OBITUARIES
Lovetta Gay Barclay
March 24, 1947 – February 6, 2023
BOWIE – Lovetta Gay Barclay, 75, died on Feb. 6, 2023.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 18, at the First Baptist Church of Sunset, with Pastor Jeff Jackson officiating.
She was born on March 24, 1947 in San Angelo to Melvin Dennis and Mary Ella Smith. She graduated from Midwestern State University with her bachelor of science in nursing. She spent her life caring for others. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Sunset where she served as the church secretary for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Melvin Dennis and Mary Ella Smith and son, Audy Lee Barclay.
She is survived by her son, Russell Cole Barclay, Alvord; sister, Kathy Jones, Bowie; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one daughter-in-law and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Steve McNatt
October 28, 1935 – February 7, 2023
NOCONA – Steve McNatt, 87, died on Feb. 7, 2023 in Nocona.
There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Nocona Hills Community Church with Pastor Paul Coronado officiating. A private family interment will be at a later date.
He was born on Oct. 28, 1935 in Bowie to Clark and Clara Wells McNatt. He worked as an engineering technician for 20 years at Texas Instruments in Richardson. He married Wanda Haney on Aug. 23, 1958 in Nocona. In 1975 they moved back to Nocona and bought Handy Food Stores. In the late 1970s McNatt and Ben Hill built the Dairy Queen in Saint Jo. He was a member of the Nocona Hills Community Church and served on the Texas National Guard for seven years.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Wanda McNatt, Nocona; children, Stephen McNatt, Nocona, Lisa Lemons, Oklahoma City and Crista Smith, Aztec, NM; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to Nocona Hills Community Church Youth Program.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Donnie Ray Southern
December 8, 1943 – February 2, 2023
PORTALES, NM – Donnie Ray Southern passed away on Feb. 2, 2023, at the age of 79. After several months of declining health, Donnie died peacefully with his family by his side.
Donnie will be laid to rest with a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Feb. 6 in the Pottsville, TX Cemetery.
Donnie was born in Portales on Dec. 8, 1943, to J.W. and Lillie Mae Southern. The youngest of four children, he learned to farm as a kid and worked as a farm hand, lineman, painter, cowhand and rancher.
Raising cattle was his dream and he spent the latter half of his working life raising his cows and running his hay baling business in Pottsville. He retired in 2012 and moved to Nocona to be closer to his daughter Tamra and his niece Taylor, both of whom he adored.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
Donnie is survived by his sons, Jeff Southern and Lonnie Bickham; daughter, Tamra Pittman; granddaughter, Taylor Nobile and husband Ryder; great grandson, Haze Nobile; his extended family Ed and Terry Bynum and their son, Will Bynum. John Pittman, Jr., his other son in law, was his number one amigo for the past 10 years.
The family asks that instead of sending flowers, please donate to your favorite cause or charity.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Hazel Ruth Greenwood
March 25, 1936 – February 2, 2023
Hazel Ruth (Echols) Greenwood, 86, died on Feb. 2, 2023.
A visitation was from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo. A graveside service was at 2 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2023 at Perryman Cemetery.
She was born March 25, 1936 in Southbend, TX to Deward Debbs and Effie Mae Taylor Echols. She was seamstress at Haggar Slack Factory in Bowie for 25 years. She made clothing and costumes for her children and grandchildren over the years and loved listening to gospel music.
She is preceeded in death by her husband of 55 years, Buford Greenwood; daughter, Darlene Greenwood Harrell; her parents; sisters, Joyce Leeper, Sandra Whaley and Carol Beckner; brother, Jimmy Echols and twin infant brothers.
She is survived by her daughters, Karla Parsons, Shelby, NC and Nancy Dunn, Saint Jo; five grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; siblings, Laveda Mills, Houma, LA, Harvey Echols, Clarkston, WA and Elvin Echols, Watauga.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.
