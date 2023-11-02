Girls Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians finished the regular season on Tuesday with a blowout win against Olney.

The Lady Indians won 63-13 against the Lady Cubs on senior night.

It was fated to be a night of celebration in Nocona. The Lady Indians had already wrapped up their fifth straight district title before the game started. Olney was on the outside of the playoff picture, playing its final game of the season and was not going to spoil the last Nocona home game.

The Lady Indians did not have their best shooting night of the season which was Coach Kyle Spitzer’s only real criticism in the game.

The Nocona defense was so fierce, Olney’s six points scored in the second quarter was the highest the Lady Cubs scored in any of the quarters. That also led to the Lady Indians forcing turnovers and no team scores better in transition.

The outcome was never in doubt as Nocona won 63-13.

Megyn Meekens led the team with 26 points while Skyler Smith was second with 12 points.

Saint Jo vs Prairie Valley

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers closed out their season with a win at home against Prairie Valley, ending the Lady Bulldogs chance at the playoffs.

The Lady Panthers won 63-38 against Prairie Valley to wrap up the second seed in the district standings heading into the playoffs.

Saint Jo got off to a hot start and led 30-10 at halftime. Even with the Lady Bulldogs scoring much better in the second half, there was no slowing down a Lady Panthers team for a chance to come back.

Kate Sherwin led Saint Jo with 20 points in her final home game. Payzlie Cervantes and Kyler Dunn added 14 and 13 points to help pace the team.

For Prairie Valley, Carmen Gomez led the team with 21 points in her final game. Frontline seniors Karagan Ritchie and Sara Horton scored five and two points in their final game as well.

Bellevue vs Gold-Burg

The Bellevue Lady Eagles were just barely able to hold on to win at Gold-Burg on Tuesday night to earn the district’s final playoff spot.

The Lady Eagles won 33-27 against a Lady Bears team that was hoping to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win on senior night.

Bellevue got out fast and controlled the first half with its defense, leading 21-6 at halftime. The Lady Eagles were out starter Callie Martin while Gold-Burg was missing point guard Ollie Gaston.

The second half saw the Lady Bears pick up their defensive intensity and forced a lot of turnovers. This got them easier chances to score and got them back into the game, trailing only 23-15 heading into the final quarter.

The Lady Eagles bounced back to score at their regular pace in the final period which was enough to hold off a still charging Gold-Burg team.

Bellevue won 33-27.

Tristan Shook led the Lady Eagles with 15 points while Brittany Gill scored 10 points.

For Gold-Burg, Sadie Weaver led the team with 16 points.