OBITUARIES
Jack J. LeClair
September 14, 1946 – January 28, 2023
SAINT JO – Jack J. LeClair, 76, died on Jan. 28, 2023.
A rosary led by Tom and Denise Koranek was at 6 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Scott Funeral Home. The eulogy was delivered by Jack Lyons. A mass of Christian burial by Fr. Joe Keating was at 10 a.m. on Feb. 3 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Muenster. Burial followed at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
He was born Sept. 14, 1946 in Ponca City, OK to Jack J. (Chief) LeClair and Grace Jeanette LeClair. He married Dianne Sicking Clegg in 2000. They moved to North Texas and set up a cow/ calf operation with a dedication to managing the native wildlife.
He graduated from Pharr San Juan Alamo High School in 1964. He went on to attend the University of Texas on a baseball scholarship, then to Pan- American College for undergraduate work, where he was a teacher at Ed Couch Elsa Schools. He graduated from Texas A&M Kingsville in 1975 with a master of science in range science and management. He began his career in field development and tech service with Chevron/ Ortho Chemical in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. He also did some doctoral work at Texas A&I.
From 1982-1999, he worked in development and was an integral part of the DuPont Development team that was responsible for introducing new active ingredient chemistry for cotton, cereal, corn, rice, soybeans and range and pasture. From 2000-2003, he was in field development for United Ag Products. Going back to DuPont in 2004, he became part of the DuPont Crop Protection team as a range and pasture specialist. Once again, he developed active ingredient chemistry for range and pasture brush and weed control. He retired from DuPont after 27 years of service. In 2014 he began a three year stint with Bayer Environmental Services in range and pasture sales. He was a longtime member of The Society for Range Management.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Pamela Sue.
He is survived by his wife; brother, Joe LeClair, Oklahoma City; children, Jeff LeClair, Portland, Stephen LeClair, Gonzales and Ashli LeClair, Austin and one grandson.
Memorials may be made to Saint Jo Volunteer Fire Department or to a charity of choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.
OBITUARIES
David Womack
April 1, 1958 – January 27, 2023
NOCONA – David Womack, 64, died on Jan. 27, 2023 in Nocona.
A private family service will take place at a later date.
He was born on April 1, 1958 in Nocona to Eldon Womack Sr. and Patty Walker Womack. He worked in the oilfield most of his life doing many jobs, but mainly as a pumper. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Nocona.
He is survived by his children, Bryan Womack, Dumas, TX and Beth Schnick, Wichita Falls; brothers, Donnie Womack, Nocona and Dale Womack, Nocona; three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Johnnie Lowell Chappell
May 17, 1936 – January 27, 2023
BOWIE – Johnnie Lowell Chappell, 86, died on Jan. 27, 2023.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 3, at the White Family Funeral Home. A memorial services will take place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 4, at Freedom Life Church in Bowie.
He was born in Henrietta on May 17, 1936 to Lee Olan and Mary Cleo (Hays) Chappell. On May 30, 1955 he married Frances Jones Chappell in Byers, TX. He grew up in Henrietta on his family’s farm. He was an accomplished businessman, farmer and racing sponsor and an avid automobile enthusiast.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughters, Darla DeAnn Chappell, Toni Carol and Lisa Marie; one great-granddaughter; one daughter-in-law and sister, Deleen Ruebush.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Frances Chappell; sons, Lowell Chappell, Bowie and Adam Chappell, Springtown; daughter, Sheila Duggan, Fort Worth; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Shiflet, Argyle and Glenda Buck, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bowie Senior Citizens Project at 501 Pelham St. Bowie, TX 76230.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
James Hill
July 31, 1943 – January 28, 2023
NOCONA – James Hill, 79, died on Jan. 28, 2023 in Nocona.
There will be a visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Jack McBride officiating. Interment will follow at Nocona Cemetery.
He was born on July 31, 1943 in Fort Worth to Vernon and Martha Carroll Hill. He mostly worked as a truck driver hauling cattle, wheat, fertilizer and hay, as well as many other things.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Martha Hill.
He is survived by his sons, Jimmy Hill, Nocona, and Jacky Hill, Nocona; one sister; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
