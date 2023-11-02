COUNTY LIFE
Chisholm Trail Rodeo Queen planning for event
Plans are already underway for the 2023 Chisholm Trail Rodeo Queen contest in May.
The invitation is already out for young women interested in running for rodeo queen and princess. The contest is open to all girls ages 18 and under.
The Chisholm Trail Rodeo takes place May 12-13 in Nocona.
The royalty contest is judged based on ticket sales, appearance, horsemanship and personality to equal 100%. A scholarship is awarded to the queen and a saddle certificate to the princess winner, along with other prizes.
There will be a planning meeting scheduled in April. Those with questions can call Sherry Brown, 940-841-2044 or Tracy Oswald 972-979-8962.
Also visit the Chisholm Trail Rodeo Queen Facebook page for the planning meeting.
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona General Hospital forms new charitable foundation
The board of Nocona General Hospital announced the formation of the Nocona General Hospital Foundation. The foundation is a nonprofit corporation separate from the hospital, formed to support the mission and goals of the hospital and the general well-being of residents of the hospital district.
“Our new foundation provides our community a way to charitably invest in the future success of Nocona General. Rural hospitals in Texas are severely challenged to sustain their operations, and many have closed their doors,” said Hospital Chief Executive Officer Lance Meekins. “Thanks to our great team of professionals and to continuing public support, Nocona enjoys a valuable public asset that is positioned to meet the challenges that face us. We hope you will remember us in your charitable and planned giving.”
The initial directors of the foundation are Charles May, Paula Webb and Ron Brown, who are all present members of the board. Meekins said
the board will certainly expand in the future and is not limited to hospital board members.
Donations to the foundation are tax-deductible under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and may be directed to the business office of the hospital.
As with similar foundations the group can assist with equipment needs, training, capital investment and in many other ways that can benefit the hospital.
Funds are often raises through specific campaigns or through fundraisers.
“With the ever changing world of rural health care the methods of support will certainly change as well,” said Meekins
COUNTY LIFE
Mardi Gras Nocona-Style opens with first parade this Sunday
The 13th annual Mardi Gras Nocona-Style festival gets underway this weekend in Nocona. Here are the festival events for the first week.
This week-long event is the biggest festival in the community as parades of all kinds roll through downtown, along with music, Cajun food all climaxing with the Big Parade on Feb. 18.
The Mardi Gras Ball opens the week and is already sold old. The King and Queen of Mardi Gras will be crowned that night and featured in the big parade.
On Feb. 12, parades get underway with the Krewe de Barkus, the popular pet parade. Registration is at 1:30 p.m. and the parade at 2 p.m. in Mary Beckman Davis Park in downtown.
Read more on this weekend’s launch activities
