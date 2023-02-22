SPORTS
Bowie, Nocona girl powerlifters qualify for regionals
The Bowie and Nocona girl powerlifting teams competed in the Last Minute Regional Qualifier at Chico on Thursday.
While not a full league meet since some girls who had already qualified did not lift, there were still plenty to celebrate.
The Lady Rabbits had five girls finish second place or better in the meet and finished second as a team overall. Nocona had two lifters finish in the top five of their weight classes to score points.
Bowie had two lifters win their weight classes. Jordan Vaught won the 220 weight class as she lifted 845 total pounds. Myra Anderson won the 165 weight class by lifting 600 total pounds.
Haley Henry (105), Laisha Johnson (123) and Kinley Russell (132) each finished in second place to round out the scoring. All five lifters along with Alleson Aguirre qualified for the regional meet which is scheduled for Feb. 25 at Bells High School.
For Nocona, Savannah Wade got third in the 114 weight class lifting 570 and Jacie Pirkey finished fifth in the 132 class lifting 555.
Both lifters along with Kaitlyn Tiffner, Tobi Cable, Avery Crutsinger, Kathryn Barrett, Olivia Six and Paige James all qualified for the regional meet.
The Lady Indians compete in the regional meet on March 4 at Alvord.
SPORTS
Nocona softball starts season going 2-2
The Nocona Lady Indians softball team had an up and down first tournament at Gainesville last week.
The Lady Indians went 2-2 during the two days of competitions, with Thursday being a better day than Saturday.
The first day saw Nocona pick up wins against Pottsboro (9-5) and Carter Riverside (11-1).
Against Pottsboro the Lady Indians had six different players drive in one run each while Paige James got the win on the mound while striking out six.
Against Carter Riverside Skye Kirby led the team with two RBIs while James and Kylea Wallace took care of business on the mound.
Two days later Nocona did not have such a good day. The Lady Indians lost to Tom Bean 9-0 and Longview Pine Tree 11-1.
Overall it is a solid start to a season for a program that is hoping for big things this season.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie boy’s golf opens its season
The Bowie Jackrabbit golf team opened its season in the worst conditions on Thursday at River Creek Course in Burkburnett.
Despite strong winds, cold temperatures and a wet course, the Jackrabbits still did well enough to technically win the tournament. Not all teams finished their rounds, but of those that did Bowie had the lowest score.
Cy Egenbacher had the lowest score of the day for the Jackrabbits, shooting an 81.
Zac Harris and Andrew Sandhoff both finished a couple of strokes behind him shooting 83 while Hunter Lea closed out the scoring not farther back with an 87 score for a total of 334.
Hunter Fluitt and Rayder Mann brought up the rear shooting 89 and 101 to finish the first tournament of the season with good scores to build upon despite the conditions being far from the best.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Lady Rabbits go 4-1 in first tournament
The Bowie Lady Rabbits had a great first tournament last week at Jacksboro.
The Lady Rabbits went 4-1 overall to begin the season on a good note.
Bowie came into the tournament needing to get some girls coming right from basketball up to speed.
The first game against Anson did not go the Lady Rabbits way as they lost 7-4 after five innings. Kenzie Short and Laney Oliver each had an RBI to lead the team and Kaylie Kinney had seven strikeouts and gave up three earned runs on the mound.
Bowie got a rematch the same day against Anson and this time the Lady Rabbits were able to change their fortunes. Doing most of the work in the first two innings, Bowie won 9-6 in only three and half innings.
Sadie Britt led the team with three RBIs and Rhyan Carle drove in two runs to help lead the team. Kinney gave up no earned runs and struck out six batters.
On Saturday the Lady Rabbits laid the smack down on all three teams they faced. The first game against Olney saw Bowie win 14-1 after four innings.
The next game against Childress did not go much better for the opposition. In three and half innings, Bowie won 12-2.
The final game of the tournament for Bowie was the biggest beat down. In two and half innings, the Lady Rabbits won 22-0 against Wichita Falls.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS3 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 month ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS3 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS3 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE2 months ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS3 months ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS4 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case