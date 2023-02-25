SPORTS
Jackrabbits pull off an upset in 4OTs with Peaster
By Jordan Neal
sports@bowienewsonline.com
The Bowie Jackrabbits pulled off possibly the biggest upset in the entire state in the bi-district round of the playoffs on Tuesday night.
The Jackrabbits outlasted fourth-ranked Peaster 73-70 after four overtime periods, winning the program’s first playoff game since 2019 and Coach Andy Atkins’ first in three tries.
Bowie came into the game with a lot of people counting it out. Everyone in the district has known for the last several seasons finishing third and fourth in the district standings meant a meeting against either Brock or Peaster teams that are usually ranked among the top five in the state 3A.
The previous two years the Jackrabbit teams played admirably against both teams, but ultimately fell short with little drama at the end.
This year’s team came in fourth place and up until its final game, had lost three of its last five games, including a double-digit loss against an Iowa Park team that missed the playoffs.
The last game of the season against Holliday was the precursor to the Peaster game as Bowie played a back-and-forth game against a team that had a shot at the district title, but played well from beginning to end to win 71-67.
The confidence and morale boost from that win carried over into the Peaster game a week later according to Atkins, which the team needed when the Jackrabbits found themselves in a hole.
SPORTS
Bowie, Nocona girl powerlifters qualify for regionals
The Bowie and Nocona girl powerlifting teams competed in the Last Minute Regional Qualifier at Chico on Thursday.
While not a full league meet since some girls who had already qualified did not lift, there were still plenty to celebrate.
The Lady Rabbits had five girls finish second place or better in the meet and finished second as a team overall. Nocona had two lifters finish in the top five of their weight classes to score points.
Bowie had two lifters win their weight classes. Jordan Vaught won the 220 weight class as she lifted 845 total pounds. Myra Anderson won the 165 weight class by lifting 600 total pounds.
Haley Henry (105), Laisha Johnson (123) and Kinley Russell (132) each finished in second place to round out the scoring. All five lifters along with Alleson Aguirre qualified for the regional meet which is scheduled for Feb. 25 at Bells High School.
For Nocona, Savannah Wade got third in the 114 weight class lifting 570 and Jacie Pirkey finished fifth in the 132 class lifting 555.
Both lifters along with Kaitlyn Tiffner, Tobi Cable, Avery Crutsinger, Kathryn Barrett, Olivia Six and Paige James all qualified for the regional meet.
The Lady Indians compete in the regional meet on March 4 at Alvord.
