Nocona heads to regional tournament, next stop State!

REGIONAL UPDATE – Nocona girls beat Muenster 35-29 Friday. They play Lipan today in the regional final at 1 p.m. at McKinney North HS.

By Jordan Neal

sports@bowienewsonline.com

The Nocona Lady Indians kept their undefeated season going by getting over the regional quarterfinal slump against Stamford on Tuesday night.

The Lady Indians won 50-34 against a Lady Bulldogs team hoping to pull an upset.

Nocona came in as favorites as the team has yet to lose a game, but Stamford was better than some people realized heading into the game.

The Lady Bulldogs were state runners-up last year and while the team had graduated a lot of the players, they still had some good returning players.

The number one worry for Nocona Coach Kyle Spitzer was Stamford’s senior point guard Laylonna Applin, who is a long, fluid athlete and was the team’s leading scorer. His plan was to assign Reagan Phipps possibly the shortest player on the team, who is also one of many dead eye catch and shoot 3-pointers the team has, to shadow her all game.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.