the chance to move up in the district standings.
The Greyhounds came out scoring well in the first half and were up 37-25. Saint Jo made some defensive adjustments and limited Slidell to only 19 points in the second half which gave the Panthers a shot.
Some late 3-pointers got the game close and Saint Jo had opportunities to either tie or take the lead, but ultimately just could not convert. Slidell escaped with the win, 54-48.
Forestburg vs Bellevue
The Forestburg Longhorns ended their season on a high note with a win at Bellevue on Monday night.
The Longhorns won 55-54 against the Eagles.
Forestburg got out to a big lead up 23-11 after the first quarter. The pace slowed to a crawl in the second quarter as the team’s combined to score seven total points. The Longhorns scored only one point during that time, but still led 24-17 heading into halftime.
The pace picked back up in the second half for both teams as they made shots. The Longhorns lead was picked away at, but they still held 42-37 lead heading into the final period.
In the fourth quarter, Forestburg survived three Bellevue 3-pointers by making just enough free throws to eek out the win by one point 55-54.
Nocona girls win area; Saint Jo, Bellevue girls season ends
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians continued their playoff run and undefeated streak by beating Valley Mills on Thursday night in the area round.
The Lady Indians won with little drama 78-44 when it came to the final score, but it did not start that way.
Nocona came in as heavy favorites with the undefeated record on the season. Valley Mills finished second in its district, losing only to district champion Hamilton who twice lost the same night to a Windthorst team the Lady Indians have beaten three times this season.
Still, the Lady Eagles were not just going to lay down against Nocona and while the Lady Indians youth have not blinked so far this season, it doesn’t mean they won’t with the stakes now being the highest.
That must explain the first quarter where the game was competitive throughout and Valley Mills was up 16-13 heading into the second quarter.
“I thought we came out flat in the first quarter,” Kyle Spitzer said. “Defensively we were not in the spots we needed to be in.”
Those issues got ironed out and then it was another Nocona basketball game. Valley Mills scored only nine points in each of the next two quarters and 10 in the last one.
Meanwhile, Nocona’s offense took off, running in transition and making 3-pointers off of drives to the basket in the halfcourt. The Lady Indians scored 25, 22 and 18 points in the final quarters as they grabbed the lead and made it grow throughout the game until the final buzzer sounded.
The first quarter memories disappeared as Nocona won with little issue 78-44.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers fell short against state-ranked Dodd City on Thursday night.
The Lady Hornets won 65-28 against the young Lady Panthers team.
Dodd City came in as favorites, rated among the top 10 in the state in 1A according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.
It was a matching of styles as both teams came in wanting to aggressively full court press on defense and push the ball in transition.
It was physical throughout and just because a girl hit the floor hard did not always guarantee a foul being called as the ball was sprinted up and down the floor.
Dodd City showed having more experience and skill, bottling up Saint Jo’s two ball handlers into backcourt turnovers at times and slicing through the Lady Panthers zone to open 3-point shooters who made nine on the night.
Saint Jo competed well in the first quarter, but the better shooting from Dodd City meant the Lady Hornets were up 23-10.
Unfortunately for the Lady Panthers, that would be a quarter high for them as they just got wore down by Dodd City’s press. The Lady Hornets were constantly subbing in fresh players while Saint Jo did not have that luxury do to some injuries later in the season.
The foul calls did start to pick up on both sides in the second half and the Lady Panthers did go 11-20 at the free throw line.
Still, it was not enough to get Saint Jo back into the game offensively as the Lady Hornets scoring pace kept up until the fourth quarter.
The Lady Panthers held them to only five points to end the game, but did not do much better scoring one point as the press did not let up until the final seconds of the game.
Dodd City won 65-28.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles season came to an end on Tuesday night in the bi-district round against Throckmorton.
The Lady Greyhounds won handidly against the young Lady Eagles 62-19 to end their season.
Still, it was a success for a team that came into the season with a lot of youth. While last year’s team struggled with no bench depth, this year’s team had it in spades but at the cost of youthful inexperience.
Those growing pains had to be gone throughout the season and the team had some difficult moments.
Still, Bellevue got its self together during district play enough to not just sneak into the playoffs, but finish third in a tough, top heavy district which had several good teams battling for the last two spots.
The Lady Eagles won some close games to earn the third spot and with a majority of the team being underclassmen, this could just be the first step up in the ladder back to competing for a district title in a few years.
National Invasive Species Awareness Month Feb. 20-26, combat harmful plants, wildlife
AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) asks Texans to join the fight against invasive species that negatively impact the state’s natural resources and economy. National Invasive Species Awareness Week (NISAW), slated for Feb. 20–26, is an initiative to raise awareness of the threats and provide solutions on how to prevent the spread of invasive species.
