SPORTS
Boys Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians kept the good times rolling by winning their seventh district game in a row on Tuesday against Olney.
The Indians won 50-35 against the Cubs at home to stay in first place in the district standings.
Nocona was just coming off an important win against Seymour where it avenged its only district loss. There was no come down from that game besides maybe a lackluster first quarter.
It was a low-scoring start to the game for both teams as the Indians led only 8-5. The middle two quarters were the ones where Nocona had the most success by scoring 34 points during that period.
Up by nearly 20 points in the fourth quarter, Nocona took its foot off the gas in the final period, but still competed well enough to win by a comfortably 50-35.
Brady McCasland led the team with 14 points and six assists. Ryder Owald joined him in double-figures with 10 points while Michael Wetmore grabbed a team high eight rebounds to go with his eight points.
Saint Jo vs Prairie Valley
The Saint Jo Panthers won at home on senior night against Prairie Valley on Tuesday night.
The Panthers won 69-39 against the Bulldogs.
The first time these teams played saw Prairie Valley nearly pulled the upset after controlling the lead for most of the game.
This time, Saint Jo jumped out early and never gave the Bulldogs the chance to keep it close.
The Panthers led 30-17 at halftime and Prairie Valley just could not get enough consistent scoring out of anyone but its senior lead guard. Saint Jo won 69-37.
Kile Thurman led the Panthers with 18 points while Collin Thomas and Josh Vogel joined him in double-figures with 14 and 13.
For Prairie Valley, Tyler Winkler led the team with 29 points, but the rest of the team scored only eight points.
Gold-Burg vs Bellevue
The Gold-Burg Bears were able to win on senior night against Bellevue on Tuesday.
The Bears won 41-39 against the Eagles to win their first district game of the season.
After a competitive first quarter, Gold-Burg fell behind after scoring only four points in the second quarter, trailing 24-20 at halftime. Bellevue still had a small lead 32-29 heading into the final period.
The Bears were able to get some key stops and convert on 5-9 free throws to pull ahead by one basket in the end, winning 41-39.
Jayon Grace led Gold-Burg with 15 points while Aida Foster was second with nine.
For Bellevue, Jayson Gill led the team with 20 points while Kason Roper was second with 14 points.
SPORTS
Girls Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians finished the regular season on Tuesday with a blowout win against Olney.
The Lady Indians won 63-13 against the Lady Cubs on senior night.
It was fated to be a night of celebration in Nocona. The Lady Indians had already wrapped up their fifth straight district title before the game started. Olney was on the outside of the playoff picture, playing its final game of the season and was not going to spoil the last Nocona home game.
The Lady Indians did not have their best shooting night of the season which was Coach Kyle Spitzer’s only real criticism in the game.
The Nocona defense was so fierce, Olney’s six points scored in the second quarter was the highest the Lady Cubs scored in any of the quarters. That also led to the Lady Indians forcing turnovers and no team scores better in transition.
The outcome was never in doubt as Nocona won 63-13.
Megyn Meekens led the team with 26 points while Skyler Smith was second with 12 points.
Saint Jo vs Prairie Valley
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers closed out their season with a win at home against Prairie Valley, ending the Lady Bulldogs chance at the playoffs.
The Lady Panthers won 63-38 against Prairie Valley to wrap up the second seed in the district standings heading into the playoffs.
Saint Jo got off to a hot start and led 30-10 at halftime. Even with the Lady Bulldogs scoring much better in the second half, there was no slowing down a Lady Panthers team for a chance to come back.
Kate Sherwin led Saint Jo with 20 points in her final home game. Payzlie Cervantes and Kyler Dunn added 14 and 13 points to help pace the team.
For Prairie Valley, Carmen Gomez led the team with 21 points in her final game. Frontline seniors Karagan Ritchie and Sara Horton scored five and two points in their final game as well.
Bellevue vs Gold-Burg
The Bellevue Lady Eagles were just barely able to hold on to win at Gold-Burg on Tuesday night to earn the district’s final playoff spot.
