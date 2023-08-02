SPORTS
Bowie girls lose at City View but bounce back to beat Henrietta
The Bowie Lady Rabbits suffered a disappointing loss on the road Friday at City View before turning around to win at home Saturday against Henrietta.
The Lady Rabbits lost to the Lady Mustangs 60-46, but were able to get a clean win against the Lady Cats 49-36 less than 24 hours later.
Last week’s icy weather moved the Henrietta game to Saturday which meant Bowie would have to play back-to-back games for the first time since early December when the team was playing tournaments.
The first game at City View happened at its regular time and meant a lot for both teams. Bowie held a one game lead in the district standings for second place and had beaten the Lady Mustangs in overtime in the first matchup.
Unfortunately, whether due to the break in routine due to the weather or something else, the Lady Rabbits came out flat in the first half.
Bowie struggled scoring the ball and seemed to be running in quicksand as City View outplayed the Lady Rabbits in every facet. The Lady Mustangs led 13-3 after the first quarter and then extended it even more at 33-11 at halftime.
The only positive thing Bowie could say is the team could only play better in the second half. Thankfully, the Lady Rabbits did.
Bowie got its two lead ball handlers going on offense as the Lady Rabbits doubled their first half total in the third quarter. Just as importantly, Bowie defensively started affecting City View as all the shots that were going in just seemed to rim out.
Down 22 points, the Lady Rabbits cut the lead all the way to eight points, 41-33, heading into the fourth quarter with all of the momentum.
Early on Bowie cut the lead to as few at four points, 46-42, with five minutes left to play. That would be as close as the Lady Rabbits would get as the Lady Mustangs started stalling and playing ball control. Bowie couldn’t help but foul City View players with the whistles busy all night and the Lady Mustangs made it count by going 15-20 from the free throw line in the final period.
The Lady Rabbits ran out of offensive steam, scoring only four more points in the final five minutes as the lead continued to grow from the free throw line.
In the end, City View won 60-46.
Basketball games rescheduled to Saturday
With the weekly icy weather in Montague County knocking out school almost all week, Tuesday varsity basketball games were moved to the weekend since the games were too important to cancel this late into the season.
For Bowie, the game hosting Henrietta is scheduled for Feb. 4, with the varsity girls game starting at 11 a.m. and the boys following at 12:30 p.m. There will be no junior varsity games.
At Nocona, the teams are hosting Seymour on Nov. 4. The Lady Indians’ game is scheduled to start at noon and the boy’s game will follow at 1:30 p.m. There will be no junior varsity games.
Gold-Burg is hosting Forestburg on Feb. 4. There will be only varsity games with the girl’s scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and the boy’s following at 11:30 a.m.
Later in the day, Prairie Valley varsity basketball teams will travel to play at Midway on Feb. 4. The girl’s game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. and the boy’s game will follow at 5:30 p.m.
Bellevue basketball teams also will be on the road later in the day on Feb. 4. The Eagles travel to play Slidell with the girl’s game scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. and the boy’s game playing afterwards at 6 p.m.
Saint Jo Boys Interview
Interview with Saint Jo basketball players Kile Thurman (left) and Collin Thomas following their win against Gold-Burg on Jan. 27, 2023.
Saint Jo Girls Interview
