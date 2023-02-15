Broadband report reveals county’s gaps, limitations with internet access

NEWS
Montague County Commissioners Monday received an extensive report on the late 2022 broadband county survey learning while more than 93% of households that participated in the survey have broadband access, there are gaps where access is either limited or unavailable.
Pam Waggoner of Connected Nation Texas, which conducted the survey made the presentation to the court via Zoom. The study was designed to determine the availability of broadband infrastructure, how county residents are adopting and using broadband services and what actions would have the greatest impact to improve broadband access, adoption and usage across every local sector.
The survey collected responses from 198 households. Waggoner said they had hoped to obtain at least 1,900, but the survey did provide a lot of good information.
Fire destroys barn near home on Alamo Road; winds make fighting fire difficult
Multiple fire units from across the county responded to this structure fire on 931 W. Alamo Road at about 11 a.m. Tuesday. The structure was a barn that contain some vehicles. There were no details available on a possible cause of the fire. Firefighters worked to put the blaze out, but the barn was completely destroyed. High gusty winds were causing major concern as they could possibly have spread to the nearby home. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for today and into the evening. Montague County also remains under a burn ban. Watch your weekend Bowie News for additional information. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Saint Jo City Council hears land requests, discusses speeding issue
Members of the Saint Jo City Council handled a slate of regular business of land requests and citizen questions when they met on Feb. 8.
Kelly Williamson asked the council if it would be possible to push the 45 mph speed limit further out along U.S. 82 possibly to reduce the noise from large trucks. City Secretary Teresa Fangman said no action was taken, but city staff had contacted the Texas Department of Transportation about the question. There was consensus from TxDOT and the council the noise from the highway is just part of living in that location.
Don Thomas, who requested a discussion about speeding on FM 2382 did not appear.
Two requests for placement of new manufactured homes were approved. Kyle and Krystal Ogden want to place a unit next to 503 E. Meadows after the property is replatted. It was approved pending the replat.
The second request was made by Daniel Hill and Donna Williams to place a home at 501 N. Herndon.
The council also reviewed two requests for certificates of appropriateness from the Saint Jo Historical Advisory Board. The first request for 105 E. Howell, the old Valley Creek Arts building was approved, while the second for 112 S. Broad, Real Estate Station, was tabled as they await more information.
In other topics program goals related to a Texas Community Development Board grant were adopted. This is part of an ongoing process for a grant the city has received to rehab its water tower and for electronic meters, which has been in the works the past two years.
The Texas Municipal Retirement System renewal rate was accepted, along with the police racial profiling report.
Quarterly financial reports from the 4A and 4B economic development corporations were accepted. Eli Casey got approval to host a May chili cook-off on the square.
Bowie City Council sees fruits of one grant for emergency communication equipment
Kirk Higgins, City of Bowie emergency management coordinator, told the city council this week it was “just like Christmas,” as he showed off a shiny new array of nearly $16,000 worth of portable communication equipment.
Portable antennas, power boxes, radios, extra-heavy duty extension cords, generators, propane tanks, fire extinguishers and more were unveiled to the council Tuesday night. This equipment was funded by a $15,950 grant from Homeland Security.
Higgins attested the radio equipment works because it was used in the recent wildfire along State Highway 59 along with the power banks. This equipment will be utilized in the portable communications center which is being renovated through the EOC.
The coordinator also introduced Whit Cross who will be the Texas Department of Emergency Management Montague County liaison officer. Cross will be housed in an office at the courthouse and work out of it serving this area during emergencies.
