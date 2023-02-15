Forest service warns of elevated fire danger this week in Texas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The potential for wildfire activity increases this week as cold fronts are forecast to impact the state.

Today, temperatures near 70 degrees, wind speeds over 30 mph and relative humidity values below 20 percent will support wildfire activity in grasses and fine fuels near San Angelo, Abilene, Childress, Lubbock and Midland. Moisture levels in vegetation across these regions should help firefighters keep wildfires relatively small.

By Thursday, post-frontal conditions will become established across the state. Underlying dryness and dormant grasses combined with relative humidity values near 20 percent and northerly winds forecast over 20 mph will support wildfire activity in South Texas near Del Rio, Alice, Kingsville, McAllen and Laredo.

During the dormant fire season, which occurs during winter and spring, freeze-cured grasses across the state and increased wind speeds surrounding dry cold fronts support wildfire activity. The state generally experiences increased wildfire activity mid-February through mid-April during the dormant season.

Texas A&M Forest Service has responded to 38 wildfires for 1,272 acres burned across the state since the beginning of the year.

“As the lead state agency for wildfire response, our analysts and fire managers continuously assess and monitor conditions statewide,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief. “Even as we engage in response activities to support our partners and local jurisdictions impacted by Winter Storm Mara, we have personnel positioned across areas of concern that are prepared to respond to any new wildfire ignition.”

In addition to wildfire response, Texas A&M Forest Service is tasked with supporting all-hazard emergency response across the state.

Since Jan. 1, 147 Texas A&M Forest Service personnel have responded to all-hazard incidents across Texas, including Winter Storm Mara and the Deer Park/Pasadena tornado.

“The employees of this agency continue to selflessly serve the state of Texas every single day,” said Moorehead. “Whether it is responding to wildfire activity or supporting statewide response to all-hazard incidents, our personnel embody the service mission of the Texas A&M Forest Service.”