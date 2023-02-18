COUNTY LIFE
Mardi Gras Nocona-Style wraps up today
Mardi Gras Nocona-Style continues today with the climax of the Big Parade.
Saturday
Pancake feed – 8-10 a.m. The V
5K Fun Run/Walk, 10 a.m.
Shoebox Parade, 9 a.m., Justin Building
Krewe de Kiddos Parade, noon, downtown park
Big Parade, 3:30 p.m. downtown
Fish fry, 5 p.m. Justin Building after parade
Watch for photos and coverage in the mid-week Bowie News.
Vera Belle Lawson has no idea why she’s still here at 100, but she is having a good time
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Vera Belle Lawson never thought about reaching her 100th birthday, but as her big birthday nears this weekend she says, “It’s been a real trip,” and she is excited to see what the next chapter may offer
Friends and family will celebrate this active centenarian with a party from 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 19 at First Freewill Baptist. Vera Belle laughs and remarks, “They are going to way too much trouble for me. I love people and I am really looking forward to it. I am so blessed and grateful to have all these good people in my life.”
At an age where most people have already slowed down, Vera Belle remains active with church, senior citizens center activities and volunteer work at God’s Table. She has a quick smile and wit, and has become known for wearing a variety of colorful hats.
The birthday girl reflects on her 100 years beginning with childhood on the farm, becoming a wartime bride and growing her family with the man she loved in your weekend Bowie News.
Field guide to Taxes of Texas available
The Texas Comptroller’s office recently released Taxes of Texas: A Field Guide, a periodic report providing an overview of Texas’ major state taxes, andthe Tax Exemptions and Tax Incidence Report, which estimates the value of each exemption, exclusion, discount, deduction, special accounting method, credit, refund and special appraisal available to payers of Texas’ sales, franchise, motor vehicle sales and oil production taxes, as well as property taxes levied by school districts.
“As the 2023 legislative session kicks into high gear and legislators begin the difficult work of crafting a biennial budget, the Tax Exemptions and Tax Incidence Report provides lawmakers with exemption estimates to help them navigate a range of complex revenue and spending issues,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said.
In Tax Exemptions and Tax Incidence, Texans can see that for fiscal 2023, aggregate exemptions for these revenue sources will total an estimated $78.03 billion. Of this amount, exemptions related to state taxes included in the report account for $60.57 billion; school property tax exemptions account for the remaining $17.46 billion.
About $20.58 billion of the estimated fiscal 2023 amount represents sales tax exemptions for items taxable under other law, including insurance premiums, motor vehicle sales and motor fuels. Exemptions from the sales tax on those items are estimated to be worth $9.55 billion, $5.64 billion and $4.36 billion, respectively.
Other exemptions from the sales tax include $9.28 billion in raw materials used in manufacturing, $3.93 billion in food for home consumption and $1.05 billion worth of over-the-counter drugs and prescription medicines and devices.
Every year, the state collects billions in state taxes and fees, federal receipts and other sources of revenue. These funds are used to pay for all responsibilities of state government, including the education of nearly 5.4 million public school students and the provision of health insurance for more than 5 million low-income Texans.
In Taxes of Texas: A Field Guide, readers can:
- learn how major taxes have contributed to state revenue during the past 10 years;
- see revenue estimates, exemption value estimates and tax allocations; and
- connect to other in-depth resources about state taxes.
“Using a graphic-rich overview of major state and local taxes, including historical collections and estimates of future growth, this guide highlights and compiles useful information from a variety of Comptroller reports in one easily accessed spot,” Hegar said.
Additional reports highlighting state spending and revenue are on the Comptroller’s website.
Mardi Gras Nocona-Style kicks off with pet parade, ball
Mardi Gras Nocona-Style got underway this past weekend with the crowning of the new King and Queen of Mardi Gras and the first of several festival parade this week.
Nocona began celebrating its largest festival of the year with activities that run through Feb. 18. This city puts its own unique spin on the Mardi Gras theme with a parade or activity each day including a huge finale on Feb. 18 with the “Big Parade.”
The festival opened Feb. 11 with the Mardi Gras Ball where Michelle Fenoglio Toerck and her husband, Jason were crowned the 2023 Mardi Gras Queen and King.
The first parade of the week strolled through the downtown park Sunday. About a dozen entries were decked out in their Mardi Gras colors and beads to parade for the audience. Bob Ferguson and Fudge won first place in large dogs and Ava Davis and Tag won first place in small dogs.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
