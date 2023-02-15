Broadband report reveals county’s gaps, limitations with internet access

Members of the Saint Jo City Council handled a slate of regular business of land requests and citizen questions when they met on Feb. 8.

Kelly Williamson asked the council if it would be possible to push the 45 mph speed limit further out along U.S. 82 possibly to reduce the noise from large trucks. City Secretary Teresa Fangman said no action was taken, but city staff had contacted the Texas Department of Transportation about the question. There was consensus from TxDOT and the council the noise from the highway is just part of living in that location.

Don Thomas, who requested a discussion about speeding on FM 2382 did not appear.

Two requests for placement of new manufactured homes were approved. Kyle and Krystal Ogden want to place a unit next to 503 E. Meadows after the property is replatted. It was approved pending the replat.

The second request was made by Daniel Hill and Donna Williams to place a home at 501 N. Herndon.

The council also reviewed two requests for certificates of appropriateness from the Saint Jo Historical Advisory Board. The first request for 105 E. Howell, the old Valley Creek Arts building was approved, while the second for 112 S. Broad, Real Estate Station, was tabled as they await more information.

In other topics program goals related to a Texas Community Development Board grant were adopted. This is part of an ongoing process for a grant the city has received to rehab its water tower and for electronic meters, which has been in the works the past two years.

The Texas Municipal Retirement System renewal rate was accepted, along with the police racial profiling report.

Quarterly financial reports from the 4A and 4B economic development corporations were accepted. Eli Casey got approval to host a May chili cook-off on the square.