“During National Invasive Species Awareness Week, and throughout the year, we want to encourage all Texans to take time to prevent new introductions and spread of invasive species and help to protect our natural resources for the enjoyment of future generations,” said Monica McGarrity, TPWD Senior Scientist for Aquatic Invasive Species.
Invasive species are non-native to an ecosystem and can cause environmental or economic damage and harm to human health and quality of life. In addition, invasive species are expensive to control and can be impossible to eradicate once established, and can inflict costly damage to crops, fisheries, forests and more. According to recent estimates, these costs total approximately $219 billion across the United States every year. Many invasive species are spread (inadvertently or intentionally) by humans, who play an important role in preventing their spread to new areas.
A variety of non-native plants, animals, insects and even diseases can become invasive when they enter a new environment, growing or reproducing rapidly and potentially outcompeting native species. This allows them to become established and problematic across large areas. They can be introduced by humans in a variety of ways, including intentional introduction through aquarium dumping, live bait releases or outdoor plantings, or accidentally as “hitchhikers” carried through recreational activities.
These risky recreational activities can include hauling firewood long distances for a campfire or moving a boat from one reservoir to another without properly cleaning, draining and drying it first. Once introduced, some species can harm native species and ecosystems, impact recreational activities, damage infrastructure and require costly, long-term management in cases where control is possible.
This year for NISAW, TPWD offers five easy actions anyone can take to help prevent or slow the spread of invasive species in Texas.
Never Dump Your Tank
Don’t dump anything — whether it’s fish, animals or plants — out of an aquarium into any of Texas’ waterbodies. The same is true for flushing them down the toilet. Whether saltwater or freshwater, there’s a good chance your aquarium fish, animals and plants are not native to Texas. If dumped into the wild, they can quickly introduce diseases and establish themselves at the expense of native aquatic life, vegetation and reef systems. Learn more on the Texas Invasives website.
Similarly, you should never release any animal that you have purchased as a pet into the wild. Most likely your pet is not native to Texas and could cause serious harm to our native species and ecosystems. Find more resources on the Don’t Let It Loose website.
Use Your Bait Where You Catch It / Never Dump Your Bait
Many people don’t realize the potential impact that releasing live bait can have on aquatic life. Bait bucket introductions — anglers dumping live bait into a water body other than the one where it was caught — are one of the most common ways we spread aquatic invasives.
Just remember this: Don’t dump leftover bait in the water at the end of a fishing trip and don’t take live-caught bait (or any bait that’s touched lake water) to another lake to use. Alternatives include taking your bait home to use on a future fishing trip at that same lake, offering it to another angler to use or placing it in the trash.
For more information, check out this TPWD magazine article.
Plant Native
When landscaping near your home or planting a garden, it’s important that you choose plants that are native to your region. Non-native plants can escape cultivation and become invasive and have an impact on water quality, biodiversity, fish and wildlife habitats and more. Learn about great native plants to plant in your garden and find native plant suppliers on the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center website.
Don’t Carry Hitchhikers
You could be carrying invasive species with you when you’re enjoying outdoor recreation and not even know it. Insects and plants, including plant seeds, can hitch a ride on your clothes, shoes, gear or even your firewood. You can help stop the spread by removing plants, animals and mud from clothes, boots, gear, pets and vehicles, cleaning your gear before entering and leaving recreation sites, using only local firewood and simply staying on designated roads and trails. Learn more on the Play, Clean, Go website.
Clean, Drain and Dry Your Boat and Gear
Boaters can help keep zebra mussels, giant salvinia and other invasive species from being moved and harming more lakes. We ask all boaters to take a few minutes to properly clean, drain and dry their boats and equipment before they leave a lake every time they go boating. Remove plants, mud and debris from the boat and trailer and drain all the water from the boat and gear. Once you get home, open up compartments and allow everything to dry completely.
For more information on how to properly clean, drain and dry boats and equipment, visit the TPWD YouTube channel for a short instructional video. If you have stored your boat on the water at a lake with zebra mussels, it is likely infested and at high risk for spreading this invasive species. Before moving it to another lake, call TPWD at (512) 389-4848 for guidance on decontamination.
Learn more about aquatic invasive species on the Stop Invasives page of the TPWD website.
TPWD also encourages the public to use the Texas Invaders app or website to report sightings of invasive species, whether in your backyard or in wild spaces. Citizens can learn how to identify invasive species on the Texas Invasives website.
