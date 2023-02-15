Mardi Gras Nocona-Style kicks off with pet parade, ball

Mardi Gras Nocona-Style got underway this past weekend with the crowning of the new King and Queen of Mardi Gras and the first of several festival parade this week.

Nocona began celebrating its largest festival of the year with activities that run through Feb. 18. This city puts its own unique spin on the Mardi Gras theme with a parade or activity each day including a huge finale on Feb. 18 with the “Big Parade.”

The festival opened Feb. 11 with the Mardi Gras Ball where Michelle Fenoglio Toerck and her husband, Jason were crowned the 2023 Mardi Gras Queen and King.

The first parade of the week strolled through the downtown park Sunday. About a dozen entries were decked out in their Mardi Gras colors and beads to parade for the audience. Bob Ferguson and Fudge won first place in large dogs and Ava Davis and Tag won first place in small dogs.

