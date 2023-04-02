Judge voids temporary restraining order on Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde

Senior Justice Lee Gabriel, assigned to the removal case against Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde voided a temporary restraining order that barred the sheriff from a variety of actions with some of his staff members.

The judge also set Feb. 14 to hear a defense motion to consider disqualifying two officials from being petitioners in efforts to remove Lyde from elected office. These actions were taken during a Jan. 30 hearing conducted via Zoom.

Last week, District Judge Jack McGaughey voluntarily stepped away from presiding over these cases. At the Jan. 17 hearing on the petition to remove Lyde, defense attorney Randall D. Moore questioned McGaughey’s ability to be impartial in some of the cases pending against the sheriff.

