Mardi Gras Nocona-Style opens with first parade this Sunday
The 13th annual Mardi Gras Nocona-Style festival gets underway this weekend in Nocona. Here are the festival events for the first week.
This week-long event is the biggest festival in the community as parades of all kinds roll through downtown, along with music, Cajun food all climaxing with the Big Parade on Feb. 18.
The Mardi Gras Ball opens the week and is already sold old. The King and Queen of Mardi Gras will be crowned that night and featured in the big parade.
On Feb. 12, parades get underway with the Krewe de Barkus, the popular pet parade. Registration is at 1:30 p.m. and the parade at 2 p.m. in Mary Beckman Davis Park in downtown.
Read more on this weekend’s launch activities
Incumbents still dominate election filings for Nocona May races
Those interested in running for the May 6 Nocona city, school and hospital district elections have just under two weeks to file for the ballot.
During the opening weeks it has mainly been incumbents throwing their hats into the ring, but one of those incumbents has since pulled out of the race. Filing ends on Feb. 17.
The Nocona Independent School District Board of Trustees have two places open in the election. Place Five Trustee J.W. Patterson filed to seek his third three-year term, but after Gary Eldred filed for place five, Patterson withdrew late last week.
Place Seven Trustee Jay Womack is so far unopposed in his race to retain that seat.
For the Nocona City Council Mayor Robert Fenoglio is seeking re-election, along with Councilmen Donnie Davis and Robert Davis also running opposed to retain their seats.
The Nocona Hospital District Board also has yet to draw any contested races with Kristal Ferguson, Chris Keck, Ken Koontz and Paula Webb filed to seek re-election.
There are four places open on the board and the top four vote-getters would take the open seats
Friends of the Bowie Shelter ready fundraiser with live music, pizza
Enjoy an evening of live music, food and fun at the Friends of the Bowie Animal Shelter fundraiser at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 at The Hall, 1401 Jakes Road, Bowie.
Monty Dawson, Bowie’s own country music entertainer, will provide live music. Guests can enjoy pizza, salad and dessert for a meal all for $10.
There will be a silent auction with lots of great items to bid on and a photo booth.
The Friends are raising funds to replace an aging and rusting storage building.
Mardi Gras Nocona-Style celebrating 13th year of festival parades
Nocona is busy getting ready for its largest festival of the year, Mardi Gras Nocona Style with activities Feb. 11-18.
This Nocona Chamber of Commerce puts its own unique spin on the Mardi Gras theme with a parade or events planned each day of festival week, climaxing with the “Big Parade” on Feb. 18.
The festival opens Feb. 11 with the Mardi Gras Ball, which is already sold out.
On Feb. 12 the parade week begins with the popular Krewe de Barkus pet parade. Registration is at 1:30 p.m. with the parade at 2 p.m. at Mary Beckham Davis Park in downtown. There is no entry fee, but donations are accepted and will go to the Nocona Lucky Paws Shelter.
Read the full slate of events for the week in your weekend Bowie News.
