SPORTS
Boys Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians are sitting in first place in the district after picking up wins against Windthorst and Seymour on Friday and Saturday.
The Indians won 67-53 against the Trojans and 46-37 against the Panthers.
The icy conditions moved the Seymour game to Saturday so Nocona first had to travel to Windthorst on Friday after little practice time.
The first game saw the Indians win a defensive struggle, but Friday saw both teams have much better offensive success.
Nocona controlled most of the game besides a bad third quarter where the Trojans outscored the Indians 22-13. It was not enough to catch back up as Nocona won with little drama.
Conley Kleinhans led the team with 17 points and seven assists. Michael Wetmore was second with 12 points while Ryder Oswald scored 10 points.
Saint Jo vs Forestburg
The Saint Jo Panthers traveled to Forestburg on Friday night.
The Panthers won 42-29 against the young Longhorn team.
Both teams had little practice time last week due to the icy weather.
Forestburg surprisingly led at halftime 16-15 thanks to allowing Saint Jo to score just two points in the second quarter.
The experienced Panthers team picked up the intensity in the second half and also played better offensively to get back control of the game.
Collin Thomas led Saint Jo with 14 points Brice Durham was second with 10 points.
The Panthers are next scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Feb. 10 at home against Bellevue.
The Longhorns were led by Nathan Payne and Jesus Sanchez each scoring nine points on three 3-pointers.
Forestburg did not have long to wait as it next played Gold-Burg less than 24 hours later.
Forestburg vs Gold-Burg
The Forestburg Longhorns were able to get a win at Gold-Burg on Saturday.
The Longhorns won 57-43 against the Bears.
Jesse Wadsworth led Forestburg with 17 points while Nathan Payne was second with 14 points. Kyler Willett was not far behind with 13 points.
For Gold-Burg, Isaac Renteria led the team with 11 points while Aidan Foster and Jack Henry each scored nine points.
Prairie Valley vs Gold-Burg
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs picked up a win against Gold-Burg at home on Friday night.
The Bulldogs won 79-48 against the Bears.
Tyler Winkler led Prairie Valley with 28 points while Trae Campbell was second with 16 points. Tyson Easterling joined them in double-figures scoring 12 points.
The Bulldogs could not follow with another win as they lost to Midway the next day 56-37.
For Gold-Burg, Jack Henry led the team with 18 points while Aidan Foster was right behind him with 16 points.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Girls Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians wrapped up their fifth straight district title in their wins on Friday and Saturday against teams sitting in second and third place.
The Lady Indians won dominantly against both Windthorst (55-34) and Seymour (62-22).
The icy conditions last week came at the worst time for Nocona heading into the week playing the two toughest teams in the district. Even with the Lady Indians picking up one-sided wins against both, coming into the game with limited practice time and the team’s routine disrupted was a good situation for Nocona to finally play flat.
Instead the Lady Indians just reaffirmed their dominance.
Traveling to Windthorst on Friday night, the Lady Trojans hung with Nocona for a quarter as the Lady Indians led only 18-12 after one.
Nocona’s defense then held Windthorst to only four points in the second quarter and the team was off to the races.
The Lady Indians were able to comfortably win the game against the still stake-ranked Lady Trojans 55-34 that guaranteed them a district title for the fifth straight season.
Saint Jo vs Forestburg
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won at Forestburg on Friday night.
The Lady Panthers won 69-34 against the young Lady Horns.
The icy conditions meant both teams were out of practice and it showed early on.
The Lady Horns played the next day to against Gold-Burg.
Gold-Burg vs Forestburg
The Gold-Burg Lady Bears hosted Forestburg on Saturday.
The Lady Bears won 51-19 against the Lady Horns.
Gold-Burg was led by Sadie Weaver who scored 16 points while Madison Fulmer was second with 10 points.
It was a good win for Gold-Burg since it had lost a close game the previous night at Prairie Valley.
