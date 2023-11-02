NEWS
Bowie City Council sees fruits of one grant for emergency communication equipment
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Kirk Higgins, City of Bowie emergency management coordinator, told the city council this week it was “just like Christmas,” as he showed off a shiny new array of nearly $16,000 worth of portable communication equipment.
Portable antennas, power boxes, radios, extra-heavy duty extension cords, generators, propane tanks, fire extinguishers and more were unveiled to the council Tuesday night. This equipment was funded by a $15,950 grant from Homeland Security.
Higgins attested the radio equipment works because it was used in the recent wildfire along State Highway 59 along with the power banks. This equipment will be utilized in the portable communications center which is being renovated through the EOC.
The coordinator also introduced Whit Cross who will be the Texas Department of Emergency Management Montague County liaison officer. Cross will be housed in an office at the courthouse and work out of it serving this area during emergencies.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Commissioners to hear broadband survey report on Monday
Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Feb. 13 and hear a report on the recent broadband survey.
Pam Waggonner with Connected Nation will make a presentation on the survey results for the county that was conducted last fall. The data is part of the overall state survey on connectivity and where improvements are needed. Last month she gave a brief introduction and briefly touched on the data noting the future meeting.
Tax Assessor-Collector Kathy Phillips will ask to issue refunds for two overpayments on tax accounts.
Sheriff Marshall Thomas will discuss an interlocal agreement with Lubbock County to house inmates for $60 per day.
A public hearing will be scheduled to name a private road off Polk Hill Lane.
And the 2023 Texas Association of Counties Affordable Care Act Reporting and Tracking Service renewal agreement will be examined.
NEWS
1 new candidate joins NISD race
One new candidate joined the Nocona election cycle this week as Shelly Parker signed up for place seven on the Nocona Independent School District Board of Trustees challenging incumbent Jay Womack.
The place five race has Gary Eldred as the lone candidate so far. Incumbent J.W. Patterson had signed up to run, but pulled out after Eldred filed.
Candidates have until Feb. 17 to register for the May 6 election.
The other local races still only have incumbents filed with no contested races.
For the Nocona General Hospital District Board incumbents Kristal Ferguson, Chris Keck, Ken Koontz and Paula Webb filed for re-election. There are four places open on the board.
For the Nocona City Council Mayor Robert Fenoglio is running unopposed at this point along with Councilmen Donnie Davis and Robert Fuller
NEWS
‘Murphy’s Law’ sends Bowie ER opening to the summer for Faith Community Health
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Frank Beaman, chief executive officer for Faith Community Health System, pointed to “Murphy’s Law,” coming into play in the renovation of the old hospital to create a new emergency room, but he also looks forward to a possible summer opening of the facility in Bowie.
Beaman was the speaker for the Bowie Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn Series Tuesday. Mayor Gaylynn Burris introduced Beaman. He has been with Faith Community for the past 13 years, and he opened by referring to the hospital being about six months from closing when he arrived.
Today the hospital serves about 25,000 people and its revenue has gone from $4 million to $130 million annually. He began with 46 employees and now they have 400.
Trending
-
NEWS3 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 month ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS3 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE1 month ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS2 months ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS3 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case