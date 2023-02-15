SPORTS
Boys Roundup
Prairie Valley vs Forestburg
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs closed out district play on Friday with a last second win at Forestburg to clinch the final playoff spot in the district.
The Bulldogs won 49-48 thanks to a last second contact layup from Tyler Winkler.
It was Prairie Valley’s final district game and it needed to win in order to hold off the Longhorns from possibly forcing a play-in with a win in their final two games.
Forestburg did beat the Bulldogs earlier in the season at a tournament in November, but Prairie Valley paid it back by winning by 27 points during the first district game in January.
The young Longhorns have been susceptible to pressure defenses and Prairie Valley’s two senior guards Eli Croxton and Winkler were active with their hands early to try and take advantage.
While it did provide some points, Forestburg got more cautious and started to use its advantage, big Kyler Willett in the post along with several shooters.
The game was tied at 14-14 after the first quarter and the Longhorns led 26-24 at halftime.
The Bulldogs were leaning heavy on Winkler and while he and his team were getting good outside looks against Forestburg’s zone defense, the team made only three in the entire game.
Prairie Valley started to look for other ways to score and did a better job defensively in the third quarter to take a 39-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Longhorns quickly tied the game up at 39-39 in the first two minutes of the final period and it was back and forth until the final buzzer.
With the score tied at 45-45, Croxton made a floater in the lane to put Prairie Valley up two points. Forestburg freshman point guard Jesse Wadsworth came down and made a 3-pointer to put his team up 48-47 with a minute left.
Prairie Valley had free throw attempts to take the lead, but missed both as the Longhorns stayed in the lead. After running some clock, Forestburg turned the ball over as Croxton drew a charge to give the Bulldogs the ball back with 23 seconds left.
Following a time out 10 seconds later, Prairie Valley gave the ball to Winkler who drove to his left and put up a tough contested floater over two taller players as he fell down.
It went in to put Prairie Valley up 49-48.
Forestburg quickly tried to inbound the ball to get up court for a half court heave, but the Bulldogs were pressuring and the ball went straight into the hands of Dale Neugebauer who quickly passed the ball to Croxton to dribble out the remaining time and seal the win.
Prairie Valley’s Winkler led all scorers with 37 points while Dakota Fore was second with six points.
For the Longhorns, Willett led the team with 16 points while Wadsworth was second with 15 and Jesus Sanchez added 13 points.
Nocona
The Nocona Indians won an up and down game against Petrolia on Friday night.
The Indians won 56-47 against the Pirates.
Nocona wanted to keep its first place position and could not afford to look past a Petrolia team that is outside of the playoff picture.
The Indians started well up 12-6 after the first quarter, but Petrolia got some things going offensively in the second quarter to cut the lead down to 27-24 at halftime.
Nocona had a huge third quarter scoring 22 points which allowed it to build a double-digit lead heading into the fourth quarter 49-39.
The pace slowed down a lot in the final period with both teams combining to score only 15 points. This allowed Nocona to keep its lead as it won 56-47.
Conley Kleinhans led the team with 15 points and five assists while Luke Fuller was second with 13 points. Ryder Oswald grabbed a team high 10 rebounds to go along with seven points.
Saint Jo vs Bellevue
The Saint Jo Panthers were able to win against Bellevue on Friday night in a big way.
The Panthers won 93-41 against the Eagles to keep their dreams alive for possibly moving up in the district standings.
Saint Jo was up 23-9 after the first quarter and never looked back. Panther Coach Ryan Bruce had little to complain about besides some defensive points.
“We played a really solid basketball game. We started kind of slow on the defensive end but it wound up leading to a lot of our transition points. These last two games have been good for us. I hope we are peaking at the right time because we have a tough route ahead of us.”
Brice Durham led the team with 24 points and six made 3-pointers. In all five players scored in double-figures including Kile Thurman (18), Collin Thomas (11), Caleb Workman (11) and Devin Stewart (10).
Bowie hosts dual powerlifting meet
Bowie hosted a big dual powerlifting meet on Thursday that featured both boys and girls and lasted five hours.
The Bowie girl’s team took home first place and the boys finished in third place.
The Nocona girl’s team finished in third place and the boys finished in seventh place.
The Lady Rabbits had seven girls finish among the top five in their weight class, with four winning their weight class.
Haley Henry won the 105 weight class, Laisha Johnson won the 123 class, Kinley Russell won the 132 class and Jordan Vaught won the 220 pound class. Alleson Aguirre finished fourth in the 132 class and Myra Anderson finished fifth in the 165 class to add to the scoring.
The Lady Indians had six girls finish among the top five in their weight class, with three winning their weight class.
Kaitlyn Tiffner won the 97 pound weight class, Savannah Wade won the 114 class and Olivia Six won the 181 class. Tobie Cable and Paige James finished second in the 165 and 259 classes while Jacie Pirkey finished third in the 132 class.
On the boy’s side, the Jackrabbits had seven lifters finish among the top five in their weight class.
Robert Zambrano finished first in the 123 pound weight class. Second place finishes came for Gavin Brown (114), Johnny Arenas (198) and Jakson Jofbauer (275).
Rylan Cole and Jaxson Johnston finished third in the 242 and 181 classes respectively. Jorge DeLeon finished fourth in the 275 class to round out the scoring.
