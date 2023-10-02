Lovetta Gay Barclay

December 8, 1943 – February 2, 2023

PORTALES, NM – Donnie Ray Southern passed away on Feb. 2, 2023, at the age of 79. After several months of declining health, Donnie died peacefully with his family by his side.

Donnie will be laid to rest with a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Feb. 6 in the Pottsville, TX Cemetery.

Donnie was born in Portales on Dec. 8, 1943, to J.W. and Lillie Mae Southern. The youngest of four children, he learned to farm as a kid and worked as a farm hand, lineman, painter, cowhand and rancher.

Raising cattle was his dream and he spent the latter half of his working life raising his cows and running his hay baling business in Pottsville. He retired in 2012 and moved to Nocona to be closer to his daughter Tamra and his niece Taylor, both of whom he adored.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

Donnie is survived by his sons, Jeff Southern and Lonnie Bickham; daughter, Tamra Pittman; granddaughter, Taylor Nobile and husband Ryder; great grandson, Haze Nobile; his extended family Ed and Terry Bynum and their son, Will Bynum. John Pittman, Jr., his other son in law, was his number one amigo for the past 10 years.

The family asks that instead of sending flowers, please donate to your favorite cause or charity.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

