Burn ban lifted

Montague County Commissioners will meet for a public hearing and a regular meeting starting at 8:45 a.m. Feb. 27 where they will consider lifting the burn ban.

In the hearing information on naming a private road off of Polk Road to Polk Hill Lane in precinct two will be presented. Any action on the item would be during the regular session.

The next meeting starts at 9 a.m. where commissioners may lift the burn ban that has been in place since Jan. 20.

Montague County will consider going out for bids on a bank depository contract. An election and lease agreement with Nocona Independent School District will be examined for the upcoming May 6 trustee election.

New chairs and carpet for the district courtroom will be debated Monday possibly using federal COVID funds to pay for the improvements.

The tax assessor-collector will ask to issue refunds for overpayments on two accounts. The county clerk will be recognized as her office staff receives a state Five Star Award for Excellence in the Vital Statistics Registration Process.

In other topics an annual termite service renewal agreement will be offered, along with a final plat for lots one-three, 15 acres in precinct two Daniel Estates Subdivision. In precinct three Commissioner Mark Murphey will seek to vacate Elm, Bonham and Smith Streets in Belcherville per the Texas Transportation Code.