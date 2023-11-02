SCHOOL NEWS
Longtime Saint Jo educator Denise Thurman announces retirement
Saint Jo Elementary Principal Denise Thurman has announced her plans to retire from Saint Jo Independent School District after 30 years of service.
While serving as the Saint Jo Elementary Principal Thurman implemented a full-day pre-kindergarten program, developed a full-day three-year-old program, led the campus to receive numerous awards, increased student enrollment and achievement and led the campus through a successful renovation/construction process funding through the passing of the SJISD bond.
“It has truly been an honor to be a part of Saint Jo ISD. The positive campus culture, excellent and dedicated staff, caring and supportive parents, and the best students anywhere truly do make Saint Jo The Place to Be. I am thankful I have been able to spend my entire career in this remarkable community,” explained Thurman.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
SCHOOL NEWS
Nocona High barbecue team competes in first official contest
One of the Nocona High School BBQ Teams participated in its first competition recently, the White Oak Regional Qualifier BBQ competition on Jan 28.
The team consisted of Mary Lou Rodriguez, heading up the dutch oven dessert, Bodie Davis for pork chops, Casen Harris in skirt steak tacos, Miguel Olivares, chicken and Josiah Messer on the ribs. Casen was given the task of team leader by sponsors Rob Norman and Deanna Messer.
Norman, Messer and parents Andrea Nobile and Greg Crossen were able to sample every item turned in to the judges and agreed it was the best this team has ever turned in.
The team placed fourth in dessert and the top 10 advances to state. The next contest will be on Feb. 11 at Sanger where they hope to enter two full teams.
SCHOOL NEWS
BHS Jazz Band to perform
The Bowie High School Jazz Band will have a free concert at 7 p.m. on Feb. 28 in the high school cafeteria.
The band is led by Director German Torres and assistant directors Robert Frick and Melissa Zamzow.
SCHOOL NEWS
NISD student art show planned April 3
The Nocona Independent School District Art Show will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. on April 3 at the H.J. Justin Building in downtown Nocona. The show will feature art from students from kindergarten through high school.
