SPORTS
Girls Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians finished the regular season on Tuesday with a blowout win against Olney.
The Lady Indians won 63-13 against the Lady Cubs on senior night.
It was fated to be a night of celebration in Nocona. The Lady Indians had already wrapped up their fifth straight district title before the game started. Olney was on the outside of the playoff picture, playing its final game of the season and was not going to spoil the last Nocona home game.
The Lady Indians did not have their best shooting night of the season which was Coach Kyle Spitzer’s only real criticism in the game.
The Nocona defense was so fierce, Olney’s six points scored in the second quarter was the highest the Lady Cubs scored in any of the quarters. That also led to the Lady Indians forcing turnovers and no team scores better in transition.
The outcome was never in doubt as Nocona won 63-13.
Megyn Meekens led the team with 26 points while Skyler Smith was second with 12 points.
Saint Jo vs Prairie Valley
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers closed out their season with a win at home against Prairie Valley, ending the Lady Bulldogs chance at the playoffs.
The Lady Panthers won 63-38 against Prairie Valley to wrap up the second seed in the district standings heading into the playoffs.
Saint Jo got off to a hot start and led 30-10 at halftime. Even with the Lady Bulldogs scoring much better in the second half, there was no slowing down a Lady Panthers team for a chance to come back.
Kate Sherwin led Saint Jo with 20 points in her final home game. Payzlie Cervantes and Kyler Dunn added 14 and 13 points to help pace the team.
For Prairie Valley, Carmen Gomez led the team with 21 points in her final game. Frontline seniors Karagan Ritchie and Sara Horton scored five and two points in their final game as well.
Bellevue vs Gold-Burg
The Bellevue Lady Eagles were just barely able to hold on to win at Gold-Burg on Tuesday night to earn the district’s final playoff spot.
The Lady Eagles won 33-27 against a Lady Bears team that was hoping to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win on senior night.
Bellevue got out fast and controlled the first half with its defense, leading 21-6 at halftime. The Lady Eagles were out starter Callie Martin while Gold-Burg was missing point guard Ollie Gaston.
The second half saw the Lady Bears pick up their defensive intensity and forced a lot of turnovers. This got them easier chances to score and got them back into the game, trailing only 23-15 heading into the final quarter.
The Lady Eagles bounced back to score at their regular pace in the final period which was enough to hold off a still charging Gold-Burg team.
Bellevue won 33-27.
Tristan Shook led the Lady Eagles with 15 points while Brittany Gill scored 10 points.
For Gold-Burg, Sadie Weaver led the team with 16 points.
SPORTS
Bowie boys lose close one against Vernon
The Bowie Jackrabbits lost a tough game at home on senior night against Vernon on Tuesday.
The Lions won 53-51 as a last second mid-range shot clanged out off the back rim for Bowie that would have forced overtime.
The Jackrabbits needed the win against a Vernon team it beat the first time around in district play, but was now sitting several games in front of Bowie and in a three-team race to compete for the district title.
The Jackrabbits started the game strong up 14-10 after the first quarter, but the Lions unorthodox 1-3-1 zone defense was giving Bowie some pause.
On the other side, Vernon had some great athletes who were either quick to the basket on drives with its speedy point guard or a tall, long, athletic post player inside who could score if help was not sent fast enough.
The Lions took the lead 31-27 heading into halftime.
The Jackrabbit defense were more locked in the third quarter and allowed Bowie to stay close but still trailing 41-39 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Jackrabbits were able to take their first lead of the second half with two minutes to play 50-49. Vernon responded with a layup 30 seconds later, a forced turnover on defense and two made free throws to go up 53-50 with 47 seconds left.
Bowie missed a 3-pointer that would have tied the game and it was rebounded by Vernon with 19 seconds left. The Jackrabbits were pressing and stole the ball back and missed another potential game tying 3-pointer that went out of bounds off a Lions player with 10 seconds left.
Brody Armstrong, who led the team with 13 points, then drew two free throw attempts. He made one to make it 53-51, but missed the other, which was rebounded by Vernon. After a previous inbound attempt went awry it forced the Lions last time out on their own end with five seconds left.
