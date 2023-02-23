SPORTS
Nocona Boys Interview
Nocona Girls Interview
Bowie, Nocona girl powerlifters qualify for regionals
The Bowie and Nocona girl powerlifting teams competed in the Last Minute Regional Qualifier at Chico on Thursday.
While not a full league meet since some girls who had already qualified did not lift, there were still plenty to celebrate.
The Lady Rabbits had five girls finish second place or better in the meet and finished second as a team overall. Nocona had two lifters finish in the top five of their weight classes to score points.
Bowie had two lifters win their weight classes. Jordan Vaught won the 220 weight class as she lifted 845 total pounds. Myra Anderson won the 165 weight class by lifting 600 total pounds.
Haley Henry (105), Laisha Johnson (123) and Kinley Russell (132) each finished in second place to round out the scoring. All five lifters along with Alleson Aguirre qualified for the regional meet which is scheduled for Feb. 25 at Bells High School.
For Nocona, Savannah Wade got third in the 114 weight class lifting 570 and Jacie Pirkey finished fifth in the 132 class lifting 555.
Both lifters along with Kaitlyn Tiffner, Tobi Cable, Avery Crutsinger, Kathryn Barrett, Olivia Six and Paige James all qualified for the regional meet.
The Lady Indians compete in the regional meet on March 4 at Alvord.
Nocona softball starts season going 2-2
The Nocona Lady Indians softball team had an up and down first tournament at Gainesville last week.
The Lady Indians went 2-2 during the two days of competitions, with Thursday being a better day than Saturday.
The first day saw Nocona pick up wins against Pottsboro (9-5) and Carter Riverside (11-1).
Against Pottsboro the Lady Indians had six different players drive in one run each while Paige James got the win on the mound while striking out six.
Against Carter Riverside Skye Kirby led the team with two RBIs while James and Kylea Wallace took care of business on the mound.
Two days later Nocona did not have such a good day. The Lady Indians lost to Tom Bean 9-0 and Longview Pine Tree 11-1.
Overall it is a solid start to a season for a program that is hoping for big things this season.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
