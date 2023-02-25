Jackrabbits pull off an upset in 4OTs with Peaster

By Jordan Neal

The Bowie Jackrabbits pulled off possibly the biggest upset in the entire state in the bi-district round of the playoffs on Tuesday night.

The Jackrabbits outlasted fourth-ranked Peaster 73-70 after four overtime periods, winning the program’s first playoff game since 2019 and Coach Andy Atkins’ first in three tries.

Bowie came into the game with a lot of people counting it out. Everyone in the district has known for the last several seasons finishing third and fourth in the district standings meant a meeting against either Brock or Peaster teams that are usually ranked among the top five in the state 3A.

The previous two years the Jackrabbit teams played admirably against both teams, but ultimately fell short with little drama at the end.

This year’s team came in fourth place and up until its final game, had lost three of its last five games, including a double-digit loss against an Iowa Park team that missed the playoffs.

The last game of the season against Holliday was the precursor to the Peaster game as Bowie played a back-and-forth game against a team that had a shot at the district title, but played well from beginning to end to win 71-67.

The confidence and morale boost from that win carried over into the Peaster game a week later according to Atkins, which the team needed when the Jackrabbits found themselves in a hole.

