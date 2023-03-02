September 14, 1946 – January 28, 2023

SAINT JO – Jack J. LeClair, 76, died on Jan. 28, 2023.

A rosary led by Tom and Denise Koranek was at 6 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Scott Funeral Home. The eulogy was delivered by Jack Lyons. A mass of Christian burial by Fr. Joe Keating was at 10 a.m. on Feb. 3 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Muenster. Burial followed at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

He was born Sept. 14, 1946 in Ponca City, OK to Jack J. (Chief) LeClair and Grace Jeanette LeClair. He married Dianne Sicking Clegg in 2000. They moved to North Texas and set up a cow/ calf operation with a dedication to managing the native wildlife.

He graduated from Pharr San Juan Alamo High School in 1964. He went on to attend the University of Texas on a baseball scholarship, then to Pan- American College for undergraduate work, where he was a teacher at Ed Couch Elsa Schools. He graduated from Texas A&M Kingsville in 1975 with a master of science in range science and management. He began his career in field development and tech service with Chevron/ Ortho Chemical in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. He also did some doctoral work at Texas A&I.

From 1982-1999, he worked in development and was an integral part of the DuPont Development team that was responsible for introducing new active ingredient chemistry for cotton, cereal, corn, rice, soybeans and range and pasture. From 2000-2003, he was in field development for United Ag Products. Going back to DuPont in 2004, he became part of the DuPont Crop Protection team as a range and pasture specialist. Once again, he developed active ingredient chemistry for range and pasture brush and weed control. He retired from DuPont after 27 years of service. In 2014 he began a three year stint with Bayer Environmental Services in range and pasture sales. He was a longtime member of The Society for Range Management.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Pamela Sue.

He is survived by his wife; brother, Joe LeClair, Oklahoma City; children, Jeff LeClair, Portland, Stephen LeClair, Gonzales and Ashli LeClair, Austin and one grandson.

Memorials may be made to Saint Jo Volunteer Fire Department or to a charity of choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.