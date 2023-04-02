Bowie Council meeting moved to Feb. 7

After canceling its Monday meeting, the Bowie City Council has rescheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 7 in the council chamber.

The agenda remained virtually the same with one new addition, a resolution authorizing the filing of a grant application with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security for protective equipment for the emergency operations center.

Much of the discussion centers on grant applications. EOC Coordinator Kirk Higgins has been working on a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant for generators, a Homeland Security grant and a FEMA grant for individual safe rooms.

City Manager Bert Cunningham will update the council on grant applications and programs he has been pursuing, along with a report of Ameresco and the Texas Water Development Board sewer line project in Bowie.

Finance Director Pamela Woods will present the quarterly financial statement ending December 2022.

Police Chief Guy Green will offer the department’s federally mandated racial profiling report and comparative analysis. The new Texas Department of Emergency Management county liaison officer, Whit Cross, will be introduced.

The council will consider reappointing Bill Calabretta and Bradlee Summer to the Planning and Zoning Commission. A proposal for Cody Carlton to lease the 57 acres of city property at Old Bowie Lake for cattle grazing will be examined. He is offering to pay a lease of $1,257.13.

The owners of Hilltop Tire also will be recognized for a donation.