The Nocona boy’s team had three lifters finish in the top five in their weight classes.
Miguel Olivares (148) and Johnny Stone (198) both finished third in their weight classes while Nicky Diaz (114) finished fourth in his class.
The next meet for girls is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Feb. 16 at Chico.
The next boys meet is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Boyd High School.
To see results and totals for all Bowie and Nocona lifters who completed all three of their lifts, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Nocona, Saint Jo girls win bi-district games
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians won their bi-district playoff game against Haskell on Monday night.
Nocona blew out a Haskell team 70-25 that was just happy to make it into the playoffs after winning a play-in game against Hawley.
Nocona came in as big favorites with an undefeated record on the season and big expectations to go far in the playoffs. Featuring a team with few seniors, it would not have been strabge for the team to be looking past Monday’s game and possibly not play well and still expect to win.
Instead, Nocona came out ready to dominate. Haskell scored only three points in the first quarter and made no field goals. This allowed Nocona to get out and push the ball following rebounds and steals from its defense.
It was 19-3 Nocona after the first quarter and it never got much better for Haskell as the game went on. Obviously, Haskell scored a bit better in the following quarters, but never scored more than nine points in any of the last three quarters.
Nocona’s lowest point total was 14 points in the third quarter as it was already up by 30 points at that time. Coach Kyle Spitzer made sure the team finished with a good charge despite already having the game in hand as Nocona scored a game high 21 points in the fourth quarter.
Nocona won 70-25.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers held on to beat Bryson on Monday night in a game that came down to the wire.
The Lady Panthers won 39-37 against the Cowgirls.
Saint Jo came in as slight favorites being a two seed playing a three seed, but the Lady Panthers are a young team with no playoff basketball experience.
Saint Jo used its pressure defense to try and dictate a fast paced game it usually likes to play. Unfortunately, the Lady Panthers had trouble making shots.
Still, Saint Jo led 9-8 after the first quarter and 22-15 at halftime. The third quarter saw the Cowgirls get back into the game and cut the lead to one point 28-27 heading into the fourth quarter.
From there, Saint Jo was able to use its lead and slow down the pace some to try and work the clock, which was praised by Coach Daniel Lindenborn.
“I thought the girls did a superb job of keeping their composure throughout the entire game, especially at the end when we needed to protect the ball and run some time off the clock,” Lindenborn said.
That composure allowed the Lady Panthers to close out the game confidently, with only a 3-pointer from Bryson at the buzzer making it a two-point lead in the final score 39-37.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Lady Rabbits lose to Breckenridge in bi-district
It was a disappointing end for the Bowie Lady Rabbits as they lost their bi-district game on Monday night against Breckenridge.
The Lady Bucks won 46-39 in a game they led for most of the last three quarters
Bowie came into the game as favorites being the second seed playing against a third seed. The Lady Rabbits have history with Breckenridge, with the Lady Bucks being in their district the previous two years. Bowie won all four of the previous district matchups and Breckenridge was not in the playoff race in either season.
This year was different and Monday was different.
The game started off with the Lady Rabbits getting out in front with the lead. Bowie led 5-0 after the opening minutes and 9-5 midway through the quarter.
Breckenridge closed the first period strong, as the Lady Rabbits led 14-12.
The second quarter saw Bowie’s offense start to struggle. The Lady Bucks played a 3-2 zone defense that really pressured the 3-point line, but left the corners open. The Lady Rabbits were able to get some open shots there, but had trouble breaking through the opening line of defenders and attacking the paint with any regularity.
Turnovers became an issue as any pause with the ball movement meant pressure was coming and turnovers became an issue with attempted interior passes.
Besides a couple of 3-pointers, Bowie did not score much in the second quarter.
This left Breckenridge the opportunity to take the lead. While the Lady Bucks attempted a decent amount of 3-point shots, they were not going in at a clip that was too worrying. What was were the amount of second chance opportunities and times Breckenridge posted up players on mismatches in the post that allowed the team to score in different ways.
Bowie trailed only 22-20 at halftime, but the offensive struggles would continue in the third quarter.
The Lady Rabbits scored only seven points and made no 3-pointers. Breckenridge responded with its best offensive quarter of the game as the team made three 3-pointers. The lead grew to as much as 11 points at one point and Bowie was down 36-27 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Rabbits turned up the intensity on defense with aggressive, full-court man-to-man pressing. The team played with more urgency which got them better shot attempts.
Bowie cut the lead all the way to one basket, down 42-39 with a little more than two minutes left to play.
After a stretch with no scoring from either side, the Lady Bucks were sent to the free throw line with 39 seconds left. Breckenridge had not shot well from their all night and missed, giving Bowie the ball with the chance for the last shot.
Unfortunately, a careless turnover out of bounce gave Breckenridge the ball right back. The Lady Rabbits were forced to foul and send the Lady Bucks back to the free throw line. Despite shooting barely over 50% all game, they made both free throws to make it a two score game up 44-39.
Coach Matthew Miller thought his team played well, but the stretch in the third quarter when Breckenridge had a good run made the difference in the game to him. He will always remember this team for coming ready to play and never giving up despite not many outsiders expecting much.
“We went 23-10 on the season, finished second in district when we were picked fourth,” Miller said. “Beat some good teams like Childress and City View who are both still playing. We worked hard every day and for that I am grateful to these girls.”
