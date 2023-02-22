Lady Rabbits go 4-1 in first tournament

The Bowie Lady Rabbits had a great first tournament last week at Jacksboro.

The Lady Rabbits went 4-1 overall to begin the season on a good note.

Bowie came into the tournament needing to get some girls coming right from basketball up to speed.

The first game against Anson did not go the Lady Rabbits way as they lost 7-4 after five innings. Kenzie Short and Laney Oliver each had an RBI to lead the team and Kaylie Kinney had seven strikeouts and gave up three earned runs on the mound.

Bowie got a rematch the same day against Anson and this time the Lady Rabbits were able to change their fortunes. Doing most of the work in the first two innings, Bowie won 9-6 in only three and half innings.

Sadie Britt led the team with three RBIs and Rhyan Carle drove in two runs to help lead the team. Kinney gave up no earned runs and struck out six batters.

On Saturday the Lady Rabbits laid the smack down on all three teams they faced. The first game against Olney saw Bowie win 14-1 after four innings.

The next game against Childress did not go much better for the opposition. In three and half innings, Bowie won 12-2.

The final game of the tournament for Bowie was the biggest beat down. In two and half innings, the Lady Rabbits won 22-0 against Wichita Falls.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.