Forestburg was led by Madisen Deason who scored seven points while Braylee Briles was second with five points.
Prairie Valley vs Gold-Burg
It was a close game between Prairie Valley and Gold-Burg on Friday night.
The Lady Bulldogs won in overtime 50-47 in a game that was important for both teams.
Senior Carmen Gomez led the way for Prairie Valley with 20 points while Makaylee Gomez was second with 14. The team got a boost during overtime from Linzie Priddy who scored all five of her points during the extra period.
Coach Seth Stephens thought its was an all around team effort despite getting some good individual performances on offense.
For Gold-Burg, Sadie Weaver led the team with 16 points. Twins Shadie and Sadie Whitaker scored 11 and 10 points to help lead the Lady Bears.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Jackrabbits lose at CV, beat Henrietta
The Bowie Jackrabbits had two wildly different games on Friday and Saturday.
The Jackrabbits lost at City View 58-41 and then blew out Henrietta at home 67-28 the next day.
Bowie was hoping it could have a good performance against a Mustang team that has won the past several years. The Jackrabbits thought they could compete well with City View this year, but did not shoot the ball well in the first game while getting burned by the Mustangs perimeter players from outside.
Unfortunately, Bowie did not get off to a promising start.
The Mustangs big, athletic front line was getting into the lane and causing havoc for the Jackrabbits, getting second chance points and getting to the free throw line. Bowie was not keeping up offensively as the team was down 20-6 after the first quarter.
The Jackrabbits did turn things around in the second quarter. They turned up the pressure on defense and shots that were not going in were now falling as Bowie got back into the game.
City View went into halftime up only 29-23.
After the Mustangs came out swinging in the third quarter to restablish a double-digit lead, it was all the Jackrabbits could do but keep the game within reach trailing 42-32 heading into the final period.
Unfortunately, Bowie could not score enough to make up the difference while the Mustangs continued to score at a pace that made a comeback attempt unlikely as time ticked away.
In the end, City View won 58-41.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie girls lose at City View but bounce back to beat Henrietta
The Bowie Lady Rabbits suffered a disappointing loss on the road Friday at City View before turning around to win at home Saturday against Henrietta.
The Lady Rabbits lost to the Lady Mustangs 60-46, but were able to get a clean win against the Lady Cats 49-36 less than 24 hours later.
Last week’s icy weather moved the Henrietta game to Saturday which meant Bowie would have to play back-to-back games for the first time since early December when the team was playing tournaments.
The first game at City View happened at its regular time and meant a lot for both teams. Bowie held a one game lead in the district standings for second place and had beaten the Lady Mustangs in overtime in the first matchup.
Unfortunately, whether due to the break in routine due to the weather or something else, the Lady Rabbits came out flat in the first half.
Bowie struggled scoring the ball and seemed to be running in quicksand as City View outplayed the Lady Rabbits in every facet. The Lady Mustangs led 13-3 after the first quarter and then extended it even more at 33-11 at halftime.
The only positive thing Bowie could say is the team could only play better in the second half. Thankfully, the Lady Rabbits did.
Bowie got its two lead ball handlers going on offense as the Lady Rabbits doubled their first half total in the third quarter. Just as importantly, Bowie defensively started affecting City View as all the shots that were going in just seemed to rim out.
Down 22 points, the Lady Rabbits cut the lead all the way to eight points, 41-33, heading into the fourth quarter with all of the momentum.
Early on Bowie cut the lead to as few at four points, 46-42, with five minutes left to play. That would be as close as the Lady Rabbits would get as the Lady Mustangs started stalling and playing ball control. Bowie couldn’t help but foul City View players with the whistles busy all night and the Lady Mustangs made it count by going 15-20 from the free throw line in the final period.
The Lady Rabbits ran out of offensive steam, scoring only four more points in the final five minutes as the lead continued to grow from the free throw line.
In the end, City View won 60-46.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS3 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 month ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS3 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE1 month ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS2 months ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS3 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case