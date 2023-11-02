Bowie City Council sees fruits of one grant for emergency communication equipment

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Kirk Higgins, City of Bowie emergency management coordinator, told the city council this week it was “just like Christmas,” as he showed off a shiny new array of nearly $16,000 worth of portable communication equipment.

Portable antennas, power boxes, radios, extra-heavy duty extension cords, generators, propane tanks, fire extinguishers and more were unveiled to the council Tuesday night. This equipment was funded by a $15,950 grant from Homeland Security.

Higgins attested the radio equipment works because it was used in the recent wildfire along State Highway 59 along with the power banks. This equipment will be utilized in the portable communications center which is being renovated through the EOC.

The coordinator also introduced Whit Cross who will be the Texas Department of Emergency Management Montague County liaison officer. Cross will be housed in an office at the courthouse and work out of it serving this area during emergencies.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.