Girls Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians wrapped up their fifth straight district title in their wins on Friday and Saturday against teams sitting in second and third place.

The Lady Indians won dominantly against both Windthorst (55-34) and Seymour (62-22).

The icy conditions last week came at the worst time for Nocona heading into the week playing the two toughest teams in the district. Even with the Lady Indians picking up one-sided wins against both, coming into the game with limited practice time and the team’s routine disrupted was a good situation for Nocona to finally play flat.

Instead the Lady Indians just reaffirmed their dominance.

Traveling to Windthorst on Friday night, the Lady Trojans hung with Nocona for a quarter as the Lady Indians led only 18-12 after one.

Nocona’s defense then held Windthorst to only four points in the second quarter and the team was off to the races.

The Lady Indians were able to comfortably win the game against the still stake-ranked Lady Trojans 55-34 that guaranteed them a district title for the fifth straight season.

Saint Jo vs Forestburg

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won at Forestburg on Friday night.

The Lady Panthers won 69-34 against the young Lady Horns.

The icy conditions meant both teams were out of practice and it showed early on.

The Lady Horns played the next day to against Gold-Burg.

Gold-Burg vs Forestburg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears hosted Forestburg on Saturday.

The Lady Bears won 51-19 against the Lady Horns.

Gold-Burg was led by Sadie Weaver who scored 16 points while Madison Fulmer was second with 10 points.

It was a good win for Gold-Burg since it had lost a close game the previous night at Prairie Valley.

Forestburg was led by Madisen Deason who scored seven points while Braylee Briles was second with five points.

Prairie Valley vs Gold-Burg

It was a close game between Prairie Valley and Gold-Burg on Friday night.

The Lady Bulldogs won in overtime 50-47 in a game that was important for both teams.

Senior Carmen Gomez led the way for Prairie Valley with 20 points while Makaylee Gomez was second with 14. The team got a boost during overtime from Linzie Priddy who scored all five of her points during the extra period.

Coach Seth Stephens thought its was an all around team effort despite getting some good individual performances on offense.

For Gold-Burg, Sadie Weaver led the team with 16 points. Twins Shadie and Sadie Whitaker scored 11 and 10 points to help lead the Lady Bears.

