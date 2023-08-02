Mardi Gras Nocona-Style opens with first parade this Sunday

The 13th annual Mardi Gras Nocona-Style festival gets underway this weekend in Nocona. Here are the festival events for the first week.

This week-long event is the biggest festival in the community as parades of all kinds roll through downtown, along with music, Cajun food all climaxing with the Big Parade on Feb. 18.

The Mardi Gras Ball opens the week and is already sold old. The King and Queen of Mardi Gras will be crowned that night and featured in the big parade.

On Feb. 12, parades get underway with the Krewe de Barkus, the popular pet parade. Registration is at 1:30 p.m. and the parade at 2 p.m. in Mary Beckman Davis Park in downtown.

