NEWS

Judge voids temporary restraining order on Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde

Published

4 mins ago

on

Senior Justice Lee Gabriel, assigned to the removal case against Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde voided a temporary restraining order that barred the sheriff from a variety of actions with some of his staff members.
The judge also set Feb. 14 to hear a defense motion to consider disqualifying two officials from being petitioners in efforts to remove Lyde from elected office. These actions were taken during a Jan. 30 hearing conducted via Zoom.
Last week, District Judge Jack McGaughey voluntarily stepped away from presiding over these cases. At the Jan. 17 hearing on the petition to remove Lyde, defense attorney Randall D. Moore questioned McGaughey’s ability to be impartial in some of the cases pending against the sheriff.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.

NEWS

Lunch & Learn opens with Faith Community Health CEO

Published

19 mins ago

on

02/04/2023

By

The Bowie Chamber of Commerce will open its 2023 Lunch and Learn series at noon on Feb. 7 at the Bowie Community Center East Hall.
Frank Beaman, chief executive officer of Faith Community Health System, will be the guest speaker. Faith Community has been renovating the old hospital building for a future emergency room. RSVP to Debbie Herriage at 872-1173 for lunch reservations.

NEWS

Groundhog predicts six more weeks of winter weather

Published

40 mins ago

on

02/04/2023

By

After a week of winter storm days, North Texans were not happy to hear that Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Thursday morning and according to legend that means there will be six more weeks of winter.
Phil’s prediction comes as parts of the country are being slammed with cold temperatures and ice. This was the 137th year the groundhog’s prediction was made as the ceremony dates back to 1887.
How is Phil’s record when it comes to prediction? According to the Associated Press, Phil has predicted six more weeks of winter more than 100 times. Since 1887 the popular groundhog has predicted six more weeks of winter 107 times and early spring only 20 times. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration state there was no record of 10 of those years.
NOAA states from 2013 to 2022 Phil has been right just four times and incorrect in the six remaining years in the last decade.

NEWS

Mid-week Bowie News finally arrives

Published

15 hours ago

on

02/03/2023

By

The mid-week Bowie News edition finally arrived Friday afternoon after being delayed at the printer in Granbury due to the ice.

The Feb. 1 editions will be mailed out to subscribers as soon as possible and will be available on the larger racks that sell The Bowie News such as CVS and Walmart. They also will be available at the News office at 200 Walnut.
We apologize to our readers for this delay. Your Feb. 4 edition should be out on schedule. Unless there is some last-minute delay as the printer tries to get caught up.

Trending