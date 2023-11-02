Boys Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians kept the good times rolling by winning their seventh district game in a row on Tuesday against Olney.

The Indians won 50-35 against the Cubs at home to stay in first place in the district standings.

Nocona was just coming off an important win against Seymour where it avenged its only district loss. There was no come down from that game besides maybe a lackluster first quarter.

It was a low-scoring start to the game for both teams as the Indians led only 8-5. The middle two quarters were the ones where Nocona had the most success by scoring 34 points during that period.

Up by nearly 20 points in the fourth quarter, Nocona took its foot off the gas in the final period, but still competed well enough to win by a comfortably 50-35.

Brady McCasland led the team with 14 points and six assists. Ryder Owald joined him in double-figures with 10 points while Michael Wetmore grabbed a team high eight rebounds to go with his eight points.

Saint Jo vs Prairie Valley

The Saint Jo Panthers won at home on senior night against Prairie Valley on Tuesday night.

The Panthers won 69-39 against the Bulldogs.

The first time these teams played saw Prairie Valley nearly pulled the upset after controlling the lead for most of the game.

This time, Saint Jo jumped out early and never gave the Bulldogs the chance to keep it close.

The Panthers led 30-17 at halftime and Prairie Valley just could not get enough consistent scoring out of anyone but its senior lead guard. Saint Jo won 69-37.

Kile Thurman led the Panthers with 18 points while Collin Thomas and Josh Vogel joined him in double-figures with 14 and 13.

For Prairie Valley, Tyler Winkler led the team with 29 points, but the rest of the team scored only eight points.

Gold-Burg vs Bellevue

The Gold-Burg Bears were able to win on senior night against Bellevue on Tuesday.

The Bears won 41-39 against the Eagles to win their first district game of the season.

After a competitive first quarter, Gold-Burg fell behind after scoring only four points in the second quarter, trailing 24-20 at halftime. Bellevue still had a small lead 32-29 heading into the final period.

The Bears were able to get some key stops and convert on 5-9 free throws to pull ahead by one basket in the end, winning 41-39.

Jayon Grace led Gold-Burg with 15 points while Aida Foster was second with nine.

For Bellevue, Jayson Gill led the team with 20 points while Kason Roper was second with 14 points.