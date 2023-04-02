Mardi Gras Nocona-Style celebrating 13th year of festival parades

Nocona is busy getting ready for its largest festival of the year, Mardi Gras Nocona Style with activities Feb. 11-18.

This Nocona Chamber of Commerce puts its own unique spin on the Mardi Gras theme with a parade or events planned each day of festival week, climaxing with the “Big Parade” on Feb. 18.

The festival opens Feb. 11 with the Mardi Gras Ball, which is already sold out.

On Feb. 12 the parade week begins with the popular Krewe de Barkus pet parade. Registration is at 1:30 p.m. with the parade at 2 p.m. at Mary Beckham Davis Park in downtown. There is no entry fee, but donations are accepted and will go to the Nocona Lucky Paws Shelter.

Read the full slate of events for the week in your weekend Bowie News.