NEWS
Bowie City Council meets on Monday
The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27 in the council chambers.
This is the only meeting for the council this month after the second Monday session was canceled.
City Manager Bert Cunningham will cover a variety of topics in his report including the police department parking lot improvements, the Texas City Manager’s Conference and an update on the Nexgrid electric meters.
The status of two grant applications will be presented and he will discuss a bank note being paid off by the city.
In new business there are a pair of resolutions related to the city’s application for a Texas Community Development Block Grant, plus a separate resolution to continue participation in the ATMOS Cities Steering Committee. Bowie pays a five cents per capita fee to work on natural gas issues through this group.
The city-wide community garage sale will be announced for April 28-30. The consent agenda and write-offs will conclude the agenda topics.
NEWS
Commissioners may lift burn ban
Montague County Commissioners will meet for a public hearing and a regular meeting starting at 8:45 a.m. Feb. 27 where they will consider lifting the burn ban.
In the hearing information on naming a private road off of Polk Road to Polk Hill Lane in precinct two will be presented. Any action on the item would be during the regular session.
The next meeting starts at 9 a.m. where commissioners may lift the burn ban that has been in place since Jan. 20.
Montague County will consider going out for bids on a bank depository contract. An election and lease agreement with Nocona Independent School District will be examined for the upcoming May 6 trustee election.
New chairs and carpet for the district courtroom will be debated Monday possibly using federal COVID funds to pay for the improvements.
The tax assessor-collector will ask to issue refunds for overpayments on two accounts. The county clerk will be recognized as her office staff receives a state Five Star Award for Excellence in the Vital Statistics Registration Process.
In other topics an annual termite service renewal agreement will be offered, along with a final plat for lots one-three, 15 acres in precinct two Daniel Estates Subdivision. In precinct three Commissioner Mark Murphey will seek to vacate Elm, Bonham and Smith Streets in Belcherville per the Texas Transportation Code.
NEWS
Tyler Price selected as new Bowie High AD, head football coach
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Bowie School Trustees voted to hire from within Thursday naming Tyler Price the new Bowie High School Athletic Director and head football coach.
The position came open in early January when Coach Hugh Farmer, one year into the job, resigned citing “some life-changing personal family events.” Farmer came to Bowie when Cory Mandrell left after three years on the job. Before that, Dylan Stark had guided the program for eight years before leaving in April 2019 for Windthorst.
Superintendent Blake Enlow said it was a hard task to narrow down the nearly 100 applicants seeking the job. The field was narrowed to seven who were interviewed.
When asked what made Price standout among possibly more experienced applicants including some from the Bowie district, Enlow said it was “Strong character, rapport with students and staff, as well as being a hard worker whose actions confirm his words.” His selection also continues the board’s mantra that centers on its motto, “Bowie Built,” growing the staff from within.
A hometown boy, Price is fully aware of the demands of small town football in the “Jackrabbit Nation” and he is ready to take it on.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Horton Classic Car Museum closing to the public this week
The Horton Classic Car Museum, a popular tourist stop in Nocona, will be closed permanently to the public with its last day for visitors on Feb. 25.
The announcement was posted by Tommy Greene, officer manager for the museum.
“We regret to inform the public that after the passing of our beloved owner, Pete Horton, we have made the difficult decision to close the museum. The cars will continue to be on display to the public for a short time for anyone who would like one last up-close look at the vehicles that Pete loved so much…We appreciate the support that the community has shown us over the years,” the notice stated.
The last day of business will be Feb. 25. The museum planned to be opened 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. through Friday and 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday.
The museum opened in 2012 and fulfilled the dream of its owner Pete Horton to showcase the more than 125 classic cars he has collected through the years. Horton died on Aug. 14, 2022.
The museum was a driving force in the Texas Legislature’s designation on April 30, 2015 for Nocona as the “Classic Car Capital of Texas.”
He and his wife Barbara also have restored multiple buildings in downtown and had their offices for Peba Oil & Gas in downtown. Horton also spearheaded the Vicari Auction Company coming to Nocona in April 2013 for Cruisin’ Nocona.
For several years the auto auction was one of the main events of the Cruisin’ festival.
Trending
-
NEWS3 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 month ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS3 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS3 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE2 months ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS3 months ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS4 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case