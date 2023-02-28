SPORTS
Nocona Interview
Nocona heads to regional tournament, next stop State!
REGIONAL UPDATE – Nocona girls beat Muenster 35-29 Friday. They play Lipan today in the regional final at 1 p.m. at McKinney North HS.
By Jordan Neal
The Nocona Lady Indians kept their undefeated season going by getting over the regional quarterfinal slump against Stamford on Tuesday night.
The Lady Indians won 50-34 against a Lady Bulldogs team hoping to pull an upset.
Nocona came in as favorites as the team has yet to lose a game, but Stamford was better than some people realized heading into the game.
The Lady Bulldogs were state runners-up last year and while the team had graduated a lot of the players, they still had some good returning players.
The number one worry for Nocona Coach Kyle Spitzer was Stamford’s senior point guard Laylonna Applin, who is a long, fluid athlete and was the team’s leading scorer. His plan was to assign Reagan Phipps possibly the shortest player on the team, who is also one of many dead eye catch and shoot 3-pointers the team has, to shadow her all game.
Jackrabbits pull off an upset in 4OTs with Peaster
By Jordan Neal
The Bowie Jackrabbits pulled off possibly the biggest upset in the entire state in the bi-district round of the playoffs on Tuesday night.
The Jackrabbits outlasted fourth-ranked Peaster 73-70 after four overtime periods, winning the program’s first playoff game since 2019 and Coach Andy Atkins’ first in three tries.
Bowie came into the game with a lot of people counting it out. Everyone in the district has known for the last several seasons finishing third and fourth in the district standings meant a meeting against either Brock or Peaster teams that are usually ranked among the top five in the state 3A.
The previous two years the Jackrabbit teams played admirably against both teams, but ultimately fell short with little drama at the end.
This year’s team came in fourth place and up until its final game, had lost three of its last five games, including a double-digit loss against an Iowa Park team that missed the playoffs.
The last game of the season against Holliday was the precursor to the Peaster game as Bowie played a back-and-forth game against a team that had a shot at the district title, but played well from beginning to end to win 71-67.
The confidence and morale boost from that win carried over into the Peaster game a week later according to Atkins, which the team needed when the Jackrabbits found themselves in a hole.
Local softball teams fall in two games
By Jordan Neal
After the Bowie Lady Rabbits softball team had a good showing at their first tournament the previous week, they fell at Lindsay on Monday.
The Lady Knights won 16-6 after five innings due to run rule, doing a lot their damage in the second inning.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians fell against Wichita Falls on Tuesday night.
The Lady Coyotes won 19-4 after three innings in a game where little went right for the Lady Indians.
