Longtime Saint Jo educator Denise Thurman announces retirement

Saint Jo Elementary Principal Denise Thurman has announced her plans to retire from Saint Jo Independent School District after 30 years of service.

While serving as the Saint Jo Elementary Principal Thurman implemented a full-day pre-kindergarten program, developed a full-day three-year-old program, led the campus to receive numerous awards, increased student enrollment and achievement and led the campus through a successful renovation/construction process funding through the passing of the SJISD bond.

“It has truly been an honor to be a part of Saint Jo ISD. The positive campus culture, excellent and dedicated staff, caring and supportive parents, and the best students anywhere truly do make Saint Jo The Place to Be. I am thankful I have been able to spend my entire career in this remarkable community,” explained Thurman.