The Lady Eagles won 33-27 against a Lady Bears team that was hoping to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win on senior night.
Bellevue got out fast and controlled the first half with its defense, leading 21-6 at halftime. The Lady Eagles were out starter Callie Martin while Gold-Burg was missing point guard Ollie Gaston.
The second half saw the Lady Bears pick up their defensive intensity and forced a lot of turnovers. This got them easier chances to score and got them back into the game, trailing only 23-15 heading into the final quarter.
The Lady Eagles bounced back to score at their regular pace in the final period which was enough to hold off a still charging Gold-Burg team.
Bellevue won 33-27.
Tristan Shook led the Lady Eagles with 15 points while Brittany Gill scored 10 points.
For Gold-Burg, Sadie Weaver led the team with 16 points.
SPORTS
Bowie boys lose close one against Vernon
The Bowie Jackrabbits lost a tough game at home on senior night against Vernon on Tuesday.
The Lions won 53-51 as a last second mid-range shot clanged out off the back rim for Bowie that would have forced overtime.
The Jackrabbits needed the win against a Vernon team it beat the first time around in district play, but was now sitting several games in front of Bowie and in a three-team race to compete for the district title.
The Jackrabbits started the game strong up 14-10 after the first quarter, but the Lions unorthodox 1-3-1 zone defense was giving Bowie some pause.
On the other side, Vernon had some great athletes who were either quick to the basket on drives with its speedy point guard or a tall, long, athletic post player inside who could score if help was not sent fast enough.
The Lions took the lead 31-27 heading into halftime.
The Jackrabbit defense were more locked in the third quarter and allowed Bowie to stay close but still trailing 41-39 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Jackrabbits were able to take their first lead of the second half with two minutes to play 50-49. Vernon responded with a layup 30 seconds later, a forced turnover on defense and two made free throws to go up 53-50 with 47 seconds left.
Bowie missed a 3-pointer that would have tied the game and it was rebounded by Vernon with 19 seconds left. The Jackrabbits were pressing and stole the ball back and missed another potential game tying 3-pointer that went out of bounds off a Lions player with 10 seconds left.
Brody Armstrong, who led the team with 13 points, then drew two free throw attempts. He made one to make it 53-51, but missed the other, which was rebounded by Vernon. After a previous inbound attempt went awry it forced the Lions last time out on their own end with five seconds left.
Bowie again was able to come away with as steal, but unfortunately a pull up mid-range shot was missed as time expired.
The Lions won 53-51.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Lady Rabbits win senior night 48-36
The Bowie Lady Rabbits wrapped up second place in district with their regular season finale at home against Vernon.
The Lady Rabbits won 48-36 against a tough Lady Lions team that was hoping to play spoiler for Bowie’s senior night.
The Lady Rabbits nearly lost at Vernon the first time two teams played back in January, escaping with a one-point win 33-32 despite the Lady Lions ultimately finishing outside of the playoff picture.
Both teams came out pressing and early on Vernon got out to a 6-0 lead. Bowie came back, scoring five points in the final two minutes of the quarter to steal the lead 10-9.
The Lady Lions 2-3 zone and quick hands seemed to initially keep out the Lady Rabbits players from getting to the basket. Bowie did get some open shots from 3-point range, but not many were going in as usual.
Vernon was scoring inside and feasting off some uncharacteristic turnovers from the Lady Rabbits while also doing a good job of getting to the free throw line.
Some of that was cleaned up in the second quarter as more players got involved in the scoring and Bowie took control up 23-17.
The Lady Rabbits defensively stayed locked in during the third quarter, limiting Vernon to only five points to extend their lead to double-digits up 35-22 heading into the final period.
The Lady Lions played with more urgency in the final period and got back to the free throw line with more frequency to score at their best pace all game. Thankfully, Bowie was able to keep pace and made enough free throws down the stretch to keep the game from getting scary in the final few minutes.
The Lady Rabbits won their final regular season game 48-36.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS3 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 month ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS3 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE1 month ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS2 months ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS3 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case