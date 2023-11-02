Chisholm Trail Rodeo Queen planning for event

The board of Nocona General Hospital announced the formation of the Nocona General Hospital Foundation. The foundation is a nonprofit corporation separate from the hospital, formed to support the mission and goals of the hospital and the general well-being of residents of the hospital district.

“Our new foundation provides our community a way to charitably invest in the future success of Nocona General. Rural hospitals in Texas are severely challenged to sustain their operations, and many have closed their doors,” said Hospital Chief Executive Officer Lance Meekins. “Thanks to our great team of professionals and to continuing public support, Nocona enjoys a valuable public asset that is positioned to meet the challenges that face us. We hope you will remember us in your charitable and planned giving.”

The initial directors of the foundation are Charles May, Paula Webb and Ron Brown, who are all present members of the board. Meekins said

the board will certainly expand in the future and is not limited to hospital board members.

Donations to the foundation are tax-deductible under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and may be directed to the business office of the hospital.

As with similar foundations the group can assist with equipment needs, training, capital investment and in many other ways that can benefit the hospital.

Funds are often raises through specific campaigns or through fundraisers.

“With the ever changing world of rural health care the methods of support will certainly change as well,” said Meekins