Bowie Council meeting moved to Feb. 7
After canceling its Monday meeting, the Bowie City Council has rescheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 7 in the council chamber.
The agenda remained virtually the same with one new addition, a resolution authorizing the filing of a grant application with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security for protective equipment for the emergency operations center.
Much of the discussion centers on grant applications. EOC Coordinator Kirk Higgins has been working on a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant for generators, a Homeland Security grant and a FEMA grant for individual safe rooms.
City Manager Bert Cunningham will update the council on grant applications and programs he has been pursuing, along with a report of Ameresco and the Texas Water Development Board sewer line project in Bowie.
Finance Director Pamela Woods will present the quarterly financial statement ending December 2022.
Police Chief Guy Green will offer the department’s federally mandated racial profiling report and comparative analysis. The new Texas Department of Emergency Management county liaison officer, Whit Cross, will be introduced.
The council will consider reappointing Bill Calabretta and Bradlee Summer to the Planning and Zoning Commission. A proposal for Cody Carlton to lease the 57 acres of city property at Old Bowie Lake for cattle grazing will be examined. He is offering to pay a lease of $1,257.13.
The owners of Hilltop Tire also will be recognized for a donation.
Readers submit snow day photos
Thank you to everyone who shared their snow day photos with The Bowie News. There were fun shots, shots of nature and those of people getting stuck. Thankfully Montague County was not hit by the massive ice storm that blew through Central Texas taking out trees, tree limbs and power. Schools were closed three and half days, as were several businesses. There were no major injury accidents reported in the county, but there many large truck slide-offs and jack-knifes along U.S. 287. (Photos courtesy of Bowie News readers. See more in the weekend edition)
Judge voids temporary restraining order on Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde
Senior Justice Lee Gabriel, assigned to the removal case against Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde voided a temporary restraining order that barred the sheriff from a variety of actions with some of his staff members.
The judge also set Feb. 14 to hear a defense motion to consider disqualifying two officials from being petitioners in efforts to remove Lyde from elected office. These actions were taken during a Jan. 30 hearing conducted via Zoom.
Last week, District Judge Jack McGaughey voluntarily stepped away from presiding over these cases. At the Jan. 17 hearing on the petition to remove Lyde, defense attorney Randall D. Moore questioned McGaughey’s ability to be impartial in some of the cases pending against the sheriff.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Lunch & Learn opens with Faith Community Health CEO
The Bowie Chamber of Commerce will open its 2023 Lunch and Learn series at noon on Feb. 7 at the Bowie Community Center East Hall.
Frank Beaman, chief executive officer of Faith Community Health System, will be the guest speaker. Faith Community has been renovating the old hospital building for a future emergency room. RSVP to Debbie Herriage at 872-1173 for lunch reservations.
