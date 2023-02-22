SPORTS
Bulldogs fall to Graford 74-40 in playoffs
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs ended their season on Monday by falling to state-ranked Graford at Chico.
The defending state champs won 74-40 against a Bulldogs team that fought hard until the end even when tragedy struck during the game.
Prairie Valley knew it was a long shot for the team to upset a state power like Graford in the best of circumstances. The Rabbits beat them 87-17 in the playoffs the previous season and the Bulldogs were coming into the game with 10 days since their final regular season game.
The gulf between the two teams seemed represented at the tip off when short senior point guard and leading scorer Tyler Winkler decided to do it because no one on the Bulldog team had any shot against Graford’s 6’7” post player Collin Roberts anyway and the visual was funny.
Despite all of that, Prairie Valley got off to the best start it could have hoped for. Winkler was on fire from 3-point range and his penetration into the lane was causing havoc against Graford’s aggressive man-to-man defense. He scored 11 of his team’s 16 points in the quarter.
The Bulldogs did their best defensively to try and wall off the paint with an extra defender always hanging around the paint to dissuade post ups from Roberts. Dakota Fore fought all game, but was giving up half a foot and if Roberts caught it near the rim it more than likely went in.
The team did a good job of making Graford use other action and unfortunately, the Rabbits were making some 3-pointers themselves and took a 22-16 lead heading into the second quarter.
The big shot making from the Bulldogs could not keep up for forever and with Graford’s coach not being pleased with his team’s defense, the intensity picked up in the Rabbits’ man-to-man play.
Winkler was now being shadowed all around the court and bumped physically. He tried to draw free throws driving into the lane, but could not get the whistle called.
Fellow senior guard Eli Croxton picked up some slack, scoring five points in the quarter. Prairie Valley struggled to score overall, but it was the best defensive quarter for the Bulldogs as well, getting hands on balls and battling hard against the bigger Graford players on the defensive glass.
Only in the final minutes did the Rabbits open up a double-digit lead, with the score 35-22 at halftime.
It was more of the same for half of the third quarter as neither team scored much and Graford led only 39-24. Then the Rabbits went on a scoring run as the pace picked up and fatigue from Prairie Valley led to turnovers and transition opportunities for Graford.
The Rabbits were up 53-26 with a little less than a minute left when the Bulldogs and the Prairie Valley community was dealt a blow.
Winkler went to contest a corner 3-pointer and fell down hard on his hip. He stayed down and it became apparent it was serious. At first Prairie Valley fans started to get on the floor in a prayer circle, but they were quickly joined by all of the Graford fans and the circle was as big as the court.
It was a 30-40 minute delay until paramedics came with a stretcher to transport him to Wise Regional. Winkler was conscious the whole time surrounded by his family and Prairie Valley officials, but the realization that he was exiting his last high school basketball game along with the pain brought him to tears.
He got encouraging words from Graford Coach Jeff Bell.
“I just told him he represents what high school athletics is all about,” Bell said. “His heart and his hustle and desire. He played so hard. It’s unfortunate what happened to him tonight. It was kind of a freak deal, but I’m telling you. A guy like that can play for me anytime. I’ve been in this business for 41 years and shoot I would take him right now. The way he played was just awesome so we are just praying for him.”
An update Tuesday morning from Coach Seth Stephens was that Winkler had a pinched nerve in the sciatic area which caused the numbing sensation and X-rays were negative for any broken bones.
He is expected to be recovered in a couple weeks and ready to participate in spring sports.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Bowie, Nocona girl powerlifters qualify for regionals
The Bowie and Nocona girl powerlifting teams competed in the Last Minute Regional Qualifier at Chico on Thursday.
While not a full league meet since some girls who had already qualified did not lift, there were still plenty to celebrate.
The Lady Rabbits had five girls finish second place or better in the meet and finished second as a team overall. Nocona had two lifters finish in the top five of their weight classes to score points.
Bowie had two lifters win their weight classes. Jordan Vaught won the 220 weight class as she lifted 845 total pounds. Myra Anderson won the 165 weight class by lifting 600 total pounds.
Haley Henry (105), Laisha Johnson (123) and Kinley Russell (132) each finished in second place to round out the scoring. All five lifters along with Alleson Aguirre qualified for the regional meet which is scheduled for Feb. 25 at Bells High School.
For Nocona, Savannah Wade got third in the 114 weight class lifting 570 and Jacie Pirkey finished fifth in the 132 class lifting 555.
Both lifters along with Kaitlyn Tiffner, Tobi Cable, Avery Crutsinger, Kathryn Barrett, Olivia Six and Paige James all qualified for the regional meet.
The Lady Indians compete in the regional meet on March 4 at Alvord.
Nocona softball starts season going 2-2
The Nocona Lady Indians softball team had an up and down first tournament at Gainesville last week.
The Lady Indians went 2-2 during the two days of competitions, with Thursday being a better day than Saturday.
The first day saw Nocona pick up wins against Pottsboro (9-5) and Carter Riverside (11-1).
Against Pottsboro the Lady Indians had six different players drive in one run each while Paige James got the win on the mound while striking out six.
Against Carter Riverside Skye Kirby led the team with two RBIs while James and Kylea Wallace took care of business on the mound.
Two days later Nocona did not have such a good day. The Lady Indians lost to Tom Bean 9-0 and Longview Pine Tree 11-1.
Overall it is a solid start to a season for a program that is hoping for big things this season.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Bowie boy’s golf opens its season
The Bowie Jackrabbit golf team opened its season in the worst conditions on Thursday at River Creek Course in Burkburnett.
Despite strong winds, cold temperatures and a wet course, the Jackrabbits still did well enough to technically win the tournament. Not all teams finished their rounds, but of those that did Bowie had the lowest score.
Cy Egenbacher had the lowest score of the day for the Jackrabbits, shooting an 81.
Zac Harris and Andrew Sandhoff both finished a couple of strokes behind him shooting 83 while Hunter Lea closed out the scoring not farther back with an 87 score for a total of 334.
Hunter Fluitt and Rayder Mann brought up the rear shooting 89 and 101 to finish the first tournament of the season with good scores to build upon despite the conditions being far from the best.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
