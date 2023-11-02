NEWS
Commissioners to hear broadband survey report on Monday
Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Feb. 13 and hear a report on the recent broadband survey.
Pam Waggonner with Connected Nation will make a presentation on the survey results for the county that was conducted last fall. The data is part of the overall state survey on connectivity and where improvements are needed. Last month she gave a brief introduction and briefly touched on the data noting the future meeting.
Tax Assessor-Collector Kathy Phillips will ask to issue refunds for two overpayments on tax accounts.
Sheriff Marshall Thomas will discuss an interlocal agreement with Lubbock County to house inmates for $60 per day.
A public hearing will be scheduled to name a private road off Polk Hill Lane.
And the 2023 Texas Association of Counties Affordable Care Act Reporting and Tracking Service renewal agreement will be examined.
NEWS
1 new candidate joins NISD race
One new candidate joined the Nocona election cycle this week as Shelly Parker signed up for place seven on the Nocona Independent School District Board of Trustees challenging incumbent Jay Womack.
The place five race has Gary Eldred as the lone candidate so far. Incumbent J.W. Patterson had signed up to run, but pulled out after Eldred filed.
Candidates have until Feb. 17 to register for the May 6 election.
The other local races still only have incumbents filed with no contested races.
For the Nocona General Hospital District Board incumbents Kristal Ferguson, Chris Keck, Ken Koontz and Paula Webb filed for re-election. There are four places open on the board.
For the Nocona City Council Mayor Robert Fenoglio is running unopposed at this point along with Councilmen Donnie Davis and Robert Fuller
NEWS
‘Murphy’s Law’ sends Bowie ER opening to the summer for Faith Community Health
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Frank Beaman, chief executive officer for Faith Community Health System, pointed to “Murphy’s Law,” coming into play in the renovation of the old hospital to create a new emergency room, but he also looks forward to a possible summer opening of the facility in Bowie.
Beaman was the speaker for the Bowie Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn Series Tuesday. Mayor Gaylynn Burris introduced Beaman. He has been with Faith Community for the past 13 years, and he opened by referring to the hospital being about six months from closing when he arrived.
Today the hospital serves about 25,000 people and its revenue has gone from $4 million to $130 million annually. He began with 46 employees and now they have 400.
NEWS
Traffic stop leads to evading, unlawful firearm and drug possession complaints
A traffic stop by a Montague County Sheriff’s deputy turned into something more as the suspect failed to stop, retreated into his residence and when he came out faced complaints of evading arrest, unlawful firearm and drug possession.
The incident occurred on Feb. 4 while Deputy Daniel Carter was patrolling in the area of U.S. Highway 81 and Indians Hills Road outside Nocona.
Sheriff Marshall Thomas said the deputy observed a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria at the intersection of those two roads. When the vehicle turned south onto Hwy. 81 the deputy got behind it and observed it to pull onto the shoulder.
Carter said the driver was James Bruce Looney, who he had dealt with in previous encounters and he knew had an expired driver’s license from 2002.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