Bowie again was able to come away with as steal, but unfortunately a pull up mid-range shot was missed as time expired.
The Lions won 53-51.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Lady Rabbits win senior night 48-36
The Bowie Lady Rabbits wrapped up second place in district with their regular season finale at home against Vernon.
The Lady Rabbits won 48-36 against a tough Lady Lions team that was hoping to play spoiler for Bowie’s senior night.
The Lady Rabbits nearly lost at Vernon the first time two teams played back in January, escaping with a one-point win 33-32 despite the Lady Lions ultimately finishing outside of the playoff picture.
Both teams came out pressing and early on Vernon got out to a 6-0 lead. Bowie came back, scoring five points in the final two minutes of the quarter to steal the lead 10-9.
The Lady Lions 2-3 zone and quick hands seemed to initially keep out the Lady Rabbits players from getting to the basket. Bowie did get some open shots from 3-point range, but not many were going in as usual.
Vernon was scoring inside and feasting off some uncharacteristic turnovers from the Lady Rabbits while also doing a good job of getting to the free throw line.
Some of that was cleaned up in the second quarter as more players got involved in the scoring and Bowie took control up 23-17.
The Lady Rabbits defensively stayed locked in during the third quarter, limiting Vernon to only five points to extend their lead to double-digits up 35-22 heading into the final period.
The Lady Lions played with more urgency in the final period and got back to the free throw line with more frequency to score at their best pace all game. Thankfully, Bowie was able to keep pace and made enough free throws down the stretch to keep the game from getting scary in the final few minutes.
The Lady Rabbits won their final regular season game 48-36.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Boys Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians are sitting in first place in the district after picking up wins against Windthorst and Seymour on Friday and Saturday.
The Indians won 67-53 against the Trojans and 46-37 against the Panthers.
The icy conditions moved the Seymour game to Saturday so Nocona first had to travel to Windthorst on Friday after little practice time.
The first game saw the Indians win a defensive struggle, but Friday saw both teams have much better offensive success.
Nocona controlled most of the game besides a bad third quarter where the Trojans outscored the Indians 22-13. It was not enough to catch back up as Nocona won with little drama.
Conley Kleinhans led the team with 17 points and seven assists. Michael Wetmore was second with 12 points while Ryder Oswald scored 10 points.
Saint Jo vs Forestburg
The Saint Jo Panthers traveled to Forestburg on Friday night.
The Panthers won 42-29 against the young Longhorn team.
Both teams had little practice time last week due to the icy weather.
Forestburg surprisingly led at halftime 16-15 thanks to allowing Saint Jo to score just two points in the second quarter.
The experienced Panthers team picked up the intensity in the second half and also played better offensively to get back control of the game.
Collin Thomas led Saint Jo with 14 points Brice Durham was second with 10 points.
The Panthers are next scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Feb. 10 at home against Bellevue.
The Longhorns were led by Nathan Payne and Jesus Sanchez each scoring nine points on three 3-pointers.
Forestburg did not have long to wait as it next played Gold-Burg less than 24 hours later.
Forestburg vs Gold-Burg
The Forestburg Longhorns were able to get a win at Gold-Burg on Saturday.
The Longhorns won 57-43 against the Bears.
Jesse Wadsworth led Forestburg with 17 points while Nathan Payne was second with 14 points. Kyler Willett was not far behind with 13 points.
For Gold-Burg, Isaac Renteria led the team with 11 points while Aidan Foster and Jack Henry each scored nine points.
Prairie Valley vs Gold-Burg
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs picked up a win against Gold-Burg at home on Friday night.
The Bulldogs won 79-48 against the Bears.
Tyler Winkler led Prairie Valley with 28 points while Trae Campbell was second with 16 points. Tyson Easterling joined them in double-figures scoring 12 points.
The Bulldogs could not follow with another win as they lost to Midway the next day 56-37.
For Gold-Burg, Jack Henry led the team with 18 points while Aidan Foster was right behind him with 16 points.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
