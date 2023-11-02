Commissioners to hear broadband survey report on Monday

By BARBARA GREEN

Frank Beaman, chief executive officer for Faith Community Health System, pointed to “Murphy’s Law,” coming into play in the renovation of the old hospital to create a new emergency room, but he also looks forward to a possible summer opening of the facility in Bowie.

Beaman was the speaker for the Bowie Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn Series Tuesday. Mayor Gaylynn Burris introduced Beaman. He has been with Faith Community for the past 13 years, and he opened by referring to the hospital being about six months from closing when he arrived.

Today the hospital serves about 25,000 people and its revenue has gone from $4 million to $130 million annually. He began with 46 employees and now they have 400.