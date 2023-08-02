NEWS
‘Murphy’s Law’ sends Bowie ER opening to the summer for Faith Community Health
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Frank Beaman, chief executive officer for Faith Community Health System, pointed to “Murphy’s Law,” coming into play in the renovation of the old hospital to create a new emergency room, but he also looks forward to a possible summer opening of the facility in Bowie.
Beaman was the speaker for the Bowie Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn Series Tuesday. Mayor Gaylynn Burris introduced Beaman. He has been with Faith Community for the past 13 years, and he opened by referring to the hospital being about six months from closing when he arrived.
Today the hospital serves about 25,000 people and its revenue has gone from $4 million to $130 million annually. He began with 46 employees and now they have 400.
Traffic stop leads to evading, unlawful firearm and drug possession complaints
A traffic stop by a Montague County Sheriff’s deputy turned into something more as the suspect failed to stop, retreated into his residence and when he came out faced complaints of evading arrest, unlawful firearm and drug possession.
The incident occurred on Feb. 4 while Deputy Daniel Carter was patrolling in the area of U.S. Highway 81 and Indians Hills Road outside Nocona.
Sheriff Marshall Thomas said the deputy observed a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria at the intersection of those two roads. When the vehicle turned south onto Hwy. 81 the deputy got behind it and observed it to pull onto the shoulder.
Carter said the driver was James Bruce Looney, who he had dealt with in previous encounters and he knew had an expired driver’s license from 2002.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Speeding, land use request top Saint Jo Council agenda
Members of the Saint Jo Chamber of Commerce will discuss speeding in two locations in town and several property requests when they meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 8 in city hall.
Don Thomas has asked to discuss speeding on East Evans Street (Farm-to-Market Road 2382) and Kelly Williamson wants to address speed limits on U.S. Highway 72 through Saint Jo.
In land use requests, Chris Reyling wants to use a shipping container for storage in his back yard; Kyle and Krystal Ogden seek pre-approval to place a new manufactured home on a lot next to 503 E. Meadows and Daniel Hill and Donna Williams ask to put a new manufactured home at 501 E. Herndon.
Donna Howell-Sickles of the Saint Jo Historical Advisory Board will see approval for certificates of appropriateness for 105 E. Howell site of the old Valley View Creek Arts Building and 112 E. Broad Street location of Real Estate Station.Eli Casey also will ask to host a chili cook-off on the square in May.
Other topics will include a presentation of the program goals for the Texas Community Development Block Grant project; the new Texas Municipal Retirement System rate for 2023; receive the police racial profiling report and review the Saint Jo Economic Development A and B quarterly financials.
Bowie Council meeting moved to Feb. 7
After canceling its Monday meeting, the Bowie City Council has rescheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 7 in the council chamber.
The agenda remained virtually the same with one new addition, a resolution authorizing the filing of a grant application with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security for protective equipment for the emergency operations center.
Much of the discussion centers on grant applications. EOC Coordinator Kirk Higgins has been working on a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant for generators, a Homeland Security grant and a FEMA grant for individual safe rooms.
City Manager Bert Cunningham will update the council on grant applications and programs he has been pursuing, along with a report of Ameresco and the Texas Water Development Board sewer line project in Bowie.
Finance Director Pamela Woods will present the quarterly financial statement ending December 2022.
Police Chief Guy Green will offer the department’s federally mandated racial profiling report and comparative analysis. The new Texas Department of Emergency Management county liaison officer, Whit Cross, will be introduced.
The council will consider reappointing Bill Calabretta and Bradlee Summer to the Planning and Zoning Commission. A proposal for Cody Carlton to lease the 57 acres of city property at Old Bowie Lake for cattle grazing will be examined. He is offering to pay a lease of $1,257.13.
The owners of Hilltop Tire also will be recognized for a donation.
