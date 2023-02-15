COUNTY LIFE
Free sausage-making class set
The Forestburg Community Service Club members invite you to attend a sausage-making class at the Forestburg Community Center at 2 p.m. on March 4. Learn how to make sausage from any meat.
Bring a notepad, everything else will be supplied. Samples will be provided at the end of the class. No registration is required, just show up, learn and enjoy the two hours.
COUNTY LIFE
Mardi Gras Nocona-Style kicks off with pet parade, ball
Mardi Gras Nocona-Style got underway this past weekend with the crowning of the new King and Queen of Mardi Gras and the first of several festival parade this week.
Nocona began celebrating its largest festival of the year with activities that run through Feb. 18. This city puts its own unique spin on the Mardi Gras theme with a parade or activity each day including a huge finale on Feb. 18 with the “Big Parade.”
The festival opened Feb. 11 with the Mardi Gras Ball where Michelle Fenoglio Toerck and her husband, Jason were crowned the 2023 Mardi Gras Queen and King.
The first parade of the week strolled through the downtown park Sunday. About a dozen entries were decked out in their Mardi Gras colors and beads to parade for the audience. Bob Ferguson and Fudge won first place in large dogs and Ava Davis and Tag won first place in small dogs.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Hope the house goat enjoying run at Bowie Elementary School
Bowie Elementary School students have received some real-life lessons from Hope, the house goat who comes to school each day with teacher Charmie Sanders. The goat was born with an injured leg and could not stand to nurse. While her leg is fine now, the mama won’t take her back. Sanders said the goat wears a diaper all the time and at home where she hangs out with a giant tortoise. When the goat starts eating real food, the pair will live together.
COUNTY LIFE
Chisholm Trail Rodeo Queen planning for event
Plans are already underway for the 2023 Chisholm Trail Rodeo Queen contest in May.
The invitation is already out for young women interested in running for rodeo queen and princess. The contest is open to all girls ages 18 and under.
The Chisholm Trail Rodeo takes place May 12-13 in Nocona.
The royalty contest is judged based on ticket sales, appearance, horsemanship and personality to equal 100%. A scholarship is awarded to the queen and a saddle certificate to the princess winner, along with other prizes.
There will be a planning meeting scheduled in April. Those with questions can call Sherry Brown, 940-841-2044 or Tracy Oswald 972-979-8962.
Also visit the Chisholm Trail Rodeo Queen Facebook page for the planning meeting.
