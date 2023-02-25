Jackrabbit Preview Feb. 27

One of the Nocona High School BBQ Teams participated in its first competition recently, the White Oak Regional Qualifier BBQ competition on Jan 28.

The team consisted of Mary Lou Rodriguez, heading up the dutch oven dessert, Bodie Davis for pork chops, Casen Harris in skirt steak tacos, Miguel Olivares, chicken and Josiah Messer on the ribs. Casen was given the task of team leader by sponsors Rob Norman and Deanna Messer.

Norman, Messer and parents Andrea Nobile and Greg Crossen were able to sample every item turned in to the judges and agreed it was the best this team has ever turned in.

The team placed fourth in dessert and the top 10 advances to state. The next contest will be on Feb. 11 at Sanger where they hope to enter two full teams.