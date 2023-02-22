Bowie, Nocona girl powerlifters qualify for regionals

The Nocona Lady Indians softball team had an up and down first tournament at Gainesville last week.

The Lady Indians went 2-2 during the two days of competitions, with Thursday being a better day than Saturday.

The first day saw Nocona pick up wins against Pottsboro (9-5) and Carter Riverside (11-1).

Against Pottsboro the Lady Indians had six different players drive in one run each while Paige James got the win on the mound while striking out six.

Against Carter Riverside Skye Kirby led the team with two RBIs while James and Kylea Wallace took care of business on the mound.

Two days later Nocona did not have such a good day. The Lady Indians lost to Tom Bean 9-0 and Longview Pine Tree 11-1.

Overall it is a solid start to a season for a program that is hoping for big things this season.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.